We go through life being continuously reminded of our limits. But instead of trying to hide them, we should stay humble — it's what allows us to remain open to new ideas, perspectives, and experiences, all of which are essential for personal growth.

So in an attempt to remind you that no person is born all-knowing, we present a discussion we found on the subreddit 'No Stupid Questions.' It began when a platform user CelesteAvoir asked others to share the facts that they've "learned embarrassingly late" and has blossomed into a fascinating collection of stories, adding some levity to the universal quest for knowledge.

#1

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That the bad moon is on the rise, not the bathroom on the right. I ruined that song for my mom when I told her what I heard lmao.

Conscious_Abroad_877 , Ron Lach Report

#2

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late Until 2018 I thought Elon Musk wasa kind of truck stop bathroom cologne, from the makers of Jovan Musk. I really wish it was true.

Longjumping_Choice_6 , SpaceX Report

#3

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late Pumpkin spice does not actually taste like pumpkin :/.

MAMidCent , Pixabay Report

#4

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That a quart is a **quart**er of a gallon. Duh.

thamonsta , Meruyert Gonullu Report

annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TIL, and I'm not embarrassed in the least. How much is that in liters? /j

#5

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late Hump day is referring to the middle of the week, like over the hump, and not the day everyone humps. I always found it weird at my office job when someone would say happy hump day, like dude I’m pretty sure you can’t say that here. I was 27 when I realized.

Paranoid_Orangutan , RDNE Stock project Report

#6

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late A cup is a unit of measurement. I always wondered how you could have one cup of something in a recipe when everyone has different cups.

TheDemonMaker , Anna Shvets Report

#7

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That fallopian tubes aren't connected to the ovaries. They have finger-like appendages and float around over to where the egg is released to grab the egg. The egg just free floats in your abdomen void waiting to get picked up. Oh and if you only have one tube, it can make it over to the other ovary to get the egg there sometimes.

Stunning_Patience_78 , cottonbro studio Report

#8

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late A girl I knew thought roadside memorials were actual graves.

Midlifetoker , chb1848 Report

#9

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late The little arrow on my dash beside the gas pump icon points to the side of the car with the gas door. Rental cars were a 50/50 shot of getting it right if I forgot to look first before driving, so it was a good thing to learn. At 40 years old. Haha.

LemmyLola , Abdulvahap Demir Report

#10

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late Its coleslaw not coldslaw. I just... never looked at the menus to hard. Coldslaw makes sense its cold. Who is Cole???

ArchDragon99 , Shameel mukkath Report

#11

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late I'm from Belgium and I was nearly 30 when I found out what really happened in congo. We just casually brushed over that part in high school history as "it was the fashion at the time to colonise. We left when they were self-sufficient enough to run their own country, and then they effed it up".

Evening-Dizzy , Ron Lach Report

#12

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That POW MIA wasn’t pronounced phonetically as pow-me-ah. My husband had quite the laugh a few years back when I pointed out someone else also had a “pow-me-ah flag.”.

damnuge23 , Quinn Dombrowski Report

#13

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That the ABC song and twinkle twinkle little star song have the same melody. I was 27 years old when I realized it. Blew my mind then 😂.

khitanona , Wellington Cunha Report

#14

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late It’s chest of drawers and not Chester drawers.

Jwalkinworm , Keegan Checks Report

lesleyrelph_1 avatar
Lesley Relph
Lesley Relph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those drawers are the wrong way round, it should make a Union Jack!

#15

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late I've never heard someone say Yosemite out loud, I've been reading it as Yo sem ight lmao.

Asleep-Trifle-8645 , Mental Health America (MHA) Report

#16

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late I thought the term "birthday suit" meant a suit you're literally supposed to wear on your birthday.

SteadfastEnd , Kampus Production Report

#17

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late Carrot cake is really made with carrots. I thought because they usually pipe a little carrot on the top and the fact you ate it around Easter they just called it that for no other reason.

Garden_Circus , chudesabyvaut Report

#18

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That cattle is just the species name for cows and bulls. I thought it was a closely related but separate species until like grad school 😭😂.

AstroWolf11 , Mark Stebnicki Report

geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where I come from, they're sometimes called cattle-beasts. I've never worked out the beasts bit. Of course they're beasts.

#19

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That Rhode Island isn’t an Island. I learned that at 53 years old.

vanbrima , Mohan Nannapaneni Report

#20

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late My uncle once told me if I got a thousand bee stings I’d die. He meant all at once. For years, I thought he meant cumulatively. And I kept count.

isaacgunson , Pixabay Report

#21

I once accidentally shouted 'I love necrophilia!' during my class in 10th grade. I had just read a book about a young teenage necromancer and got the words mixed up. We can cringe together.

asterierrantry Report

#22

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late Can I point to something that other ppl were wrong about? I was in a room full of ppl discussing a cruise some of them took to and around Alaska. I asked if they saw any narwhals, and they all - the entire room looked at me dumbfounded, and some started laughing. Every single one of them thought narwhals were mythical creatures. I still can’t believe it. I guess they should be embarrassed bc I don’t think many of them even looked it up and I guess I should be a little embarrassed that ppl actually don’t think they’re real.

