22 Thanksgiving Game-Changers That’ll Make You Actually *Want* To Host Again Next Year
Hosting Thanksgiving is basically a competitive sport where the only prize is a five-hour nap and a mountain of dishes. You're not just a cook; you're a project manager, a therapist, a cleaner, and a turkey surgeon. While we can't do anything about your uncle's political rants, we can help you get a few small wins.
These little splurges are the upgrades you absolutely deserve for taking on the admirable, yet completely chaotic, task of feeding your entire extended family. They're the things that will make the whole ordeal feel a tiny bit more graceful and a whole lot less like a kitchen fire drill.
This post may include affiliate links.
Add A Touch Of Autumnal Charm To Your Thanksgiving Table With The Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan - A Beautifully Designed Pan That Will Make Your Holiday Bread Or Dessert A Stunning Centerpiece
Review: "Beautiful loaf pan looking forward to using it this Thanksgiving 2020. I could just imagine how beautiful the loaf is going to look on my dinner table just simply wonderful the loaf pan is made out of a sturdy loaf pan. You will never regret purchasing it if you want a beautiful loaf of bread at your dinner table." - Vienna
The Most Polite Way To Say "Please Take This Food And Leave My House" Is With These Thanksgiving Aluminum Take Home Containers
Review: "These are ideal for sending guests home with Thanksgiving Day leftovers - my guests will be leaving in style." - Chef Nina
Everyone At The Table Will Be Thankful When The Main Event Finally Arrives On This Oval Thanksgiving Platter
Review: "I got these as gifts my family. They loved them." - Cindy Ridgeway
Add A Touch Of Sunshine And Vintage Charm To Your Holiday Gatherings With These Beautiful Vintage Yellow Wine Goblets
Review: "I opened the package and was instantly impressed. These wine goblets are just beautiful for everyday use and even hosting casual dinners. They are nice and sturdy and are pretty to boot. I think I will order the other glasses in this pattern too! Thanks!" - Leisa Pastor
Elevate Your Wine Game And Add A Touch Of Sophistication To Your Thanksgiving Table With A Large Elegant Wine Decanter With Aerator
Review: "I used this decanter for the first time at Thanksgiving. Not only did it do a great job of letting the wine breathe, it was very attractive on the table. Also, it easily cleaned up beautifully." - cincipapa24
Serve Up A Savory And Stylish Side Dish With A Beautiful Ceramic Gravy Boat
Review: "I bought this for Thanksgiving this year, after our gravy boat last year just wasn't big enough. This worked perfectly for the 10 people we had, and would have easily served double that without needing to be refilled." - M
The Only Thing Getting Heated At Your Family Gathering This Year Will Be The Deliciousness Coming From This Mulled Wine Set
Review: "I absolutely love the Mulled Wine Kit by Craftly! The holiday spiced wine mix is the perfect combination of flavors and makes for a deliciously warm cocktail this winter. The spice set was a great addition to my kitchen and the included orange peel gave the drink a delightful citrus twist. The spices, recipes, and instructions all came in handy and made the process of making mulled wine a breeze. I highly recommend this spice gift set to any cook or spice lover, especially during the holiday season. It's the perfect addition to any holiday gathering or cozy night in by the fire." - kaycee
Let's call these what they are: investments in your own holiday sanity. Sure, you could serve the gravy with a coffee mug, but why would you when a proper gravy boat exists to make you feel like the domestic deity you are? These are about surrounding yourself with things that actually make the job easier and more enjoyable.
