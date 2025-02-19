ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation might be eating up your grocery budget, but we've found 24 wins that'll make your wallet do a happy dance. Between ice rollers that cost less than your morning coffee and collagen eye patches cheaper than the concealer you're using to hide those dark circles, each find proves luxury can come with pocket change price tags. Roll up to the checkout with meat-shredding claws and paring knives that slice through both vegetables and budget constraints, all while keeping your total under what you spent on that phone app you never use.

Dollar store energy? Absolutely not. We're talking about back scratchers that hit spots you didn't even know were itchy, pet toys that'll have your furry friends thinking you splurged at the fancy store, and bookmarks that make reading feel bougie on a budget. From organizing containers that bring order to chaos without ordering takeout less, to beauty finds that deliver expensive-looking results for vending machine prices, every item proves you can ball on a budget – or at least fake it really convincingly.