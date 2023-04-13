“The Adventures Of Sheep And Cloud”: My 40 Comics About Life, Love, And The Occasional Knife-Wielding Duck
As an author-illustrator of children's picture books, I, Sean E Avery, often soften my jokes to suit my young audiences. I created my weekly webcomic, Sheep and Cloud, to explore my darker sense of humor for grownups while retaining the joyful whimsy of my award-winning illustration style.
More info: Instagram | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
it's cute, funny and strange sometimes, i like it :D
I love this its very cute, funny and a bit weird and strange but I like wird and strange stuff! Love this sm<33
it's cute, funny and strange sometimes, i like it :D
I love this its very cute, funny and a bit weird and strange but I like wird and strange stuff! Love this sm<33