“I just want to make others laugh.” That’s what Joseph Nowak, a cartoonist based in Berlin, Germany, once told us when asked about his work. Since then, we’ve shared many of his comic strips, which have always been hugely popular with our community – and for good reason.

That’s why, in this post, we’re highlighting some of Nowak’s best strips. So without further ado, scroll down and enjoy a fresh look at the most upvoted ones we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | Instagram | x.com