These 16 Silent Horror Stories By DarkBox Comics Might Send Chills Down Your Spine (New Pics)
Comics

These 16 Silent Horror Stories By DarkBox Comics Might Send Chills Down Your Spine (New Pics)

Not all horror stories start with a ghost. But some of them do. If you remember our recent post featuring DarkBox Comics, you might already have an idea of what you’re about to experience. Since many of our Pandas enjoyed the eerie content introduced through this series, we decided to share a few more chilling stories—especially for those who appreciate horror with unexpected twists along the way.

The creator of the comic told us about his artistic journey: “I was once a children’s comic artist. Fifteen years ago, I met my junior high school classmates Hoong and Keong online. We used to be a group of comic enthusiasts, and they suggested collaborating on creating children’s comic e-books. I excitedly accepted this new creative challenge of the digital age. Although we made two comic e-books and sold them online, the sales were disappointing and resulted in significant losses. However, this failure introduced me to the new trend of web comics. After reflecting, Hoong, Keong, and I decided to establish DarkBox Studio to explore the creation of web comics, ultimately resulting in our unconventional and intriguing work ‘Silent Horror.’

All in all, they summed up: “If I had to describe this experience in three words, they would be—horror, twist, and surprise.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tapas.io | youtube.com | webtoons.com | darkbox-db.gumroad.com

    Hiker

    Comic strip depicting a hiker in a forest, showcasing a silent horror story by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics often blends horror, humor, and existential themes. We were curious about what drew the creator of the series to these genres. Here’s what we found out: “I have always been a fan of Japanese mystery and horror novels, especially drawn to Japanese horror stories. Unlike typical horror tales, they often delve into intricate details, which I find fascinating. Therefore, I wanted to transform this kind of story into my own creation and use the technique of twists in endings to create surprise, applying this concept to my new comic ‘Silent Horror.’ I am not a serious person; I like to incorporate humorous ideas or details into my stories, aiming to create a ‘happy horror story’ that stands out from typical market offerings.”

    Comic panel from DarkBox Comics showing a hiker shocked by a terrified woman in the forest. Silent horror intensity.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic strip with two characters experiencing a tense moment in the woods, showcasing silent horror narratives.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Many of the strips from the series feel like short, unsettling stories. We asked the artist whether they draw inspiration from any particular books, films, or personal experiences. Here’s what they shared with us: “Although I am a comic artist, comics haven’t greatly influenced my storytelling; rather, novels and web shorts have had a significant impact. When I read too many comics, I tend to be influenced by the visuals, while reading novels strengthens my storytelling. Novels have changed my way of thinking and taught me the drive to tell stories.”

    Comic scene from DarkBox Comics showing a character's shocked expression and a "Missing" poster in a forest.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A terrified character encounters a skeletal figure in a forest with a missing person poster, from DarkBox Comics' horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Some of the stories feel like they carry deeper, hidden meanings. We were curious whether the author intentionally includes symbolism or prefers readers to interpret the stories in their own way. They explained: “If you ask why some stories in my works may seem unfinished or hold hidden meanings, haha! Please don’t think too highly of me! I am actually a simple-minded person who dislikes pretentiousness. I enjoy storytelling and love when people listen to my stories. The characters in my comics behave straightforwardly and are genuine. If I wanted to make the stories deeper, I would indeed need to add text, but since I’m not good at textual descriptions, my comics do not include words. However, I still hope to try writing some.”

    Comic illustration by DarkBox Comics showing a missing person poster and hikers in a forest.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Call

    A silent horror comics scene with a man waving goodbye, a couple in the background, and a bus departing.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Lastly, we asked the artist about their personal favorite comics. Here’s what they shared: “During my time learning to draw comics, there were countless authors I admired. However, after falling in love with novels, I gradually stopped reading comics. The Japanese writer Edogawa Ranpo has had a profound influence on my creative work. I once aspired to be a novelist, but that is no longer a possibility! Haha!”

    If you’re brave enough, you can explore even more eerie and twisted tales from the DarkBox Comics series by visiting the artist’s social media.

    Man in a city street, looking concerned, with sweat on his forehead. Silent horror scene from DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Silent horror comic by DarkBox Comics: couples talking on a vintage phone with a 2005 calendar beside them.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic strip depicting a couple talking on the phone with a calendar marked 2008, part of DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Eerie comic strip by DarkBox Comics featuring a phone call and unsettling characters.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Silent horror comic showing eerie elderly figures by a vintage phone, dated 2015, crafted by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Fan

    Fan gazing at Jack Bieber posters on wall in a silent horror comic by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A tense scene from DarkBox Comics featuring an emotional encounter in a dimly lit hallway.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic panels depict a tense silent horror story with two characters in a chilling hallway scene.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic strip from DarkBox Comics showing a man watching a woman on a computer, expressing suspense and mystery.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A startled person in bed at night with a view of a house under a crescent moon; a silent horror comic scene.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A man explores a dimly lit house, looking anxious in a Silent Horror comic scene by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic scene from DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories, depicting a tense, chilling moment with shadows and expressions.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    House of D

    Silent horror comic by DarkBox Comics shows three people exploring a dark, eerie building.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Three characters, one holding a flashlight, explore a dimly lit room in a silent horror comic by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics illustration of a shocked person and skeletons in a bathtub, evoking silent horror.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics silent horror scene with two terrified characters confronted by ghostly figures.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A chilling scene from DarkBox Comics' silent horror story, depicting frightened figures fleeing in terror.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A figure recoils in terror as ghostly apparitions emerge in a haunted house scene from DarkBox Comics horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Entangled

