For so long, I've wanted to post about my garden, and finally, I'm doing it. This post features the creatures I've seen in and around my garden, from small insects to a stray cat.

I hope you like these pictures. Do tell me which ones are your favorites!

#1

A Damselfly!

Sanjneel
#2

Ladybug!

Sanjneel
#3

Bee On Marigold

Sanjneel
#4

Chalky Skipper Dragonfly

Sanjneel
#5

Black Mormon On A Sunny Morning

Sanjneel
#6

This Crab Spider Is Just Beautiful!

Sanjneel
#7

Don't Miss The Little Fella On The Drying One!

Sanjneel
#8

Baby Babbler Is Napping

Sanjneel
#9

This Little Fellow Lives Behind My House

Sanjneel
#10

Common Picture Wing Dragonfly

Sanjneel
#11

My Pet Squirrel Gillu!

Sanjneel
#12

Gillu Feeding On Peanuts

Sanjneel
#13

This Stray Cat In My Area Is The First White Cat I Ever Saw!

Sanjneel
#14

Trying To See If My Phone Is Edible Or Not

Sanjneel
#15

Golden Beetle On My Rose

Sanjneel
#16

A Puppy!!!

Sanjneel
#17

My Parrot Likes To Pose For The Camera

Sanjneel
#18

I Will Crack My Neck If I Tried This

Sanjneel
