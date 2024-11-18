Just take a look at this Reddit thread , where people have gone on a rant about the things others do that drive them mad. From slow walkers and rude shoppers to buzz killers and law breakers, the list is long—and let’s be honest, probably not long enough. Check out their posts below and feel free to vent your own frustrations in the comments!

In some sense, the fact that humans still exist is nothing short of a miracle. After all, we’re not exactly the easiest species to get along with.

#1 People who litter. Especially when there is a bin literally a metre away.

#2 Working in customer service.

#3 When a coworker decides to "correct" me by sending a passive aggressive email and copying the boss and the whole group instead of just saying something to me privately and in person.

#4 People being a******s to servers/hosts at a restaurant.

#5 People who don’t return their grocery cart. Like, who do you think you are?

#6 Lately there have been quite a few instances of someone or potentially multiple people putting poisoned meat out near dog parks.



There is absolutely no valid reason to do that and I hope they catch the a*s wipes.

#7 People who say "Oh it's their job to clean up after me" or "I'm making sure that they're still employed" as an excuse for not cleaning up after themselves in public.



Like NO.



You don't leave a soda spilled everywhere and then not even *attempt* to clean it up.



You don't leave rolls and rolls of toilet paper all over the floor in the bathroom.



You don't leave bags of popcorn and drinks and popcorn all over a theater floor and seats.



Take responsibility.



*Clean. Up. Your. Mess.*.

#8 Plastic litter on nature trails is really f****d up to me, like how does one enjoy a nature trail and at the same time think it's ok if we all toss Gatorade bottles there?

#9 Youtube/Instagram/social media "influencers" who make a living off being an obnoxious piece of s**t, with thousands/millions of mindless drones rooting them on, buying their merch, giving them advertising power, and imitating them.





Edit: And to clarify, I'm not talking about *all* "influencers", I'm specifically talking about ones who harass, annoy, and distress people (usually completely random bystanders), cause drama, and have a mindless legion of followers who support it all the way.

#10 Working in retail. Makes you realize grown adults still act like spoiled toddlers when they don't get what they want.

#11 Animal cruelty and people who abuse children.



I'll never not feel enraged/sick and upset at the same time by it.

#12 After working as a critical care nurse for years now, you’d think it would be the countless IV d**g abusers or alcoholics that’s I treat in the MICU.... but it’s not my patients that make me think that. It’s their families.



I get that *most* of the time, people are nervous for their loved ones...they don’t want to lose their parent. But I see this situation happen over and over... when it’s time, people can’t just let go.



So 95 year old nana comes in and has trouble breathing. We ask her if she would want to be intubated if necessary and says no. She doesn’t want that or CPR. But there isn’t a form and her daughter is healthcare proxy... too bad the family doesn’t respect that.



So we tube her. But her blood pressure can’t handle the sedation, so we need to start pressors. Then she develops a pneumonia, so we’ve got to pump her with antibiotics. But oops, too bad she’s already gone septic. Start some more pressors, who care if she loses a few fingers and toes in the process, we’ve got a BP right!? Get some bedside dialysis going too, might as well. Until ultimately, we tell the family it’s getting to be futile and we should really just make her comfortable for her own sake.



But no. They don’t agree. F**k your years of schooling and experience. So nana codes. I do chest compressions and break all of her ribs in the process. We shock her and slam her with d***s and fluids for a half hour until eventually there’s literally nothing more to do.



I’m sorry I know this was such a long rant. I just got off an overnight. But his happens so often and every single time I just think of the agony we put this person through in their last days on earth all because a family couldn’t respect their loved one’s wishes.



Please. When it’s time just let me pump them with morphine and Ativan and let them go in peace and comfort.

