Choose The Most Heart-Wrenching Movie Of All Time That Would Make The Audience Sob Like Kim K

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you prefer genres such as romance, history, drama, or the most evil genre of them all where something bad happens to a dog, we all love watching a sad movie every once in a while. Although, sometimes the movie just doesn’t turn out to be what you expected and you end up sobbing by the end (or even the middle, happens too!). Today we’re looking at 32 movies that have caused if not rivers of tears, at least some watering of the eyes. It’s time to choose the best movie to watch when you want to ugly-cry and see if your fellow Bored Panda readers agree. 🥲