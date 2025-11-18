Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made 20 ‘Saved & Spoiled’ Comics About Fall, Friendship, And One Very Pet-Filled Thanksgiving
Comic of a cat playing with a fall leaf at the window, capturing a pet-filled Thanksgiving and friendship moment.
Animals, Cats

I Made 20 ‘Saved & Spoiled’ Comics About Fall, Friendship, And One Very Pet-Filled Thanksgiving

John Y.
This post pulls together 20 Saved & Spoiled comics about fall, friendship, and one very pet-filled Thanksgiving! The comic strips follow Wilson, a rescue dog, and Dewey, a pedigree cat, through leaf piles, cold mornings, missing toys, family visits, and a crowded holiday table, all from the pets’ point of view!

It is a slice-of-life run for anyone who spends fall and Thanksgiving trying to keep up with the animals in the house.

Some of these comics have not appeared on my website or social channels yet, so Bored Panda readers are seeing them here first! Please let me know your thoughts!

About Saved & Spoiled: Saved & Spoiled is a 5-days-a-week webcomic about a rescue dog named Wilson who moves in on a pedigree cat named Dewey. Street meets Elite… watch the fur fly!

More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook

    Fall Stakeout

    Rake & Ruin

    Leaf Detective

    The Leaf Affair

    Leaf Buddies

    Heat Seekers

    Ten-Hut, Mutt

    Overdressed Dewey

    Mud Detective

    Grub Dub

    Sentimental Value

    Foul Play

    Hound & Found

    Return Of Mr. Squeakers

    Thanks Paw’dner

    Holiday Hideout

    Puppy Pinch

    Solidarity For Now

    Aunt Antagonist

    Anti-Edna

    Cat
    dog
    humor

    I've been making webcomics for years, from space adventures to slice-of-life gags. My latest project, Saved & Spoiled, is inspired by my own rescue pup Wilson. When I'm not drawing, you'll probably find me chasing after one (or all) of my three dogs!

    I’ve been making webcomics for years, from space adventures to slice-of-life gags. My latest project, Saved & Spoiled, is inspired by my own rescue pup Wilson. When I’m not drawing, you’ll probably find me chasing after one (or all) of my three dogs!

    My name is Gabriela, and I'm a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

