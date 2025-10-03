ADVERTISEMENT

“I just want to make others laugh.” That’s what Joseph Nowak, a cartoonist based in Berlin, Germany, once told us when asked about his work. Since then, we’ve shared many of his comic strips, which have always been hugely popular with our community – and for good reason.

That’s why, in this post, we’re highlighting some of Nowak’s best strips. So without further ado, scroll down and enjoy a fresh look at the most upvoted ones we’ve selected for you today.

#1

Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing angry and really angry octopus characters with expressive faces.

nowakdraws Report

    #2

    Crow solving a complex maze with a straight red line, humorously questioning the expert level in a one-panel comic style.

    nowakdraws Report

    #3

    Humorous one-panel comic showing a rock, paper, and scissors in a fight ring with cheering spectators.

    nowakdraws Report

    #4

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing Pinocchio in a straitjacket repeating he is not a real boy.

    nowakdraws Report

    #5

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing a scared character in bed with a large blue monster under it.

    nowakdraws Report

    #6

    Colorful piñata in a hospital gown receiving an IV bag filled with candy in a humorous one-panel comic style.

    nowakdraws Report

    #7

    Humorous one-panel comic showing a muscular Pikachu with a helmet while a man in uniform flips a switch.

    nowakdraws Report

    #8

    Humorous one-panel comic showing restoration of the Great Sphinx with workers lifting a large cup over its head.

    nowakdraws Report

    #9

    Porcupine humor cartoon by Joseph Nowak shows a porcupine inflating a patched-up spiky balloon pig with a pump.

    nowakdraws Report

    #10

    Humorous one-panel comic showing a fish standing on wooden legs above water titled Sam's Baptism.

    nowakdraws Report

    #11

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing three characters with different views on a blank picture frame.

    nowakdraws Report

    #12

    Humorous one-panel comic showing hooded figures playing unstable Jenga with a person standing on top of the tower.

    nowakdraws Report

    #13

    Humorous one-panel comic of a person dressed as Wolverine sharpening claws on a cat scratching post with a cat nearby.

    nowakdraws Report

    #14

    Humorous one-panel comic showing a frog telling a doctor not to worry about being gentle during an exam.

    nowakdraws Report

    #15

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing cavemen with eye chart and pun about perfect eyes.

    nowakdraws Report

    #16

    One-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing people absorbed in phones next to a bug zapper with humorous caption.

    nowakdraws Report

    #17

    Fish with human legs standing on shore saying I'm going to be somebody in humorous one-panel comics by Joseph Nowak.

    nowakdraws Report

    #18

    Humorous one-panel comic shows a surgeon preparing to neuter a cartoon cat saying Eraser in an operating room.

    nowakdraws Report

    #19

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing a man with a hat saying never mind to snake-like hair on a wall.

    nowakdraws Report

    #20

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing a person with a shark fin and another in a floatie spotting the head.

    nowakdraws Report

    #21

    Humorous one-panel comic showing a pigeon entering an outdoor wooden toilet with a stone bust inside.

    nowakdraws Report

    #22

    Humorous one-panel comic showing a group walking between parted seas with fish creating an unexpected scene.

    nowakdraws Report

    #23

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing a shocked man with a wooden puppet of a woman on a workbench.

    nowakdraws Report

    #24

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing two sumo wrestlers with a funny insult exchange.

    nowakdraws Report

    #25

    Humorous one-panel comic showing a grim reaper cat offering a bingo card to a ghost cat at night.

    nowakdraws Report

    #26

    One-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing a Native American carving a totem pole with animals stacked, humorously saying hold still.

    nowakdraws Report

    #27

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing three talking bicycles with a speech bubble saying Mom, dad, I'm bi.

    nowakdraws Report

    #28

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing clouds with faces discussing a cloud shaped like a pear.

    nowakdraws Report

    #29

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak depicting a flying saucer and alien tea set floating in the night sky.

    nowakdraws Report

    #30

    Humorous one-panel comic showing a worker cleaning Superman’s symbol, calling it his second weakness.

    nowakdraws Report

    #31

    Robot performs stand-up comedy on stage with confused audience in a humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak.

    nowakdraws Report

    #32

    Humorous one-panel comic shows a woman telling a cat to stop catcalling while it holds a telephone receiver.

    nowakdraws Report

    #33

    Eagle humorously looking at its reflection in a mirror with a thought bubble in a one-panel comic style.

    nowakdraws Report

    #34

    Shark reading newspaper underwater, surrounded by mounted scuba masks and diving equipment in humorous comic style.

    nowakdraws Report

    #35

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak showing sinking wooden ship with animals and a funny thought bubble.

    nowakdraws Report

    #36

    Yellow bird flying while imagining a bomber plane dropping bombs in a humorous one-panel comic style.

    nowakdraws Report

    #37

    Humorous one-panel comic of a raccoon with a human arm in a quirky, surreal outdoor scene by Joseph Nowak.

    nowakdraws Report

    #38

    Man wearing a green plaid shirt enters a store without pants in a humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak.

    nowakdraws Report

    #39

    Humorous one-panel comic by Joseph Nowak featuring a coyote eating a roasted bird with a purple head.

    nowakdraws Report

    #40

    Person with curly red hair in bed reading a humorous one-panel comic book titled Getting Out of Bed for Dummies.

    nowakdraws Report

