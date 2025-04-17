These 16 Silent Horror Stories By DarkBox Comics Might Send Chills Down Your Spine (New Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all horror stories start with a ghost. But some of them do. If you remember our recent post featuring DarkBox Comics, you might already have an idea of what you’re about to experience. Since many of our Pandas enjoyed the eerie content introduced through this series, we decided to share a few more chilling stories—especially for those who appreciate horror with unexpected twists along the way.

The creator of the comic told us about his artistic journey: “I was once a children’s comic artist. Fifteen years ago, I met my junior high school classmates Hoong and Keong online. We used to be a group of comic enthusiasts, and they suggested collaborating on creating children’s comic e-books. I excitedly accepted this new creative challenge of the digital age. Although we made two comic e-books and sold them online, the sales were disappointing and resulted in significant losses. However, this failure introduced me to the new trend of web comics. After reflecting, Hoong, Keong, and I decided to establish DarkBox Studio to explore the creation of web comics, ultimately resulting in our unconventional and intriguing work ‘Silent Horror.’

All in all, they summed up: “If I had to describe this experience in three words, they would be—horror, twist, and surprise.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tapas.io | youtube.com | webtoons.com | darkbox-db.gumroad.com

Hiker

DarkBox Comics often blends horror, humor, and existential themes. We were curious about what drew the creator of the series to these genres. Here’s what we found out: “I have always been a fan of Japanese mystery and horror novels, especially drawn to Japanese horror stories. Unlike typical horror tales, they often delve into intricate details, which I find fascinating. Therefore, I wanted to transform this kind of story into my own creation and use the technique of twists in endings to create surprise, applying this concept to my new comic ‘Silent Horror.’ I am not a serious person; I like to incorporate humorous ideas or details into my stories, aiming to create a ‘happy horror story’ that stands out from typical market offerings.”

Many of the strips from the series feel like short, unsettling stories. We asked the artist whether they draw inspiration from any particular books, films, or personal experiences. Here’s what they shared with us: “Although I am a comic artist, comics haven’t greatly influenced my storytelling; rather, novels and web shorts have had a significant impact. When I read too many comics, I tend to be influenced by the visuals, while reading novels strengthens my storytelling. Novels have changed my way of thinking and taught me the drive to tell stories.”

Some of the stories feel like they carry deeper, hidden meanings. We were curious whether the author intentionally includes symbolism or prefers readers to interpret the stories in their own way. They explained: “If you ask why some stories in my works may seem unfinished or hold hidden meanings, haha! Please don’t think too highly of me! I am actually a simple-minded person who dislikes pretentiousness. I enjoy storytelling and love when people listen to my stories. The characters in my comics behave straightforwardly and are genuine. If I wanted to make the stories deeper, I would indeed need to add text, but since I’m not good at textual descriptions, my comics do not include words. However, I still hope to try writing some.”

Call

Lastly, we asked the artist about their personal favorite comics. Here’s what they shared: “During my time learning to draw comics, there were countless authors I admired. However, after falling in love with novels, I gradually stopped reading comics. The Japanese writer Edogawa Ranpo has had a profound influence on my creative work. I once aspired to be a novelist, but that is no longer a possibility! Haha!”

If you’re brave enough, you can explore even more eerie and twisted tales from the DarkBox Comics series by visiting the artist’s social media.

Fan

House of D

Entangled

Victim

The girl on the roof

Basilisk

The beaten child

Return

Grandma

Ghost

Friendz online

Bloodline

Roll

Midnight thief

