When it comes to quick, clever humor, few do it better than Mark Parisi, the creator of the long-running comic series “Off the Mark.” Born in New England, Mark has spent decades turning everyday situations into cartoons filled with his signature mix of wit, warmth, and sharp observation.

What makes his comics so good is their simplicity and precision. With just one or two panels, Mark captures the absurdity of modern life – from pets and technology to work, relationships, and everything in between.

So without further ado, here’s the best of “Off the Mark” – a selection of the most upvoted cartoons by our Panda community.

#1

Cartoon of a thief holding a cat on a couch with stolen goods nearby, illustrating hilarious everyday life humor.

    #2

    Cartoon from Off the Mark showing dogs wrapped in blankets like babies at a nursery, highlighting everyday life humor.

    HaHa! I didn't notice the little kennel at first

    #3

    Cartoon cats gather around a Christmas tree with one gift, humorously illustrating everyday life in a cartoon style.

    I'd have thought all 3 would've been fighting over the box

    #4

    Cartoon showing cats watching humorous off the mark cartoons about pets refusing to enter or leave a carrier.

    #5

    Cartoon of two pink piggy banks with flowers, one sneezing under falling coins, illustrating everyday life humor.

    #6

    Cartoon cat expressing happiness while being petted, showcasing everyday life humor in off the mark cartoons.

    #7

    Cartoon of two dinosaurs with one saying the other’s holding a non-traditional advent calendar, showcasing everyday life humor.

    #8

    Cartoon from Off the Mark showing a man praising a cat for spotting a mouse and a treat in everyday life.

    #9

    Cartoon from Off the Mark showing the sun annoyed at the moon making a rude gesture in a humorous everyday life scene.

    #10

    Cartoon from Off the Mark shows a cat humorously posting a selfie to show off its six pack of kittens.

    #11

    Cartoon of a character reading in a chair surrounded by mounted thumbs, showcasing humor in everyday life.

    #12

    Dog waxing plates on table while woman in robe watches, a hilarious cartoon from everyday life humor series.

    #13

    Cartoon of two cats in a living room with humor about a tiny, red, uncatchable ghost dot, illustrating everyday life humor.

    #14

    Cartoon of a door with a face thinking it just gave birth as a cat walks away, showcasing everyday life humor.

    #15

    Man nervously solving cartoon captcha with waterfalls, illustrating humor in everyday life cartoons.

    #16

    Cartoon featuring anglerfish and scary story fish humorously illustrating everyday life laughs in cartoons.

    #17

    Cartoon showing a woman asking about a blowfish while a man stands by a fish tank and a cat lies nearby.

    #18

    Cartoon showing a wooden cat on wheels being pulled by tiny knights, highlighting funny everyday life moments.

    #19

    Cartoon showing a doctor telling a woman her stress is high, then she happily pets a dog in a humorous everyday life cartoon.

    #20

    Cartoon showing cats entering and exiting a haunted house, illustrating humor in everyday life moments.

    #21

    Cartoon showing a dog as a motion detector watching outside and as an emotion detector comforting a person indoors.

    #22

    Cartoon comic strip showing balloons under moonlight with a funny twist in everyday life humor by Off the Mark.

    #23

    Cartoon cats humorously share a warm spot, showcasing everyday life in the best of off the mark cartoons.

    #24

    Cartoon of a sad football and soccer ball sitting at a bar, humorously showing everyday life in cartoons.

    #25

    Cartoon of two sloths on a tree branch with one asking if the other has been biting nails, illustrating everyday life humor.

    #26

    Two cartoon hearts admiring a caricature of a smiling heart on a wall, illustrating hilarious everyday life cartoons.

    #27

    Cartoon of a coyote sitting relaxed in a chair eating marshmallow birds, illustrating hilarious everyday life moments.

    #28

    Cartoon cat painting itself as a king on canvas, showcasing humor in everyday life cartoons and illustrations.

    #29

    Cartoon of a Medusa-like character using a hair curler bottle to curl snakes, illustrating funny everyday life situations.

    #30

    Cartoon showing a man and woman breaking an avocado as a vegan wishbone in everyday life humor.

    #31

    Cartoon of human organs working in an office cubicle, highlighting the humor in everyday life situations.

