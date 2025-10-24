ADVERTISEMENT

Deadlines, errands, and a million little responsibilities can make life feel overwhelming. While it’s important to stay on top of things, a little laughter goes a long way and that’s where memes come in. A quick scroll can turn a stressful day into a few moments of pure relief.

Today, we’ve rounded up some gems from the “Memes To Discuss In Therapy” Facebook page, a space where people share the chaos of life and laugh through it together. Keep scrolling for a dose of humor that’s equal parts relatable and hilarious.

#1

Side-by-side memes showing funny and relatable sleep differences during depression naps versus nighttime rest.

Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a relatable meme from the Memes To Discuss In Therapy page about worrying instead of being all good.

    @natmartinezzz Report

    #3

    Funny and relatable meme about charcuterie and depressed meals shared by the Memes To Discuss In Therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    If you’ve ever come home from work feeling completely drained, you’re definitely not alone. Whether it’s endless deadlines, unclear expectations, or just the daily grind, work-related stress affects almost everyone. According to Headspace’s sixth annual Workforce State of Mind report, a staggering 86% of workers experienced moderate to extreme stress in 2023. That’s nearly nine out of ten employees trying to juggle responsibilities while staying mentally afloat. 

    Out of those surveyed, 83% of people who reported extreme stress said it primarily came from work. Think about that, most of our stress isn’t from personal life or outside pressures, but the very place we spend most of our waking hours. Sure, scrolling through memes or taking a short break might help lighten the mood, but the bigger picture is worrying. These numbers are a wake-up call for employers everywhere to take workplace stress seriously.
    #4

    Tweet text about confusing plans for Fall with collapse of civilization, humorous meme shared on relatable therapy memes page.

    @SundaeDivine Report

    #5

    A funny and relatable meme about therapy, where the therapist pauses to think, showing humor in mental health discussions.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    ner_diz avatar
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    Hate to burst your bubble, but it is just humidity and cold weather you can feel in your bones.

    #6

    Tweet about a parent’s funny and relatable moment with their toddler involving cheese and nap time from memes page.

    @kchironis Report

    Ignoring employee mental health doesn’t just affect individuals, it hits businesses where it hurts most: productivity. Forbes points out that depression and anxiety cost the global economy a staggering $1 trillion in lost productivity annually at the height of the pandemic. Even more alarming, this figure is expected to rise to $6 trillion by 2030. That’s not just a financial burden, it’s a clear sign that supporting mental wellness at work is no longer optional.
    #7

    Person in a nightgown humorously blocking intrusive thoughts using comfort shows, movies, and favorite songs on repeat meme.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #8

    Pumpkin with a funny face meme illustrating anxiety attack, relatable and funny meme shared by therapy meme page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #9

    Tweet meme about needing to be steamrolled into a two-dimensional being, from relatable memes shared on therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    Employees are speaking up, too. More than 85% of workers surveyed in 2021 by the American Psychological Association said that actions from their employer could positively impact their mental health. Whether it’s flexible schedules, better communication, or simply being heard, small changes can make a world of difference. Employers have the power (and responsibility) to create a healthier, more balanced environment.

    Workplaces can be full of hidden stressors, from unrealistic workloads to constant interruptions. The first step for employers is identifying what’s actually causing stress. Observe patterns, talk to employees, and find out what’s making their work harder than it needs to be. Maybe the pressure isn’t the work itself, but unclear processes or lack of support. Once you identify the triggers, you can begin to make meaningful adjustments that truly ease the burden.
    #10

    Funny and relatable meme showing a skeleton humorously unable to stop complaining, from memes to discuss in therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #11

    Man in colorful shirt sitting at kitchen table with a sarcastic expression, representing funny and relatable memes.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I tried to read the terms and conditions, but it was too dark in there.

