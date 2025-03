ADVERTISEMENT

Some stories don’t need dialogue to send chills down your spine, and DarkBox Comics proves just that! Making its debut on Bored Panda, the series offers terrifying, silent horror episodes that haunt you with every frame.

With a striking art style and eerie storytelling, each piece unfolds with suspense, letting fear creep up on you without warning. If you love that spine-tingling sensation, this is the perfect place to experience horror in its purest form—without a single word.

If you think you have enough courage, scroll down and explore the stories we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tapas.io | youtube.com | webtoons.com | darkbox-db.gumroad.com

Night shift

Image credits: darkbox_comics

Image credits: darkbox_comics

Don’t worry, dad is fine

Crime

Image credits: darkbox_comics

Underground strange mice

Image credits: darkbox_comics

Take… off

Image credits: darkbox_comics

Orphan

Image credits: darkbox_comics

Admirer

Image credits: darkbox_comics

