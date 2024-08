For one reason or another, some people choose to pretend to like something when they actually don’t. And similarly to said reasons, the things they pretend to like tend to differ from person to person. Members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community recently discussed what things they believe others lie about liking, and there were quite a few things they pointed their fingers at. Scroll down to find them on the list below and feel free to upvote the ones you agree with the most.

You have probably seen a person change their mind about disliking something the second they hear their friend , for instance, say that they love it. Or witnessed someone push through what looks like torture to them, all the while trying to squeeze out a sincere (-looking) smile.

#1 Flat earth theory.



I'm entirely convinced no one is that stupid and theyre just acting to be a part of something.

You May Also Like:

#2 Being sung by a group of people Happy Birthday to You.

#3 High heels. I’ve never been able to wear with without crazy pain - no matter which ones I’ve tried!

#4 Staff team building and bonding.

#5 Loud AF music at social events.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Listening to people at work describing their weekends, especially on a Monday.

#7 Poly relationships.



thrilliam_19:



I have several friends who all tried poly relationships at some point in their life and every single one ended in disaster, and whenever they were all together in the same room at least one person looked like they were miserable and pretending to be ok with what was going on.

Someone always got jealous or someone cheated. Or it was an excuse for 3-4 people to fuck each other for a few months until someone got bored and the people that were actually into it got hurt.

I’m not saying it can’t work, but I have seen zero evidence that it does. I also feel like long-term monogamous relationships are hard, why would adding another person into that relationship make things better or easier?

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Their "glamorous " Instagram life.

#10 Small talk.

#11 Influencer lifestyles.. especially things like van life. You see them all smiles in their pics, but you know they are hating every minute of it.

#12 Meet&Greets with celebrities.



"This was so life changing?"



You just met another human being. NOTHING changed.

#13 Going to night clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Gender reveal parties.

#15 Thong underwear and cheeky swimsuits.

#16 Stanley cups. The design is literally so stupid. It’s annoying to have to hold the weight of a full water bottle with your wrist. I would rather have a water bottle that has a handle on top so I can carry it comfortably.

#17 Smoking cigarettes.

#18 "Passion" for any corporate money-driven job. It's just not human nature to get longterm and worthwhile fulfilment from ephemeral sh*t like sales numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Working out. The results are rewarding, but not the actual process of working out.

#20 Clowns. Just, clowns.

#21 Raising children. Nothing about it looks enjoyable.

#22 Children’s birthday parties.

#23 Summer... the heat is unbearable!

#24 Parades. It's just people walking by.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Ridiculously loud cars even when they are driving slow.



I know it's always going to be easier on the person making the sound but they got to find it annoying when other cars are loud to a corny level.

#26 5 a.m. work outs.

#27 Super hot stuff. A little hot sauce from time to time adds a fun kick to some foods. But at a certain point you stop tasting 90% of what you're eating and are just trying to withstand the ridiculous ghost reaper of death evil wing sauce that you put on your wings to look manlier I guess.

#28 Having BUSY Social Lives with always having s**t to do/attend to, etc...etc...

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 First dates. I'm sorry. 9 times out of 10 they're awkward and boring.

#30 Honestly, alcohol. Drinking for enjoyment is something I cannot comprehend. Never have I ever drank some alcohol and genuinely enjoyed the taste of it. Cider was close, but I might as well just drink a fizzy drink then.



Sure, some/most might drink to get drunk, but that too gets boring after a certain age and after a while it comes at the cost of a hangover.

#31 Pictures of other people's kids.

#32 Technology conferences, trade shows and networking events. The worst, but everyone puts on their game face.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Oysters.

#34 The sitcom Friends.



Painfully unfunny.

#35 Showering with your partner. Like I have things to do here and you’re in my way.

#36 Running. Like what the f**k.

#37 Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watched it with my college roommates a couple of times and I was just like “I don’t get it” the entire time. I am really big into makeup and I found two of Kylie’s lip kits very discounted (ten dollars a piece when they were normally going for thirty dollars a piece) and I really didn’t get the appeal. I saw a conspiracy theory on a different subreddit saying that Kylie’s makeup line is a money laundering scheme at this point and that is something that I could actually get behind!

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Black licorice. It's hard for me to believe there are humans that find the taste enjoyable. The smell alone makes me gag. It's gotta be a genetic thing like how cilantro tastes terrible to some people. For the record, I like cilantro.

#39 Matcha. might as well just dump some lawn clippings in a blender and drink that.

#40 Cigars.

#41 Freestyle jazz music. To me, it sounds like a bunch of guys with instruments, each doing their own warmup routine while standing on the stage together. Doesn’t feel like a tune as much as it does noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Pride and Prejudice. The book. The movies. Any of it. Is insufferably boring.

#43 Getting black out drunk. I understand getting fun drunk, because it's actually fun. But black out drunk? Why? What's the point?

#44 Mr. Beast videos.

#45 Working.

#46 NASCAR. I'm convinced people only watch for the chance of crashes, there's no way watching cars go in the same loop for 2 hours is actually entertaining.

#47 Kale.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Weddings, c'mon people be honest.

#49 Golf.

#50 Running marathons.

#51 Little kids Christmas concerts.

#52 Yoko Ono's singing.

#53 Shower s*x.

#54 IPAs. I enjoy beer, but I've never tasted an IPA that wasn't extremely bitter, unpleasant s**t.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Pyramid schemes.

#56 Straight liquor shots.

#57 Long beards.

#58 Caviar.

#59 Learning languages. It’s fun when it pays off but forgetting a language you invested a lot of time in learning is an awful feeling.

#60 Kombucha.

#61 La Croix, Bubbly, and other seltzer waters. They taste like f*****g aspirin.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Bob Dylan’s voice (not his lyrics or compositions).

#63 Kevin Hart movies.

#64 Tonic Water. Taste like stomach acid after you throw up. Love me some Gin, but don't ruin it with that c**p.

#65 GIVING someone a massage.

#66 Opera.

#67 Blue cheese.





Its f*****g mold guys.