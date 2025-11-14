ADVERTISEMENT

Hosting Thanksgiving is basically a competitive sport where the only prize is a five-hour nap and a mountain of dishes. You're not just a cook; you're a project manager, a therapist, a cleaner, and a turkey surgeon. While we can't do anything about your uncle's political rants, we can help you get a few small wins.

These little splurges are the upgrades you absolutely deserve for taking on the admirable, yet completely chaotic, task of feeding your entire extended family. They're the things that will make the whole ordeal feel a tiny bit more graceful and a whole lot less like a kitchen fire drill.