Every year we get updated smartphone cameras capable of capturing professional-looking shots. In the hands of a person who has an eye for photography, a phone camera can become a competent tool for snapping an award-winning image.

Therefore, the Mobile Photography Awards (MPA) were inevitable since so many talented photographers have started to explore the possibilities of smartphone cameras. The MPA organizers have announced the winners of their 11th annual competition. It is still the longest-running international competition that recognizes and rewards photography captured on mobile phones or tablets.

For more amazing mobile photography on Bored Panda, see here.

More info: mobilephotoawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com