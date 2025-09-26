Celebrate the rich, tactile beauty of analog photography and the artists who continue to push the boundaries of film-based storytelling. From timeless portraits to surreal landscapes, this year's selection showcases the very best in analog image-making.

#1 Icebergs By Nuno Serrão, Portugal Share icon "Icebergs are large freshwater bodies that have broken off a glacier and have gone floating in the open sea. Some people are like Icebergs. This is an ongoing photographic series that looks into a parallel world, one that contrasts with the our dopamine-driven society we encounter every day."

#2 Ghosts Of Pannenhuis By Peter Varsics, Hungary Share icon "Ghosts of Pannenhuis is a photography series capturing fleeting human presence in the retro-futuristic Pannenhuis metro station in Brussels."

#3 Cacophony By Yvonne Hanson, Canada Share icon "This series features bustling metropolitan areas around the world, captured at night. The photos are taken on 35mm film and are made up of 3-10 exposures each."

#4 Between Us By Alyona Nikolaeva, Italy Share icon "This photo series explores the complexity of friendship between girls. From peace and unity to moments of quiet tension. The project reveals the joy, vulnerability and complexity of connection. This is what we have between us, it is not always easy."

#5 Waratah By Kyle Hoffmann, Australia Share icon "This image of a Waratah is part of a larger series I have been working on called Fossil, A series of images that explores the human mind's struggle to grasp the vastness of time and our fragility within it. The collection features prehistoric plants that evolved before the existence of bees, serving as tangible reminders of our temporal limitations."

#6 If These Streets Could Have Talk By Matteo Gallucci, Italy Share icon "I’ve been walking these streets of Rome and New York for 3 years with my Rolleiflex around my neck. While I was shooting I was barley know what I was doing, after a year I’ve discovered that I was taking notice of film passing through my lens."

#7 Lyrics By Oran Greier, Germany Share icon "Using macro photography, my work in the past years has been focused on lyrical abstractions of living and dead plants."

#8 G-Book 女子冊 — Not Only One Way Beauty By Yu Hsuan Chang, Taiwan Share icon "G-Book is a meaningful photography project launched by photographer Chang Yu Hsuan in 2016. The project aims to capture the daily lives and inner stories of diverse women in Taiwan."

#9 The Basketball Game Under The Sky By Sam Tse, United States Share icon "Two people play basketball beneath a bright blue sky. Oakland, 2025"

#10 Better Days By Seunggu Kim, Republic Of Korea Share icon "Korea has developed rapidly over 40 years, which caused a lot of social consequences. One of which is long working hours with a very short period of break. During holidays, Koreans try their best to enjoy it, but due to lack of time to travel, they spend time mostly around the city."

#11 Echoes Of Eternity By Joss Sánchez, Mexico Share icon "This image reveals the majesty of a system of petrified waterfalls, formed thousands of years ago by the patient dance of water rich in minerals."

#12 Youth Of Belfast By Toby Binder, Germany Share icon "There is hardly any other country in Europe where a past conflict is still as present in daily life as Northern Ireland, especially affecting young people. Not only by physical barriers as walls and fences but also through a ideologically divided society."

#13 Them By Jose Girl, United States Share icon "Portrait shot in medium format analog camera"

#14 Oasis By Sebastian Siadecki, United States Share icon "Oasis is a series of photographs based around encounters with strangers at gas stations, truck stops, and highway rest areas in the United States – spaces that are simultaneously on the margins of our built environment, yet central to American society and culture."

#15 Less Is More By Pascal Kueng, Switzerland Share icon "Drawn to warm, soft and washed-out tones, I embrace an aesthetic that enhances the nostalgic feel of film. I prefer cameras like the Contax RTS and Fuji GS645 Wide, often pairing them with Kodak Color Plus, Gold or Portra for their versatility."

