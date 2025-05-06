I Traveled Across Europe To Photograph 18 Abandoned Thermal Baths Frozen In Time
My name is Dimitri Bourriau, and I am a photographer with a deep passion for architectural photography. Over the years, I have dedicated my work to exploring the forgotten and abandoned places of our world—those silent witnesses of the past that time seems to have left behind. Through my lens, I strive to reveal the hidden beauty, the mystery, and the stories that linger within these spaces.
In my latest photographic series, I turn my attention to a particular type of forgotten architecture: former thermal bathhouses. Once places of healing, relaxation, and social life, these magnificent structures now stand in varying states of decay. Stripped of their original function, they retain an undeniable elegance—grand domes, marble columns, intricate mosaics—each a testament to a bygone era of architectural splendor and cultural significance.
Greece
This collection takes viewers on a journey across several countries—France, Georgia, Spain, Romania, Greece, and Belgium—each location offering its own unique atmosphere and historical context. From the faded luxury of 19th-century European spas to the melancholic silence of Soviet-era establishments, these places evoke a powerful sense of nostalgia and contemplation.
By photographing these abandoned thermal baths, I aim to document not only their physical presence but also to spark reflection on the impermanence of human achievements and the silent dialogue between nature and architecture over time. My hope is that this series invites viewers to pause, look closer, and appreciate the quiet poetry of these once-vibrant spaces.
France
Georgia
Belgium
France
Romania
France
Georgia
Spain
Greece
Romania
France
Romania
France
France
France
Georgia
France
These were gorgeous! Plus you are an excellent photographer!