    #12

    Funny and relatable meme about letting a cat watch bird videos on a Switch and struggling to sleep due to bird noises.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    Sometimes, the solution is simpler than it seems. For instance, if employees are struggling with outdated laptops that slow them down, it’s not just an inconvenience, it’s a productivity killer. Employers don’t need to replace everything overnight, but small, gradual upgrades can make a huge difference. Investing in better tools and technology shows that you value your employees’ time and comfort, which ultimately boosts both morale and efficiency.
    #13

    Cute bat hugging a pink stuffed bunny, illustrating a funny and relatable meme about being dark and spooky but caring.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #14

    Man laughing at phone screen with caption about coping and entertaining yourself in funny relatable memes.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #15

    Tweet text saying kind of worried about something but not knowing what it is, featured in funny and relatable memes.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    Another key factor in reducing stress? Communication. When employees feel like they can openly share their concerns without fear of backlash, it creates trust. Leaders should encourage conversations around stress and workload by making it clear that these talks are welcome. Building a psychologically safe space helps employees feel heard and supported. It also allows management to address issues early before they grow into full-blown crises.
    #16

    Cartoon character expressing anxiety with caption about being a walking disaster in funny and relatable memes to discuss in therapy.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #17

    Social media post meme about oversharing online, reflecting funny and relatable memes from the therapy discussion page.

    @comfypill Report

    #18

    Two characters in period costumes discussing anxiety and depression in a funny and relatable meme from therapy memes page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #19

    Tweet from Kevin Farzad humorously discussing productivity, rest, and self-kindness, relatable meme from therapy-themed page.

    @KevinFarzad Report

    Job design plays a bigger role in mental health than most people realize. Overloading employees or failing to set clear boundaries can quickly lead to burnout. It’s important to design jobs that allow for a balanced workload, one where people can excel without feeling constantly stretched thin. Encourage breaks, promote time off, and make sure expectations are realistic. Remember, sustainable performance is far more valuable than short bursts of overwork.

    #20

    Social media meme about being constantly tired but staying awake, reflecting funny and relatable memes shared by therapy meme pages.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #21

    Relatable meme about struggling to wake up and go to sleep, shared by a popular therapy meme page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    Recognition goes a long way, too. A simple “thank you” or acknowledgment of hard work can completely change how someone feels about their job. Employees who feel appreciated are not only happier but also more motivated to perform. Celebrate small wins, highlight team efforts, and make appreciation part of the culture. When people know their efforts matter, stress levels naturally decline, and loyalty grows stronger.
    #22

    Text meme from Memes to Discuss in Therapy page saying big fan of anything that shuts my brain off for a little while, relatable meme.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #23

    Windows cursor shown with red lines highlighting its asymmetrical shape in a funny and relatable meme format.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #24

    Tweet from Alyssa Limperis humorously describing eating eight half-meals while standing, a funny and relatable meme about eating habits.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    While workplace stress will never disappear entirely, there’s a lot employers can do to make it manageable. It starts with awareness, empathy, and the willingness to act. Prioritize mental health, create supportive systems, and listen to what employees need. After all, a happy, healthy team is a productive one. And perhaps most importantly, it’s proof that good leadership isn’t just about managing tasks, it’s about caring for people.
    #25

    Social media meme showing a funny relatable trap sign in aisle 12 with crafts, snacks, caffeine, and pajamas.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    OK, I WOULD spend a disproportionate amount of time in this part of the store . . . . . .

    #26

    Relatable meme about feeling like an old phone battery losing charge fast after overnight charging.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #27

    Person wearing a large colorful flower crown looking sad, representing a funny and relatable meme about therapy and seasonal affective disorder.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #28

    Text meme by Mike Abrusci about not doing well mentally, physically, or financially, relatable to funny and relatable memes.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #29

    Funny and relatable meme showing a fiery Furby doll behind a laptop, illustrating a stressful email scenario.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #30

    Text post on social media asking how to act on desires without opening yourself to failure, a relatable meme.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #31

    Cartoon meme of a child in bed replying to a question about bad dreams with bad reality, relatable funny meme.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #32

    Woman making a bitterly ironic face, illustrating a funny and relatable meme about social media drawbacks.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #33

    Tweet from user expressing feeling overwhelmed by nothing while staying home, illustrating funny and relatable memes from therapy meme page.

    @sad_girl_eve Report

    #34

    Meme about Prince Charming rescuing from psych ward tower, shared by Memes to Discuss in Therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #35

    Text meme about personal development and comfort zone, shared on funny and relatable memes therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #36

    Text meme from the Memes To Discuss In Therapy page saying I feel like I have rabies but like emotionally.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #37

    Tweet humorously pondering if the chillest person alive spends most of their day worrying, a relatable meme shared online.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #38

    Black cat lying in a small box with text about feeling like emotional baggage, a relatable therapy meme.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #39

    Person in a Pikachu costume labeled as social anxiety, with a child representing attempts to be social in a relatable meme.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #40

