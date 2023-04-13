As an author-illustrator of children's picture books, I, Sean E Avery, often soften my jokes to suit my young audiences. I created my weekly webcomic, Sheep and Cloud, to explore my darker sense of humor for grownups while retaining the joyful whimsy of my award-winning illustration style.

More info: Instagram | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Type A Or B?

Type A Or B?

Report

10points
Sean Avery
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I enjoy smelling colors on occasion.

0
0points
reply
#2

Coffee > Being On Time

Coffee > Being On Time

Report

9points
Sean Avery
POST
#3

Bread In My Beak Or Blood On My Knife

Bread In My Beak Or Blood On My Knife

Report

9points
Sean Avery
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's duckin scary...

0
0points
reply
#4

Type A Or Type B?

Type A Or Type B?

Report

9points
Sean Avery
POST
View more comments
#5

Flowers Are Lazy Gifts

Flowers Are Lazy Gifts

Report

8points
Sean Avery
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not very nice of ewe.

0
0points
reply
#6

Good Ol' Days

Good Ol' Days

Report

7points
Sean Avery
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That pigeon poo...

0
0points
reply
#7

Sand

Sand

Report

6points
Sean Avery
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives"

0
0points
reply
#8

You Are Enough

You Are Enough

Report

6points
Sean Avery
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need someone to say this to me🫠

0
0points
reply
#9

Heels

Heels

Report

5points
Sean Avery
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yo sheep looking abit sus there

0
0points
reply
#10

Vintage

Vintage

Report

5points
Sean Avery
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should've bought it then

0
0points
reply
#11

Matcha

Matcha

Report

5points
Sean Avery
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very true. But then again matcha does taste good

0
0points
reply
#12

Cloud Is A Monster

Cloud Is A Monster

Report

4points
Sean Avery
POST
#13

Better The Devilled Egg You Know

Better The Devilled Egg You Know

Report

4points
Sean Avery
POST
#14

Rock Collection

Rock Collection

Report

4points
Sean Avery
POST
#15

Consistency

Consistency

Report

4points
Sean Avery
POST
#16

Sky High Lamb

Sky High Lamb

Report

4points
Sean Avery
POST
#17

Moths

Moths

Report

4points
Sean Avery
POST
#18

Stabby Shampoo

Stabby Shampoo

Report

4points
Sean Avery
POST
#19

Vapey Mcvapington

Vapey Mcvapington

Report

4points
Sean Avery
POST
#20

Bug Wants A Hug

Bug Wants A Hug

Report

3points
Sean Avery
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NOO HEADLESS ROACH FAMILY💀💀 RIP

0
0points
reply
#21

Scrolling

Scrolling

Report

3points
Sean Avery
POST
#22

Crusts?!

Crusts?!

Report

3points
Sean Avery
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

U MONSTER HOW DARE YOU CUT OF THE CRUSTS

0
0points
reply
#23

Boomer Dads

Boomer Dads

Report

3points
Sean Avery
POST
#24

Booze

Booze

Report

3points
Sean Avery
POST
#25

Me Or

Me Or

Report

3points
Sean Avery
POST
#26

Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower Rice

Report

3points
Sean Avery
POST
#27

Choc-Mint

Choc-Mint

Report

3points
Sean Avery
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ikr mint chocolate is THE best

0
0points
reply
#28

No One Likes A Gavin

No One Likes A Gavin

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
#29

Quite, Nerd

Quite, Nerd

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
#30

Parenting

Parenting

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

The Office

The Office

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
#32

Favourite Dinosaur?

Favourite Dinosaur?

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey pandas! Question for yall, what's your favourite dinosaur?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Bird Ownership

Bird Ownership

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
#34

Rude Rooster

Rude Rooster

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
#35

Another?

Another?

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
#36

Wrong Bunny

Wrong Bunny

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
#37

Take Asses

Take Asses

Report

2points
Sean Avery
POST
#38

No One Likes A Carl

No One Likes A Carl

Report

1point
Sean Avery
POST
#39

Bufferfly

Bufferfly

Report

1point
Sean Avery
POST
#40

Gesundheit

Gesundheit

Report

0points
Sean Avery
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!