#13 That I've seen old men whistle and harass 11-14 y.o girls! That happened to me as well, but I have the courage to call them out with people around. I can't imagine what shy 11 year old girls feel when they get treated that way. I'm fourteen but I've already got slapped on the butt by an older dude, and when I talk about it with people they say " Oh, you should have not dressed S O S L U T T Y " ( I literally wore a t-shirt and jeans )

NO MATTER HOW A GIRL DRESSES, DON'T BE A CREEP



Ps. And I know I'll get a response saying something in the lines of " oH bUt iT hApPeNs tO mEn tOo ", yes but come on! How many times have you seen a grown woman harass a tween boy, and how many times have you seen a man doing the same thing to a girl? That's like a 2:10 ratio, if not more.

#14 People who go into a grocery store, start eating stuff they grab off the shelves, doughnuts, cookies, whatever, realize they don't want to buy it, and hide it on another shelf somewhere else.

#15 Might seem trivial but it f*****g drives me nuts when people get off an escalator and just stop and decide where they want to go next... It's like I can't stop this thing you need to keep moving. Also people who stand in doorways.



Edit: Wow I am soo glad others feel the same.

Also thank you kind stranger for my first gold!

#16 People that find the utmost joy in saying nasty s**t behind others back.



Either that or people that plot on other peoples demise, you know like sit there and watch them make a mistake only to use it against them for their own personal gain when they could have just helped them in the first place.

#17 People who mistreat animals. I just can't fathom the mindset that enables someone to hurt truly innocent creatures.

#18 People who drive drunk or texting.

#19 People who leave their dogs or babies in a hot car!

#20 Graffiti on historical monuments/buildings.

#21 How some people have the “f**k you as long as I get mine” mentality to a degree where they do it with petty s**t. The people who want to fight you when they cut in line at the grocery store; the people that cross the street without giving a s**t about traffic; the people who buy hyped products just to resell; the people who rush to the front of the line at a catered lunch and then take extra portions to take home for later.



There are enough people screwing most of us on a SUPER large scale - now I have to deal with you taking all the Halloween candy out of the “take one” bucket just because you feel like you are more important than everyone? SMH.

#22 Hunting endangered animals for sport.

#23 This is what pushed me past the point of no return. I’ve hated people from a pretty young age, but working in customer service for a decade, unable to get out of it, really ensured that I will never be able to not hate people.

#24 People who do not care about others in public. Watching a movie/playing music on their phone without headphone. Playing loud music in a park. Taking all the space in public transport. Talking loudly. Letting dirt behind them.

#25 Adults that ride bicycles and think pedestrian rules apply to them and treat me like I'm the as**ole because I didn't yield for them at a crosswalk as they try to cross the street when it is unsafe (while riding the bike, not walking it across).

#26 A display of a general lack of basic consideration for anyone or anything. Which I reckon I see almost anytime I leave the house. I may be a bit grumpy.

#27 When customers are rude to me at the cafe I work at. Where I work is in an extremely affluent suburb and many of the customers there think they can get away with anything just because they have money. I've had ridiculous requests, people ignoring me when I've tried to give them their food, and customers pushing in front of each other to get a table.

#28 So, this couple posted their dog up for adoption on a Facebook group that I'm in. They were asking a lot for a rehoming fee. Quite a few people were interested, but the fee was just too steep- I believe that wanted $350. Anywho, a short while later, I saw that the very same dog they were selling was listed at the shelter as a "lost pet." Someone else took a picture of the dog while it was in the shelter's lobby as the couple who took her in said that they had found her. Nope. It was the same couple. They pretended to not know anything about her- which helps a lot with the adoption process through the shelter.



I get that people go through tough times and often need to re-home their pets. But because of this couple's greed, they ended up putting their pet's life at risk (and a potential adopter) rather than re-homing her for a cheaper price.

#29 Porch pirates. People thinking "hey I know thats not mine but I want it so I'm taking it " makes my blood boil.

#30 Student Paramedic in the UK here, for context you don't pay for healthcare in the UK including the ambulance service.



We often have patients who will ring us up and say over the phone things like "I have chest pain" chest pain is a high priority case and often gets dispatched as quick as possible. But upon arrival they will tell us "I never said I had chest pain" Yet we ring and ask for a transcript of the conversation and there it is.