    Twitter post meme about feeling like a burden, illustrating relatable and funny memes shared for therapy discussions.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #41

    Funny and relatable meme text about being in a difficult era, shared on a memes to discuss in therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable meme about being in the fetal position shared by Memes To Discuss In Therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #43

    Relatable meme text about wishing not to be tired all the time shared by memes to discuss in therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #44

    Funny and relatable meme about emotional support boxes of miscellaneous junk stored unopened for years shared by therapy memes page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #45

    Funny and relatable meme text about a witch cursing someone to eat chips, from popular therapy memes page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #46

    Tweet from user about deleting mental health to focus more on social media, illustrating funny and relatable memes about mental health.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a relatable meme tweet with humorous text about personality traits, shared on the memes to discuss in therapy page.

    @daisythejones Report

    #48

    Person peeking from behind a door with a frustrated expression, reflecting relatable memes about hoodies and cozy feelings.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #49

    Text meme from the Memes To Discuss In Therapy page about trauma and being mean, featuring relatable and funny content.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #50

    Text meme about mental illness humor from the Memes To Discuss In Therapy page, showing relatable and funny content.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #51

    Spilled stress relief lotion on floor illustrating funny and relatable memes about therapy and stress management.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #52

    Tweet meme about mental illness humor highlighting the relatable struggle shared on memes to discuss in therapy pages.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #53

    Tweet about relatable struggles with too many browser tabs and difficulty running a DOS prompt shared on funny memes page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #54

    Text meme from Memes To Discuss In Therapy page stating, I come from a long line of people with something wrong with them, funny and relatable.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #55

    Funny and relatable meme about adding "if you even care" to the bottom of a resume from Memes to Discuss in Therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #56

    Text post from memes to discuss in therapy page expressing gratitude for the mortifying ordeal of being known and the euphoric experience.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    Two men with one hiding under a blanket, illustrating funny and relatable memes about sharing memes instead of answering messages.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #58

    Funny and relatable meme text about a dating app named Unhinged where users post all red flags to test interest.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #59

    Tweet from jon drake expressing endless pain in a funny and relatable meme shared by a therapy discussion page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #60

    Tweet about the exhaustion of being self aware and mentally ill, shared as a relatable meme on a therapy meme page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #61

    Funny and relatable meme text about using Shazam to find out if someone is mad shared by the therapy memes page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #62

    Relatable meme about creating small problems to avoid bigger issues shared by memes to discuss in therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #63

    Relatable therapy meme showing a conversation about asking for help with things you need.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #64

    Relatable funny meme about sleeping poorly and dealing with annoying people, shared by a therapy discussion memes page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #65

    Tweet about referring to a therapist as a brain mommy, illustrating funny and relatable therapy memes.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #66

    Meme text highlighting witty take on wild mood swings, anxiety, and personality disorder from relatable therapy memes page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #67

    Text message meme with a dad making a bad joke and a relatable funny response in a dark themed chat.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #68

    Screenshot of a meme about Reddit CEO hinting at subreddit paywalls, shared on a funny and relatable memes page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #69

    Funny and relatable meme about avoiding emotions with deep cleaning, shared by memes to discuss in therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about AI therapy apps recommending seeing an actual therapist shared on memes page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #71

    Tweet humor from Jonathan Edward Durham showcasing a funny and relatable meme shared by a memes to discuss in therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #72

    Social media meme text from Memes To Discuss In Therapy page stating youve always been like an annoying brother.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #73

    Relatable meme about sharing personal details, highlighting humor and trauma in memes to discuss in therapy.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #74

    Tweet about burnout, regular depression, and seasonal depression, featured in funny and relatable memes shared by therapy meme pages.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #75

    Person with shocked expression holding their throat, illustrating a funny and relatable meme about emotional unavailability.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #76

    Toy Woody figures illustrating shame and coping behavior in a funny and relatable meme shared by memes to discuss in therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #77

    Man with glasses explaining the flaws in a plan to overcome fear of failing in a relatable therapy meme.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #78

    Text meme reading if i ever get in an argument with a ref you better believe im gonna close with whatever the body keeps the score. Funny relatable meme.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #79

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about family and ancestry, shared by the Memes To Discuss In Therapy page.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

    #80

    Tweet humor about sending therapist text screenshots before sessions, highlighting funny and relatable memes about therapy discussions.

    Memes to Discuss in Therapy Report

