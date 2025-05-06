ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Dimitri Bourriau, and I am a photographer with a deep passion for architectural photography. Over the years, I have dedicated my work to exploring the forgotten and abandoned places of our world—those silent witnesses of the past that time seems to have left behind. Through my lens, I strive to reveal the hidden beauty, the mystery, and the stories that linger within these spaces.

In my latest photographic series, I turn my attention to a particular type of forgotten architecture: former thermal bathhouses. Once places of healing, relaxation, and social life, these magnificent structures now stand in varying states of decay. Stripped of their original function, they retain an undeniable elegance—grand domes, marble columns, intricate mosaics—each a testament to a bygone era of architectural splendor and cultural significance.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Facebook | Instagram