Your Green Bean Casserole Is About To Get The Royal Treatment It Deserves With These Gold Plated Serving Tongs
Review: "Just what I was looking for." - Claudia Garcia
Bake, Braise, And Roast Your Way To Culinary Perfection With This Rugged And Reliable 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Review: "Pan is wonderful!! Used it immediately to make beef stew!! Came out amazing!! Love, love the color!! Can't wait to use it for thanksgiving" - Amazon Customer
The Bounty Paper Towels Can Officially Take Thanksgiving Off This Year Because You Have These Tartan Cloth Napkins
Review: "I was in full holiday scramble mode, realizing way too late that I had no napkins worthy of my festive table. Took a gamble on this set and—holiday miracle!—they turned out great. The fabric feels nice and substantial (not that flimsy stuff that folds like tissue), and the stitching is top-notch. They folded beautifully for a fancy table setup that made me look far more organized than I actually was. I only break these out during the holidays, but they’re officially part of the annual rotation. Bonus: they survived the post-dinner wash like champs—no shrinking, no unraveling, no regrets." - AMY L CLARK
The Frantic "Can You Pop This In The Microwave" Dance Is Over With This Food Warming Mat
Review: "It works! I was looking for a portable solution to keeping food warm at a potluck." - RJ
Source: youself20
The Only Thing Your Family Should Be Debating Is Politics, Not Whether That's A Cheddar Or A Gouda, With This Cheese Marker Set
Review: "These are so nice to use when serving various cheeses so guests will know what they're eating. The marker is easy to clean off for use next time. Bought as part of a gift of various hostess items for my daughter. She loved all of it. Would recommend." - Mr. Focus
Your Table's Real Estate Value Is About To Skyrocket With The Addition Of This 3-Tier A-Frame Serving Display
Review: "You could do so many fun things with this simple design. Such a great buy!! It is a sturdy/quality product, providing plenty of room for multiple sized goodies. The removable trays are easy to fill and then replace. Quick clean up and also looks cute in pantry. If you like having treat tables, you’ll love this!!" - JulzAnn
That Gorgeous Bird You Spent Approximately 84 Years Cooking Won't Get Butchered By A Bad Carving Job With This Electric Carving Knife
Review: "We were leery about the handle but we thought we would try it as it came with another set of knives and a fork. It works wonderfully! The price was very reasonable considering how excellent the knife works. It isn't heavy at all and I think it will last us a long time!" - Nancy Mutton
The difference between a good Thanksgiving and a great one often comes down to the little details your guests might not even consciously notice. They won't know why everything feels so seamless, but you will. It's the secret satisfaction of knowing the side dishes are staying warm and no one has to ask which cheese is which. These are the details that turn the day from a stressful obligation into a party you actually get to enjoy too.
Elevate Your Holiday Entertaining With A Beautifully Crafted Charcuterie Board With Dividers And Cheese Knives
Review: "Ordered this for a Thanksgiving dinner. I was really amazed at the product. All the necessary pieces. Excellent quality. Really everything needed for a charcuterie board for 6 to 10 people. And the price is right for. Would definitely recommend." - anon
Take Your Home Bar To The Next Level With The Ultimate Cocktail Companion, A Bartesian Premium Cocktail And Margarita Machine
Review: "Just got my Bartesian Cocktail Maker, Capsules and Storage space for the Capsules and it is amazing. It makes drinks perfectly & deliciously...I'm happy, happy, happy with my Bartesian Cocktail Maker!" - Gambid
Your One Relative Who "Doesn't Really Like Turkey" Will Finally Have Something To Rave About With This Pasta Maker
Review: "Making pasta could not be simpler with this machine! We use it regularly for two people and have doubled the recipe for four. I need to eat whole wheat pasta and the taste and texture is so much better than dried, store bought pasta. Would highly recommend!!!" - gracenote
Carve Your Way To A Stress-Free Thanksgiving With A Proper Turkey Carving Knife Set
Review: "This is a nice set! It is attractive, the knife is SHARP, and the fork is pointy. This set is about as perfect as I imagined. It cut the turkey like butter! They clean easily and have a nice box to store them until your next big meal." - Grizzly's mom aka Karry S
Warm Up Your Thanksgiving Table With The Cozy Charm Of A Fall Cheesecloth Table Runner
Review: "It is just as described at very thin, sheer cloth you can fashion it like I did with pleats or creases you can spread it out. You can also double it and have a thicker layer. It’s a beautiful rust autumn color. I would recommend getting it." - Susan moore
Your Home's Fall Aesthetic Is About To Have Its Main Character Moment With A Little Help From Some Dried Pampas Grass
Review: "These are amazing. Great quality and quantity. You really can’t beat this deal. A very cheap way to give some of my vases a fall feel. But these are also very boho style/ beach style/ etc for all year long decor." - Minpin Mom
This Grill Seasoning Gift Set Is A Tasty Collection Of Artisanal Seasonings And Spices To Elevate Your Grilled Meats And Veggies To New Heights, Perfect For Thanksgiving And Beyond
Review: "I got these as a gift for my husband. He does most of the cooking and loves trying new seasonings. We are thoroughly impressed with the quality and flavor of each one of these. The variety is great and we have found ways to use each one. I highly recommend these!" - Carrie
Keep Leftovers Fresh And Reduce Waste With These Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps , A Sustainable Alternative To Plastic Wrap
Review: "I purchased these for the sake of getting rid of plastic wrap and they work great. I like the fact that they can be cleaned easily and they can keep all types of food fresh without having the plastic filling up the landfills. I purchased these and another set for my family for the holidays and I know they will love them just as much as I do." - Joseph Yarka