9/10 times we have to take them into hospital to check they're okay just incase there is any heart or lung issues, but people will lie to get things seen quicker through the emergency pathway. But people will get us out for anything because they can't be bothered to: A) Drive themselves, B) Pay for a taxi, C) get public transport or D) wait too see their GP (Family doctor)



You can leave people at home and tell them you won't take them but if they ring back another crew will be sent out or even worse something bad could actually happen and you're stuck with the liability.



It makes me so annoyed people see it as a taxi and not as an emergency service. But let me clarify this is a small amount of people but they're definitely there.







EDIT: (My personal opinion) For all those saying "This is why things shouldn't be free" This is a minority of people who do this, all of my patients are treat with dignity and respect, I've had people who've come off motorbikes, attempted suicide, heart attacks, pulled muscles, chest infections the works. I know each and every one of them no matter how dire the circumstances will be treat fairly and equally for their condition with a care plan to look after them after they leave hospital.



The NHS has saved my life and countless others and takes a small sum out of my taxes at the end of the month without the worry that I need too fork out for insurance.



From all the comments for American and other EMS colleagues from around the globe (you guys are rocking it by the way, keep up the stellar work) the situation is similar in their work, people just don't pay as a result your insurance premiums go up and to pay the difference, in the end everyone pays for everyone else.





Edit Edit: IMPORTANT: please don't let this put you off calling an ambulance, if you are genuinely worried about yours or someone's health call us up, we'd rather arrive and find it was nothing than be called when you're at your worst.

Just give us some snacks, Yeah.



Thanks for the gold! And the platinum!!

#31 When people don't pick up their dogs' poop.

#32 When people twist the truth and accuse you of things you didn't do and people side with them.

#33 When they did something obviously wrong and still openly denies it.

#34 People who can't take "no" for an answer and will push you to agree/accept what they say.



People who can't accept criticism when they f**k up and affect other people's lives.



People who can't have a discussion where they are being told a fact and they disprove it because "back in the day..." or authority arguments should always win.



It teaches you some hardcore patience when you have to deal with people like these on the daily.

#35 People who abuse their power and get away with it scot free.

#36 FaceTime. In. Public.



Man, f**k those people.

#37 People who abuse the elderly, disabled, children, animals or anything that cannot defend its self pushes me over the edge I can’t comprehend why anyone would do that



Reason for the s**t punctuation is I never bothered in school so sorry for that 🙄.

#38 The fact that people at festivals "care about earth" and the amount of litter on the ground is disgusting. Not to mention even if every bit of it was picked up it would still end up on the ground and these people somehow think okay... kind of a GIANT double standard if u ask me...

#39 Whenever i see a video of someone doing something f****d up to someone else in public. like a man hitting a woman on a bus or something. what makes my blood boil is the people who film and post it. like why do you not f*****g help!!! don’t film help!!! f**k.

#40 People who REFUSE to help themselves.



I get people screaming at me that they can't do their VERY important job that they are paid 6 figures to do because "the POS computer we gave them 'doesn't work'"



Every time it's something f*****g stupid, like it's very obviously un plugged or they didn't try pushing the power button. Like...Jesus christ you dont need to be a power user to use your f*****g eyes and see that the power cord is unplugged. Take even a slight amount of initiative for yourself.

#41 Supervisors and coworkers who flat out tell you that their time away from work is more valuable than yours, because they have kids waiting for them at home. Therefore you as a single, childless person should understand that they need to leave and you are the natural choice for whom can stay and finish what needs to be done.

#42 Top of all, people that can't let others enjoy the things. If a person finds enjoyment In something, why can't people leave it alone and let them enjoy it? Do you really have to tear someone down for liking something that you don't agree with? Take off, let the people enjoy the things.



Also, Usually opening my eyes, being out in public, associating with the general population. People in general almost daily never fail to present some moment that makes me think, I f***ing hate people.

#43 People.

#44 Driving. Every single day.



Basic god damn concepts like merging, passing lanes, blinkers, etc. always seem to elude the backwoods dumb f***s in the redneck infested state that I live in.



