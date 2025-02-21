I'm sharing a car with a group of kids barely in their twenties. Said, who looks like he's walked out of a Hollywood poster, is the boss. "We travel whenever Said gets us an order. We're going back to Nouadhibou on Thursday and then back again to Zouerat on Saturday," says another guy wrapped in a blue scarf. "We are freelancers, just like you," - says another, pointing toward my camera. They understand that I'm here for pictures, and they don't mind. I am invited for yet another cup of strong Mauritanian tea.

Riding the train back and forth, I started meeting the same people. For many of these men, carrying cargo is their full-time job. They endure extreme temperatures and sandstorms daily, yet none of them ever complain about how tough it is. During a month's stay in Mauritania, I rode the train 8 times, covering a total distance of around 4300 km, and there wasn't a single time when I wasn't greeted with extreme hospitality and positivity by the Mauritanian traders. Eventually, I was being recognized by the shepherds loading their goats at Zouerat, the kids selling water to the train passengers at Choum station, and the policemen at the Nouadhibou station checkpoint. I was traveling in a territory of hundreds of thousands of square kilometers, but it felt like everybody knew me everywhere.