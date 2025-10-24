80 Funny And Relatable Memes Shared By The “Memes To Discuss In Therapy” Page (New Pics)
Deadlines, errands, and a million little responsibilities can make life feel overwhelming. While it’s important to stay on top of things, a little laughter goes a long way and that’s where memes come in. A quick scroll can turn a stressful day into a few moments of pure relief.
Today, we’ve rounded up some gems from the “Memes To Discuss In Therapy” Facebook page, a space where people share the chaos of life and laugh through it together. Keep scrolling for a dose of humor that’s equal parts relatable and hilarious.
If you’ve ever come home from work feeling completely drained, you’re definitely not alone. Whether it’s endless deadlines, unclear expectations, or just the daily grind, work-related stress affects almost everyone. According to Headspace’s sixth annual Workforce State of Mind report, a staggering 86% of workers experienced moderate to extreme stress in 2023. That’s nearly nine out of ten employees trying to juggle responsibilities while staying mentally afloat.
Out of those surveyed, 83% of people who reported extreme stress said it primarily came from work. Think about that, most of our stress isn’t from personal life or outside pressures, but the very place we spend most of our waking hours. Sure, scrolling through memes or taking a short break might help lighten the mood, but the bigger picture is worrying. These numbers are a wake-up call for employers everywhere to take workplace stress seriously.
Hate to burst your bubble, but it is just humidity and cold weather you can feel in your bones.
Ignoring employee mental health doesn’t just affect individuals, it hits businesses where it hurts most: productivity. Forbes points out that depression and anxiety cost the global economy a staggering $1 trillion in lost productivity annually at the height of the pandemic. Even more alarming, this figure is expected to rise to $6 trillion by 2030. That’s not just a financial burden, it’s a clear sign that supporting mental wellness at work is no longer optional.
Employees are speaking up, too. More than 85% of workers surveyed in 2021 by the American Psychological Association said that actions from their employer could positively impact their mental health. Whether it’s flexible schedules, better communication, or simply being heard, small changes can make a world of difference. Employers have the power (and responsibility) to create a healthier, more balanced environment.
Workplaces can be full of hidden stressors, from unrealistic workloads to constant interruptions. The first step for employers is identifying what’s actually causing stress. Observe patterns, talk to employees, and find out what’s making their work harder than it needs to be. Maybe the pressure isn’t the work itself, but unclear processes or lack of support. Once you identify the triggers, you can begin to make meaningful adjustments that truly ease the burden.
I tried to read the terms and conditions, but it was too dark in there.
Sometimes, the solution is simpler than it seems. For instance, if employees are struggling with outdated laptops that slow them down, it’s not just an inconvenience, it’s a productivity killer. Employers don’t need to replace everything overnight, but small, gradual upgrades can make a huge difference. Investing in better tools and technology shows that you value your employees’ time and comfort, which ultimately boosts both morale and efficiency.
Another key factor in reducing stress? Communication. When employees feel like they can openly share their concerns without fear of backlash, it creates trust. Leaders should encourage conversations around stress and workload by making it clear that these talks are welcome. Building a psychologically safe space helps employees feel heard and supported. It also allows management to address issues early before they grow into full-blown crises.
Job design plays a bigger role in mental health than most people realize. Overloading employees or failing to set clear boundaries can quickly lead to burnout. It’s important to design jobs that allow for a balanced workload, one where people can excel without feeling constantly stretched thin. Encourage breaks, promote time off, and make sure expectations are realistic. Remember, sustainable performance is far more valuable than short bursts of overwork.
Recognition goes a long way, too. A simple “thank you” or acknowledgment of hard work can completely change how someone feels about their job. Employees who feel appreciated are not only happier but also more motivated to perform. Celebrate small wins, highlight team efforts, and make appreciation part of the culture. When people know their efforts matter, stress levels naturally decline, and loyalty grows stronger.
While workplace stress will never disappear entirely, there’s a lot employers can do to make it manageable. It starts with awareness, empathy, and the willingness to act. Prioritize mental health, create supportive systems, and listen to what employees need. After all, a happy, healthy team is a productive one. And perhaps most importantly, it’s proof that good leadership isn’t just about managing tasks, it’s about caring for people.
OK, I WOULD spend a disproportionate amount of time in this part of the store . . . . . .
As for employees, it’s just as important to find little ways to cope with everyday stress. Whether it’s stepping away from your screen, taking a quick walk, or sharing a laugh with a coworker — even small breaks can make a big difference. And sometimes, all it takes is the right meme to turn your day around! So, which of these memes made you laugh the hardest? Tell us your favorite one in the comments below, we could all use a little extra humor today.
47 repeats and some random trash that makes no sense and is poorly spelt disguised as “memes” with a grand total of maybe 3 funny ones. Great way to start the day.