One-Winner-8441 , Jessica Simpson Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why should OP feel embarrassed? The people who didn’t know that narwhals are real are the ones who should be embarrassed. And ashamed.

#23

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late I didn't know pickles were cucumbers until I was about 18. Tbf I didn't like pickles and never gave them much thought.

1helluvabutlah , Karolina Grabowska Report

#24

That you should throw out the garbage even if its not completely full. No need to minmax garbage bags. Spent two days removing all the fruit flies in my apartment, not a pleasent memory.

Mixelangelo00 Report

#25

Ummmm....what the clitoris is for.

I'm past 70 now and when I was a young'un we didn't have sex ed classes.

I was lucky, my first sex partner was patient and taught me. But oh boy, did I feel like an idiot afterwards.

amerkanische_Frosch Report

#26

Oh, another one. Not me, but a friend of mine. She didn’t realize that (U.S.) military members got paid. She thought “an all volunteer military” meant they worked for free. When we explained it to her, it was hilarious. She goes, “You mother f*****s got PAID!?!?!? What the hell have I been thanking everyone for their service for!?!?!?”

We laughed for weeks.

anon Report

#27

I learned about Medicaid eligibility in my late twenties. I was unemployed due to untreated depression for about a decade. I didn't know there was medicaid and disability benefits for people. If I had known earlier my life could have been drastically different.

Mindless_Wrap1758 Report

#28

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That West Virginia doesn’t mean the western part of Virginia (learned when I was 13, even though the 50 states/state capitals was part of my 3rd grade curriculum)

I also forgot about Staten Island for several years and thought there were only four boroughs, even though I’m from NYC.

rosyred-fathead , - Ryan Report

#29

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late How to spell 'garuntee' - still working on it.

willieandthets , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#30

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late I thought everyone got vacation for their birthday. Dec 28. No school 20 years. 1st job I went to boss and complained they scheduled me. I was so surprised.

AffectionateSun5776 , cottonbro studio Report

#31

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late Until I was 19, I thought fly fishing was fishing out of a plane or helicopter. I figured it just flew really low and slow and that they had really long fishing lines.

bananafishin , Tomasz Filipek Report

#32

PC means Personal Computer.

reelbigcasey Report

geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually thought that was common knowledge. Guess I'm showing my age.

#33

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late The crust of the bread does not in fact contain all the nutrients.

ergonaut , Geraud pfeiffer Report

#34

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late Mormons aren't that common, and they're mostly concentrated in the Western US (especially Utah). It's not embarrassing that you didn't see any in your home country. It's a relatively niche sect of Christianity.

untempered_fate , Drew Rae Report

#35

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That Jessica Rabbit wasn't actually a rabbit and that "Rabbit" was her last name because she married Roger. I was in my 20s when I figured it out.

ThePhiff , Kay Pike Report

#36

41 Casual Things That People Online Learned Embarrassingly Late That the song 'The Macarena' is actually about a woman who was sleeping around while her husband was a conscript at war. The "one and a two and a three Macarena'!" lyric is actually counting outloud the amount of men she had sex with.

We sang that song and did that dance in gym class in middle school!!

InfernalOrgasm , LosDelRioVEVO Report

#37

Women don't urinate out of their vaginas. There's a small hole called the urethra opening.

tex83tex83 Report

#38

Oh my gosh, my time to shine.

So I was in like 5th grade when Pluto was declassified as a planet and demoted to dwarf planet. Heard about it in science class, wrote in an assignment that it was sad, yada yada yada. Well my brother at that time was 4 years older and told me that the reason it was declassified was because it imploded and was now the size of like a basketball.

I spent my whole life believing this. Then when I was like 21, I was lying in bed with my husband and just blurted out "Bro remember when we were kids and Pluto imploded and they declassified it as a planet? That was wild." You know trying to bond over our shared childhood trauma. My husband, shocked, was like "Wat." And I explained the whole thing to him and he was like "That did not happen, you are insane." I learned the truth then and there as a grown married woman. I was horrified. Talked to my brother and he didn't even remember, just that he used to tell me all kinds of made up s**t. It was one of the craziest realizations I've ever had.

Madi27 Report

#39

How to tie my shoes. I mean I learned how and did it just fine, I thought, but they came undone a lot. As an adult one day I took the loop around the other way. I don’t know why but I could just feel that it wasn’t the usual way that I went. S**t stayed tied all day. I have never had to double knot my shoes again.

drRATM Report

#40

All I knew is when I turned 21 is wine is red or white. I tried to order white wine and the waiter asked which one. I asked what they had and picked the one I felt most confident pronouncing.

ForestWanderingOne Report

#41

Electric eels are actually electric, my thinking was that they secreted a toxin that paralyzed their prey but in humans caused a sting that was like a bad shock so people just thought they were generating electricity.

The_Funky_Rocha Report

