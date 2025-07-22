As we can see, over the past three and a half millennia, little has changed in people's pessimism regarding their assessments of the past and the future. At the same time, let's agree, sometimes it's worth just saying goodbye to "good old things" without regret and letting them rest peacefully in history books. So our selection today is dedicated to such "dying out" things from the past.

"This world is outdated. Young people know nothing and can't do anything, they don't respect their elders and don't want to learn, prices are rising, and there's nothing good to expect from the future..." Do you think this is another rant from Reddit? Well, almost... It's a quote from a clay tablet from Babylon, dating back about one and a half millennia B.C.

#1 Hopefully fax machines. Scan that s**t and send it on a PDF.

RELATED:

#2 The china industry. I don't know anyone under the age of 70 with fancy plates they keep locked up in a cupboard they bought just for those plates they never eat off--a hutch, it might be called?

#3 Clubs... Not nightclubs but community groups like the Rotary or Mason's. I'd love to be involved in such a thing but the current members are so d**n hostile to any young person who shows up while also b******g about how young people don't get involved. .

ADVERTISEMENT

There's a Reddit community called "Millennials," where a few weeks ago the user u/Soup_stew_supremacy asked the question: "There is always discourse about Millennials 'killing' things (Applebees, newspapers, churches etc.). What are some things you think will 'die' once the older generations go?" The topic-starter themselves suggested several options: churches, classic car shows, schools, the housing shortage, and cooking or homekeeping knowledge. It's not that all the options suggested by the original poster found a warm response from netizens, but the thread has about 2K upvotes and over 1.9K different comments, so the discussion was really lively and exciting. And now please meet this selection of the most interesting opinions from this thread, made for you by Bored Panda!

#4 'Jokes' about hating your spouse.



And good riddance.

#5 Dunno about cooking, Im the best cook in my family. Who needs grandma? The internet man! I have access to unlimited recipes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Classic cars exactly. Can you imagine in thirty years having a car show with today’s cars ? Our cars are so boring.

Usually, we perceive some things from the past, inevitably leaving with the change of generations, as nostalgic. Some old things, like analog devices, audio cassettes, vinyl records, and vintage slot machines - all these look very cool and authentic, but how applicable are they in real everyday life? Especially since there are always modern things that do the same thing faster, better, and more efficiently. The same often applies to habits, customs, and traditions accepted in our society. It's far from certain that some of these traditions are really good and applicable today - it's enough to just look at them from a different angle.

#7 Never apologizing to your children.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Family reunions/family get togethers. The older generations of our family are the only ones ever organizing them. Us younger folks have bigger s**t to worry about and couldn’t care less about seeing our maga uncles and random cousins once removed.

#9 "Company rooms" or formal living rooms - those rooms in your grandparents' houses that are kept pristine and saved for important guests or special events only - "don't go in there and mess things up!"



(I always thought this was SO WEIRD, an entire room you only use a few times a year?!).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, the specific humor of previous decades, often dedicated exclusively to mocking vulnerable categories of people, filled and literally oozing with cynicism and sarcasm. It's enough to watch many comedies or stand-up shows from the end of the last century to just do one big facepalm. Humor on the verge of bullying, harsh and sometimes cruel - is this really something we'll be nostalgic for? More likely no than yes. Let's remember at least the series "How I Met Your Mother," the last episode of which was released in 2014 - many jokes there seem completely "on the edge of a foul," and sometimes beyond the pale. Well, and this was only a decade ago...

#10 Timeshares.

#11 Well church isn’t going anywhere. Gen z has turned into a pretty religious generation especially on the men side.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Excessive holiday decor/ gift giving. I really hope that dies soon.



I help people clean out their junk, & so much of it is brand new "gifts" that were never even opened. I really believe people would be happy without all the "stuff".

The same can be said about parenting patterns. Yes, we can say that today's children can be ignorant and unruly compared to the '80s and '90s kids - and partly it's our parents' fault as we sometimes allow our offspring too much and make them kinda spoiled... but it is still definitely better than being cruel towards children, insulting them and never apologizing. ADVERTISEMENT For example, according to data by The University of New Hampshire, from 1990 to 2007, substantiated cases of child physical a**se have declined 52%. Child neglect has declined only 6%, mostly fluctuating over the same period. Our society is still incredibly far from perfect, but we've definitely made some progress in the last decades here. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I hope being forced to keep a grass lawn will go away. Too many cities have laws about keeping your lawn under 6” or 4” or whatever. It is a barrier for people who want to segue their property to a more natural, lower maintenance form.

#14 Specific animal breeding, such as Pigeon or dogs. These create a lot of suffering and I dont think millennials are so inclined to continue.

#15 First two things I thought of: Rural hospitals & fabric softener.



Yeah, my brain is weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same goes for clothing - in particular, acceptable options for everyday wear. For example, a classic men's suit, although it looks incredibly stylish (if you know how to wear it, of course), is still significantly inferior in terms of wearing comfort to regular jeans and a hoodie. The same can be said when comparing classic shoes and sneakers. Comfort and functionality win - and that's good, right? ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Streaming. Hear me out.



The model is steadily moving toward *pay per use* rather than big subscription services. Can you imagine "renting" an album to listen to it? It's coming.



And "buying the rights" to digital media isn't the solution either.



Owning the physical is the only way forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Cards. For birthdays, anniversaries, holidays etc. Other than Christmas cards, I don't know anyone under 50 who sends cards.



Though thank you cards should still be a thing for major events like weddings, and baby showers.

#18 Thank you notes.



If I thank you in person upon opening said gift, why do I also need to write a note?



But also, are we really only giving gifts to loved ones because we want a thank you? Like, you wouldn't just give someone something because they'd like it, and you want to give them a moment of joy? Weird take. I couldn't care less about receiving a thank you in about 97% of the situations in which I give or do something for someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

No, of course, there are still many things that we'll inevitably be nostalgic for, and they will occasionally explode back into short-term trends, or form their own subcultures - as happened, for example, with vinyl records. But in this "good old world" there are also many things that we'll be actually happy to say goodbye to. So now please feel free to read this list to the very end, and maybe add your own thoughts on the topic in the comments below the post. Well, even if you don't agree with the original idea or someone's views - let's just discuss everything.

#19 Funerals - how am I going to handle planning an event like this??? Also I don’t want one for myself and wouldn’t want my husband or kids to have to deal with any of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Can we k**l suits and ties? i despise having to wear them. they are so uncomfortable, even if tailored. ties are the worst. "hey let's put a noose around our neck that hangs down." there are some stupid things, but d**n is a tie one of the most pointless fashion items out there.

#21 Senior homes. Don't get me wrong, I think they will be there forever. But I think the mentality changed and more and more will just opt out before going there. I'm talking about the senior home where you are mostly mentally and physically impaired, not the retirement home where you still have a good quality of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Broadcast TV. Everything will eventually roll over to streaming, no more OTA signal.

#23 Can we k**l the obligation to verbally acknowledge when someone has sneezed?



Why? Why are you blessing me? I just had a reaction to some dust. It's not a big deal. Just ignore it and move on. I don't need your blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Golden Corral.

ADVERTISEMENT