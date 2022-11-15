I Wrote Inappropriate “Children’s” Books And Here Are Some Of My Worst Titles (17 New Pics)

I'm a comedian, author, TikToker, and YouTuber.

Which is kinda like saying you offer graphic design and blockchain consulting on the same resume.

Somehow I have managed to combine these things into a good career, publishing books on Amazon and sharing them on social media.

Several of my books have become bestsellers in the last few months.

People often mistake my sense of humor and think I'm actually targeting kids and actively submitting my books to school libraries. That means my reviews and comment sections are littered with Karen types who feel the need to "stand up for the children."

Here are some of my most recent books. I even published a few coloring books. With that being said, check out part 1 of this post!