#16 Echoes Of Nature: Flora In Ambrotype By Dmytro Trush, Ukraine Share icon "The 'Flora in Ambrotype' project offers a unique perspective on nature. The antique ambrotype technique, known for its depth and texture, captures botanical forms with striking clarity, giving them an almost tangible volume."

#17 Gibbon Falls By Hengki Koentjoro, Indonesia Share icon "This is my early works using large format camera of 4x5 inches. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA. Sinar 4x5 large format camera + Fujinon 210mm f/5.6 lens. T-Max 400 film f/64 at 15 seconds."

#18 The Last Milk By Giulia Degasperi, Germany Share icon "Set in the mountains above the Blenio Valley in Switzerland, The Last Milk captures the final days of the alpine pasture season, a time steeped in transition."

#19 Rocky Mountains On Wetplate Collodion By Bill Hao, Canada Share icon "Bill Hao made an Extra Large Format Camera(32X48inch) and using Wetplate Collodion Process to captures the breathtaking landscapes. He converted a 50 seats tour bus into an off grid mobile darkroom because this process requires immediate development after exposure."

#20 Fragments Of Italy By Flavia Mazzoni , Italy Share icon "Fragments of Italy is an analog journey through Italy, from the silent peaks of the Dolomites to the sun-drenched coasts of the South.”

#21 Rammed By Carlos Ruiz Galindo, Mexico Share icon "This photographic series captures the contrast between architecture and its environment. Portraid in medium format film, the roughness of a house in Valle de Bravo is highlighted, built with rammed earth walls that stand in the ground."

#22 Croatia By Patrick Betthaus, Germany Share icon "This series was shot in Croatia, in the area around Šibenik, with an Olympus Superzoom 70G on Fomapan 400."

#23 The Forest Is Teaching Me By Johanne Nyborg, Norway Share icon "As humans, we’re used to seeing ourselves as the center around which everything else revolves. If you go deep enough into the forest, this enchantment is broken. You’re just one among tens of thousands of other species."

#24 Granules By Kostis Karampinas, Greece Share icon "Embark on a visual odyssey through rural Greece with my collection of 11 photographs. These evocative landscapes and portraits convey “granules’ of solitude, abandonment and curiosity, where time stands still."

#25 Inside, Out (From The Series) By Marta Berzina, Latvia Share icon "This image is part of an ongoing series and film project titled Inside, Out, which explores the dualities embedded in human experience: the visible and the concealed, the internal and the external, stillness and movement, presence and absence."

#26 Everyone Is Icarus By Rachel Jump, United States Share icon "This body of work focuses on the aftermath of my father’s genetic test results, which unveiled a hereditary disorder that heightens his, his children’s, susceptibility to cancer."

#27 The Beauty Of Simple Moments By Fabio Bonatti, Italy Share icon "My love for photography is tied up with my passion for travels. It all started with landscapes, and the more I grow the more is shifting towards people and little details. I just love photographing people in their environment, the beauty of simple moments in the everyday life."

#28 There Should Be A Forest Here By Benito Drebing, Germany Share icon "Forests in Germany are increasingly vulnerable. Climate change impacts are becoming more visable every year and could become more severe."

#29 Crazy Horse Paris By Daria Troitskaia, Italy Share icon "This series documents the behind-the-scenes environment of Crazy Horse Paris. Captured in 2024 using a Leica M7 and Ilford HP5 film, the images provide a detailed examination of the preparation and dedication involved in each performance."

#30 No One Is Coming To Save You By Kasia Jedrych-Waniek, Poland Share icon "No One is Coming to Save you is a photo project about what it means to be fully, physically, and emotionally exposed to the raw forces of nature—stripped of societal conditioning, cultural expectations, and the illusions of control."

#31 Tunnels Of Refuge By Megan Sinclair, United States Share icon "In this three spread handmade book I examine my compulsion to safeguard emotion through physical layering of hand cut prints; allowing the reader to explore and unveil text and alterations of images in a tactile experience."