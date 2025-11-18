I Made 20 ‘Saved & Spoiled’ Comics About Fall, Friendship, And One Very Pet-Filled Thanksgiving

ADVERTISEMENT

This post pulls together 20 Saved & Spoiled comics about fall, friendship, and one very pet-filled Thanksgiving! The comic strips follow Wilson, a rescue dog, and Dewey, a pedigree cat, through leaf piles, cold mornings, missing toys, family visits, and a crowded holiday table, all from the pets’ point of view!

It is a slice-of-life run for anyone who spends fall and Thanksgiving trying to keep up with the animals in the house.

Some of these comics have not appeared on my website or social channels yet, so Bored Panda readers are seeing them here first! Please let me know your thoughts!

About Saved & Spoiled: Saved & Spoiled is a 5-days-a-week webcomic about a rescue dog named Wilson who moves in on a pedigree cat named Dewey. Street meets Elite… watch the fur fly!

More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook

Fall Stakeout

Rake & Ruin

Leaf Detective

The Leaf Affair

Leaf Buddies

Heat Seekers

Ten-Hut, Mutt

Overdressed Dewey

Mud Detective

Grub Dub

Sentimental Value

Foul Play

Hound & Found

Return Of Mr. Squeakers

Thanks Paw’dner

Holiday Hideout

Puppy Pinch

Solidarity For Now

Aunt Antagonist

Anti-Edna