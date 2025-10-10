Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed
Hand with rings and tattoos stretched out of a moving car window captured through Max ISO in low light conditions.
User submission
Photography & Digital Art

Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

williamjosephsradford William Josephs Radford Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Residual Noise is the third chapter of my light studies on grief, created after my father’s passing from a brain tumor. Shot in black and white at the highest ISO, the resulting static and grain echo both the absence he left behind and the memory loss he endured in his final months.

More info: josephsradford.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

RELATED:

    Residual Noise – 23rd of September 2025 (13:35)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 21st of August 2025 (23:00)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 17th of August 2025 (16:24)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 8th of August 2025 (01:21)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 10th of August 2025 (23:12)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 12th of August 2025 (22:43)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 13th of August 2025 (11:32)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 13th of August 2025 (17:26)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 15th of August 2025 (00:47)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 15th of August 2025 (22:40)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 16th of August 2025 (15:05)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 17th of August 2025 (15:32)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 18th of September 2025 (23:18)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 19th of August 2025 (20:06)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 19th of August 2025 (22:31)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 19th of August 2025 (23:15)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 19th of September 2025 (00:36)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (12:29)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (12:41)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (16:13)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (16:57)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (18:49)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (19:56)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 20th of August 2025 (20:40)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 22nd of September 2025 (14:40)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Residual Noise – 22nd of September 2025 (15:18)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 22nd of September 2025 (15:31)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    Residual Noise – 23rd of September 2025 (13:35)

    Through Max ISO, I Captured The Fading Mind Of My Father Before He Passed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Abstract photography
    black and white photography
    conceptual photography
    contemporary art
    creative photography
    fine art photography
    modern art
    night photography
    Vote arrow up

    11

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    11

    Open list comments

    0

    William Josephs Radford

    William Josephs Radford

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    William Josephs Radford (born 1998) is a British-Spanish fine art photographer whose provocative, visually striking work challenges the boundaries of traditional photography. Raised in rural Andalucía, Spain, by British expatriate parents, Radford's multicultural upbringing has shaped his artistic vision, giving him a unique perspective on identity and belonging. His early passion for drawing led him to explore visual art, but it was photography that became his primary medium. He pursued fine art photography at the University of Gloucestershire, where he embraced an unconventional approach to art-making. Radford’s photography is deeply transgressive, often tackling controversial and thought-provoking themes with an emotional, immersive approach. His work blends intuitive creativity with technical experimentation, including his signature use of light-painting, a slow and meticulous technique where the interaction between light and subject creates a dynamic, almost sculptural effect. For Radford, the process is just as important as the final image. A self-proclaimed purist, he strongly objects to the use of Photoshop or any form of post-production manipulation. His work is known for its symbolic richness, using semiotic elements to explore the complex intersections of beauty, discomfort, and taboo. Through his work, Radford challenges viewers to question societal norms, encouraging deeper reflection on the emotional and cultural layers embedded in his images.

    Read less »
    William Josephs Radford

    William Josephs Radford

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    William Josephs Radford (born 1998) is a British-Spanish fine art photographer whose provocative, visually striking work challenges the boundaries of traditional photography. Raised in rural Andalucía, Spain, by British expatriate parents, Radford's multicultural upbringing has shaped his artistic vision, giving him a unique perspective on identity and belonging. His early passion for drawing led him to explore visual art, but it was photography that became his primary medium. He pursued fine art photography at the University of Gloucestershire, where he embraced an unconventional approach to art-making. Radford’s photography is deeply transgressive, often tackling controversial and thought-provoking themes with an emotional, immersive approach. His work blends intuitive creativity with technical experimentation, including his signature use of light-painting, a slow and meticulous technique where the interaction between light and subject creates a dynamic, almost sculptural effect. For Radford, the process is just as important as the final image. A self-proclaimed purist, he strongly objects to the use of Photoshop or any form of post-production manipulation. His work is known for its symbolic richness, using semiotic elements to explore the complex intersections of beauty, discomfort, and taboo. Through his work, Radford challenges viewers to question societal norms, encouraging deeper reflection on the emotional and cultural layers embedded in his images.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Photography & Digital Art
    Homepage
    Trending
    Photography & Digital Art
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Photography & Digital Art Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT