If you’ve ever come home from work feeling completely drained, you’re definitely not alone. Whether it’s endless deadlines, unclear expectations, or just the daily grind, work-related stress affects almost everyone. According to Headspace’s sixth annual Workforce State of Mind report, a staggering 86% of workers experienced moderate to extreme stress in 2023. That’s nearly nine out of ten employees trying to juggle responsibilities while staying mentally afloat.

Out of those surveyed, 83% of people who reported extreme stress said it primarily came from work. Think about that, most of our stress isn’t from personal life or outside pressures, but the very place we spend most of our waking hours. Sure, scrolling through memes or taking a short break might help lighten the mood, but the bigger picture is worrying. These numbers are a wake-up call for employers everywhere to take workplace stress seriously.