    #32

    Woman shopping for weighted blankets with cats sleeping on shelves labeled heavy, heavier, and heaviest in funny cartoon.

    #33

    Cartoon of a cat providing tech support wearing a headset and suggesting direct eye contact and meowing for communication.

    #34

    Cartoons from best of off the mark showing a dog catching a frisbee and a cat sleeping on a frisbee.

    #35

    Cartoon showing the latest in pet tech with a person covered in fur rollers, highlighting everyday life hilarity.

    #36

    Cartoon of two cats humorously discussing treats and cuteness, showcasing everyday life in a hilarious cartoon style.

    #37

    Cartoon from Off the Mark showing a man covered in cat fur using a brush, highlighting humor in everyday life.

    #38

    Cartoon from Off the Mark showing smartphones in a daylight saving support group discussing lost time humorously.

    #39

    Cartoon of Earth using a laptop to Google itself, illustrating humor in everyday life cartoons.

    #40

    Woman searching how to give cat a pill online while cat looks at laptop titled how to make it difficult cartoon about everyday life humor.

    #41

    Woman reading a book at a desk, video chatting on laptop with a close-up of a face, cartoon about technology challenges.

    #42

    Cartoon of a cat sleeping on a laptop with gibberish text, illustrating humor in everyday life cartoons.

    #43

    Cartoon of Darth Vader humorously guessing Yoda’s password, showcasing everyday life humor in off the mark cartoons.

    #44

    Two cats show tiredness on Christmas Eve and Day, then party energetically inside boxes on Boxing Day cartoon.

    #45

    Cartoon of a man on phone with a cat on his lap, humorously questioning missing jury duty in everyday life cartoons.

    #46

    Cartoon showing cats doing a midnight zoomies class, illustrating hilarious moments of everyday life humor.

    #47

    Man taking photos of a cat on a bed, humorous cartoon from Off the Mark illustrating everyday life hilarity.

    #48

    Cartoon cat humorously performing a wellness check on a sleeping person, illustrating everyday life hilarity.

    #49

    Cartoon showing pumpkins in a theater watching a Halloween sequel, illustrating funny everyday life moments.

    #50

    Cartoon of several feet sweating in bed with a threatening red building block nearby, illustrating everyday life humor.

    #51

    Cartoon cats reacting nervously to the word change on a screen, highlighting humor in everyday life cartoons.

    #52

    Cartoon showing peacocks watching a peacock and then reacting to its fanned tail, highlighting everyday life humor.

    #53

    Cartoon from Off the Mark showing pets misunderstanding everyday life in a humorous and relatable scene.

    #54

    Cartoon pig looking at a laptop showing a straw house product with a humorous review about everyday life.

    #55

    Cartoon of two elephants wearing masks, one correcting the other, showcasing everyday life humor in Off the Mark cartoons.

    #56

    Cartoon of a dinosaur holding a worm saying I'm an early bird, illustrating humor in everyday life cartoons.

    If Stephen J. Gould were still alive, people would be forwarding this to him.

    #57

    Cartoon dog on grass with a thought bubble saying bucketlist, illustrating humor in everyday life cartoons.

    #58

    Man shaving in bathroom with sharks waiting outside car, humorous cartoon illustrating everyday life hilarity.

    #59

    Cartoon pirate on beach asking about missing eyepatch, humorous everyday life scene from Off the Mark cartoons.

    #60

    Cartoon of a large blue monster eating a gingerbread man while shocked gingerbread figures watch in horror.

    #61

    Cartoon cat happily stretching claws on a couch while thinking about showing happiness to its human.

    #62

    Cartoon squirrel confused by phone, thinking its ride is here, with bird claws reaching down in humorous everyday life scene.

    #63

    Cartoon of a weary coyote sitting in an armchair with a drink, illustrating humor in everyday life cartoons.

    #64

    Cartoon of two sloths on a tree branch with one advising the other to cut down on caffeine in a humorous scene.

    #65

    Cartoon from Off the Mark shows man with fries and seagulls, highlighting hilarious everyday life moments in the cartoon series.

    #66

    Cartoon showing a cat changing a computer keyboard from uncomfortable to comfy, illustrating everyday life humor.

