I Took Pictures Of The Creatures In My Garden (18 Pics)
Hello, fellow pandas!
For so long, I've wanted to post about my garden, and finally, I'm doing it. This post features the creatures I've seen in and around my garden, from small insects to a stray cat.
I hope you like these pictures. Do tell me which ones are your favorites!
This post may include affiliate links.
Love your photos, and your beautiful little garden friends! Where I live we call the smaller ground squirrels chipmunks and they are one of my favorite creatures.
Thank you! And Gillu is actually an Indian palm squirrel. Some Asian squirrel species have stripes like Chipmunks so people usually confuse them.
Love your photos, and your beautiful little garden friends! Where I live we call the smaller ground squirrels chipmunks and they are one of my favorite creatures.
Thank you! And Gillu is actually an Indian palm squirrel. Some Asian squirrel species have stripes like Chipmunks so people usually confuse them.