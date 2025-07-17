The Romanian Village Drowned By Toxic Waste, Still Breathing Through My Lens
The Romanian Village Drowned by Toxic Waste, Still Breathing Through My Lens
By Alexandru Radu Popescu
In the heart of the Apuseni Mountains, Romania, lies a place both haunting and mesmerizing — Geamăna, a former village swallowed by an artificial, toxic lake.
In 1977, under the rule of dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, over 1,000 residents were forced to leave their homes to make way for a copper mining operation in nearby Roșia Poieni. What was once a vibrant village was gradually engulfed by an acidic, heavy-metal-laced tailings lake. All that remains visible today is the ghostly tip of the church steeple — protruding from the poisoned waters like a gravestone.
A Personal Mission That Became a Lifelong Project
I first visited Geamăna in 2019, drawn by the surreal visuals I had seen online. What I found was beyond anything I had imagined: a kaleidoscope of toxic beauty, where nature and tragedy coexist. I took my drone — a Phantom 4 — into the air and captured an image that would later become my entry to the Wellcome Photography Prize 2025, where it was selected among the Top 25 finalists worldwide. The photograph is titled “Beautiful Disaster.”
But I couldn’t stop at just one image. Since then, I’ve returned to Geamăna dozens of times, in every season and in all kinds of weather. I’ve photographed the acid-laced waters as they turned from rust red to neon green. I’ve documented the transformation of the landscape, the chemical crusts forming like scars, the buried houses, and the distant echo of human life.
More Than Landscapes: The People Still Living There
What moved me even more than the landscape were the few remaining residents still living on the edges of the poisoned basin. Forgotten by time and institutions, they carry on — with dignity, resilience, and memories of a life that once was. I’ve photographed them in intimate portrait sessions, sometimes after sharing a coffee or a story about their youth in the village. Over time, they began to recognize me, to trust me. Some even started calling me “our photographer.”
This is no longer just a project. It’s a responsibility.
A Toxic Mirror of Our Modern World
Geamăna is not just a Romanian story — it’s a global metaphor. It speaks of our relationship with nature, industry, and greed. Through my work, I hope to make people feel something deeper than just visual awe: a mixture of discomfort and wonder, empathy and urgency.
Being featured in the Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 validates this mission. The photograph “Beautiful Disaster” is currently on display at the Francis Crick Institute in London, part of a powerful exhibition on health, humanity, and the planet.
Why I Keep Going Back
Geamăna changes every time I visit — sometimes subtly, sometimes dramatically. I keep returning not only to document, but to witness. I want to be there when the steeple finally disappears, when the last house collapses, when the story reaches its final frame.
Until then, I will keep telling it.