It's really not hard to pay attention to what you're doing on the road. Some people are absolutely f*****g brain dead though.







EDIT: Ty for gold & silvers!

#45 So a guy was tailgaiting me. Seriously. Not Like he was kindof close. I'm talking I tap brakes and we are both done kindof close. I'm going over the speedlimit too. So when he finally goes to pass me, I go to flick him off. I turn to do it, BUT HES ALREADY FLICKING ME OFF, totally taking the steam out of MY middle finger. He was the one driving like an a*****e!

#46 *Gestures broadly at everything*.

#47 Lazy f***s who cant put their shopping carts away.

A******s who pull out in front of you when theres NO ONE behind you. Dipshits who are mowing and blowing their grass and trash into the road.

Fuckwads who double park.

C**t bubbles who dont tip no matter what.

K**b goblins who take stuff from the frozen foods section and leave it elsewhere in the store.



Theres more, keep it going!

#48 Cheating in most of its forms.



Whether that's having sex with a person other than your partner or driving in the emergency lane to cut ahead of traffic, it doesn't matter. They both get me flustered.



Weirdly, I don't consider cheating in exams or in sports to be *that* bad. Though that depends on the manner of cheating.

#49 When people slow down as soon as they cut in front onto your lane on the highway.

Worst is when they do it with no blinkers.

#50 My job. OH! And people. People make me hate people.

#51 Mankind bred Pugs so that they are a little defected, so now they cant breathe as easily.

#52 People who would rather stay on their phones 24/7 than pay attention to the world around them. Your kids are crying for your attention, you almost ran a red light, and the dinner is burning, get off of f*****g Instagram.

#53 I’m a cart pusher for walmart. here’s a small list of things that make me say “i fricking hate people”

1) people who park right next to a cart corral and yet they leave their cart right in the middle of a parking space or decide to just leave their cart on a curb

2) people who leave disgusting things in carts. i.e. used diapers, bottles of p**s, used underwear, bras, socks etc.

3) when i’m pushing a line of carts down the lot going to the bay and someone walks up and adds another one to the end without asking. most of the time that happens i’m already at my limit for that line. (if we’re not using the machine to push carts we can only take 10) and most of the time they don’t even fully push the cart in which makes the line impossible to turn

4) i’ve gotten a few people who have told me i should quit my job and get a more feminine job because this one is meant for strong males

5) similar to 4, when someone buys something heavy and i’m called to help take it to their car and they refuse my help because “i need a strong man who can actually help me” so i just have fake smile and say “well how about we just see what i can do and if i am unable to help then i’ll call for a guy?” there’s only been one time out of the tens of times this has happened where i’ve actually had to call for help and it was because they bought a fridge.

6) LeT mE sPeAk To YoUr MaNaGeR.... ok karen.



and so many more.

#54 Working in pharmacy.

#55 People who empty ashtrays on the ground of parking lots.

#56 When f*****g tourists or old people are walking in front of you, and they just stop right there in the middle of the walkway with no consideration for who might be behind them.



#PLEASE GET THE F**K OUT OF THE WAY.

#57 I’m a flight attendant. My job makes me feel like there needs to be a new plague.

#58 I hate extremism in people. Their extreme becomes their entire being. Every aspect of their life becomes tainted by their chosen extremism. From Health to Gaming. From Christianity to Islam. From Left wing to Right wing.



Nothing good comes from extremism.

#59 People like Epstein were so brazenly breaking the law.

#60 Adults who take youth sports way too seriously..

#61 One of my friends are being bullied to the point of wanting to take his own life because he is against underage drinking and d***s.

#62 Everyday when I hear about the next despicable vile thing done by the human race. Especially if it involves kids or animals. People can be so cruel.

#63 Anyone who parades their opinion around as if it is solidly factual.



No, your emotional reaction does not = fact.



No, your deeply held “gut” feeling is not a fact.



No, getting belligerent and offended doesn’t make it a fact.



F****n’ hate people man lol.

#64 Literally any minor inconvenience I face.

#65 Seeing nothing being done about climate change.