    A man drinking from a cup and another scene showing him startled, illustrating a silent horror story by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics horror scene showing a shocked man and a concerned woman in a diner setting.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A terrified man flees from a ghostly figure in a dark comic scene, showcasing silent horror by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic panel by DarkBox Comics with a sinister figure haunting a terrified man.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Victim

    A tense scene from a DarkBox Comics horror story, depicting a group confronting a distressed individual.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics horror scene with intense character confrontation.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics scene: students confront a large figure, tension builds in a silent horror story.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Silent horror story scene by DarkBox Comics, depicting a tense, eerie transformation and confrontation.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    The girl on the roof

    Person in a cap on a rooftop at night, with a city skyline in the background, from DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A figure in a cap cautiously ascends dimly lit stairs in a DarkBox Comics horror scene.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A scared character in a cap from DarkBox Comics' silent horror story, nervously peeking around a corner at night.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Close-up of scared eyes and a ghostly figure on a rooftop, from DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Basilisk

    DarkBox Comics horror art with a girl in a pink outfit holding a basket, gazing at flowers in a spooky setting.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A girl in horror as a snake approaches, creating a chilling scene from DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Woman terrified by snake-tailed creature in DarkBox Comics horror story.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Eerie creature approaching a fearful woman, embodying silent horror depicted by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic panel from DarkBox Comics showing a shocked couple in a hospital room, enhancing the silent horror theme.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic panels conveying silent horror, featuring a distressed couple in intense expressions.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic scene from DarkBox Comics shows a sweating girl in bed with ominous eyes below, captioned "Dream Come True!" Silent horror story.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    The beaten child

    A woman watches a girl being attacked under the moonlight in a silent horror scene from DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics horror scene with two women nervously sweating in a cityscape, creating a chilling atmosphere.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic scene by DarkBox Comics showing two shocked characters in a dark, ominous setting.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Illustration from DarkBox Comics showing a frightening encounter, with a shocked woman and eerie figures.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics horror scene with frightened characters under a moonlit sky, evoking chills and suspense.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Return

    DarkBox Comics horror story illustration, a moonlit house, and a child peacefully sleeping with "RETURN" ominously above.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic panel by DarkBox Comics showing a girl frightened by two smiling figures at her bedside.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Family in eerie corridor scene from DarkBox Comics' silent horror story.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Child enjoying food, receiving a teddy bear, and playing chess with family in a dark, eerie setting. Silent horror comic.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics panels show ghostly family playing and taking a selfie at night, creating a chilling horror story scene.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Eerie silent horror comic by DarkBox Comics depicting a chilling scene of a family in emotional distress.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A chilling scene from DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories, showing toys on and beside an undisturbed bed.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Family photos in frames with a chilling message below, promoting DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Grandma

    Young girl entering a room in a silent horror comic by DarkBox Comics, titled "Grandma.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Young girl discovers a lifeless body on the floor, a chilling scene from DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Terrified child encountering a shadowy figure, depicted in eerie comic style by DarkBox Silent Horror.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A terrified person witnesses a haunting scene in a comic, embodying the spine-chilling style of DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A girl and ghostly figure scream in horror as they encounter an eerie presence in a silent horror comic by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Ghost

    Comic artist drawing in a dimly lit room, creating chilling horror stories for DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Young artist at desk in a suspenseful comic scene by DarkBox Comics, with mysterious hair visible through doorway.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Woman drawing nervously at a desk, unaware of a ghostly figure peeking from the door. Silent horror story illustration.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic panel from DarkBox Comics features a shocked woman staring at an unsettling scene.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Friendz online

    Comic showing a frightened girl on a computer screen, part of a silent horror story by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Girl in a dress with extra hands looking at a computer, from DarkBox Comics horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics silent horror illustration showing a surprised and smiling character in computer windows.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Silent horror story illustration by DarkBox Comics titled "Self-Deception," featuring a woman in front of a computer.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Bloodline

    Comic panel by DarkBox Comics showing a woman in bed with an IV. Child peeks from door. Silent horror theme.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Silent horror comic scene showing a mother and child, drifting papers, and a house exterior by DarkBox Comics.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A tense scene from DarkBox Comics: an elderly woman receives a black box, creating a chilling silent horror moment.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic panels by DarkBox Comics show a sorrowful scene with a patient in a hospital room and a graveyard silhouette.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Man at table reading letter, a comic panel by DarkBox Comics evoking horror with a surprised expression.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Person sweating while viewing eerie photos of conjoined twins, featured in DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Man sweating in a room with doll head in a machine, illustration by DarkBox Comics, conveying silent horror.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics horror story illustration featuring a man with a disturbing doll inside a cabinet.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Roll

    Comic panel from DarkBox Comics, woman with blue hair on toilet, anxious expression.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic panel showing a woman with blue hair reaching for a paper towel, her expression changing from nervous to excited.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Comic panels from DarkBox Comics showing a frightened character with wide eyes near a yellow vending machine.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Creepy creature with a long blue tongue emerges from a box in a DarkBox Comics silent horror story.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Midnight thief

    Sleeping woman in a white dress, part of a silent horror story by DarkBox Comics called "Midnight Thief".

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    A woman sleeping peacefully, unaware of the shadow behind, from DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Drawing from DarkBox Comics shows a terrified woman in bed, pulled by dark hands.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    Terrified woman in bed sees a shadowy figure at the window under moonlight, from DarkBox Comics' silent horror stories.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

    DarkBox Comics scene with shadowy figures fleeing a house at night, leaving someone surprised at the window.

    Image credits: darkbox_comics

