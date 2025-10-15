ADVERTISEMENT

Memes are generally known to bring entertainment. The ones that you see going viral have enough comedic value to make people want to share them around. 

However, not every meme ends up drawing laughter, despite its intended purpose. Some of these supposedly funny images fall flat and may even cause slight irritation to their audience because of how bad they can get. These are the kind of memes you’re about to see on this list. 

We’ve collected these facepalm-worthy posts from the Terrible Facebook Memes subreddit, an online group that needs no further introduction. Scroll through to see some of the worst memes online today.

#1

Okay…

Archaeologist uncovering dinosaur bones, highlighting memes about historical remains and the memes people share.

Ryanbo84 Report

kallencbt avatar
GenericElder
GenericElder
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... and they think this proves DINOSAURS didn't exist? More of that weird "logic"

    #2

    My Mother Shared This In Our Family Group Chat

    A meme using emojis humorously depicting the brief history of 45 US presidents for meme sharing and personality insight.

    Nope8300 Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #3

    This Is The Future That My Uncle Fears

    Anime-style characters dressed as Hooters waitstaff with text suggesting a controversial meme about political views.

    HanSoloWolf Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, because the left doesn't want Hooters to exist to begin with. Is the fear here that the person they're groping has a dong? Because the problem is the groping, not the dong. PS: tomboys are hot. Feminine and can body check someone over the boards? Yes please!

    Many argue that humor is subjective. What may seem funny to one person may have the exact opposite effect on another. And as consumer psychologist Catherine Jansson-Boyd confirms, people tend to find humor in something that violates a norm, as long as it doesn’t affect them. 

    “What determines whether it is (a benign violation) is linked to how bad something is and how far removed we are from it. In terms of personal experience,” she wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

    #4

    Thanks Grandpa

    Map of the US in red and blue shaped like fighting figures in a meme about civil war and cultural division shared online.

    The_Law_Dong739 Report

    mediumgolem avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine being so pathetic as to be unable to handle someone using the restroom for its intended purpose. If we're so worried about it raising the odds of s*x-based crimes, maybe we should focus on preventing s*x crimes rather that discouraging people from using the bathroom for its intended purpose?

    #5

    A Family Friend Posted This

    Humorous meme listing a fictional atheist agenda to illustrate memes people share and their personality traits.

    deathhand1234 Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like a good day. They forgot to include “hates America,” “cuddles up with same s*x partner,” and “donates to feminist causes,” though. 😈

    #6

    Found This One Out In The Wild

    Evolution meme illustrating human development stages questioning the existence of transitional species in the theory of evolution.

    Dinoman0101 Report

    Jansson-Boyd even described humor as something risky because certain jokes can be subject to misinterpretation, especially in cross-cultural contexts. This is why many encourage using caution when telling jokes, particularly those that may be perceived as offensive. 

    For example, Jansson-Boyd used April Fool’s Day jokes by companies as a marketing tool, which may or may not sit well with the audience. 

    “(These jokes) can cause the teller to lose status, raising some questions about whether it is good PR to engage in joke telling, even if it is for April Fool’s,” she wrote.
    #7

    I Always Hate It When I'm In A Plane And My Dinner Flies Away

    Humorous meme collage comparing speed effects on faces and body at different velocities, showcasing meme humor.

    Knownoname98 Report

    nr7xf9tywq avatar
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like these memes are explaining to me, frame by frame, who exactly voted for Trump

    #8

    My Mil Has Reached A New Level Of Paranoia

    Hurricane satellite image edited to look like a devil skull with text about Hurricane Milton, a dark humor meme example.

    CellarSiren Report

    #9

    Uncle Posted This

    Illustration meme showing a conversation about children’s freedom and conservatism with glowing eyes reaction.

    PleasantPreference62 Report

    shgstewart avatar
    shg stewart
    shg stewart
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If conservatives were actually just conservative anymore, that would be fine, but these days, "conservative" is roughly synonymous with "right-wing authoritarian bigots who want their political opponents to shut up permanently if not disappear permanently." I'm sure those Young Republicans who were saying things like "R**e is based" and "I love Hitler" think they're actually conservative.

    So, how do you prevent jokes from falling flat? Tampa-based comedy club Side Splitters offered some suggestions. If you’re an aspiring comedian, for example, researching your audience is a critical first step, and it goes without saying. 

    One way to do this is by attending open mic nights to experience firsthand how jokes land with different people. 
    #10

    My Uncle Posted This

    Meme comparing offensive and non-offensive cultural mascots, illustrating how memes reveal personal views and provoke debate.

    Brix001 Report

    mediumgolem avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean... for once I agree. Well, not that neither are offensive, but rather that both are offensive. One side being more vocal doesn't make the other one less offensive.

    #11

    Wake Up

    Comparison meme showing NASA and amateur weather balloon photos from high altitude, illustrating the impact of memes people share.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    🤔

    Four-panel meme showing changing views on women's rights from 1909 to 2022, illustrating cultural shifts in shared memes.

    tea_baggins_069 Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Define fish. Can't? Wow you must be so dumb! I mean either you're a d*****s, or life's more complicated than it seems. ...but it's not that second option, no, couldn't be! (God I hate this logic!)

    Applying this concept to a real-world situation outside of the comedy club, it’s more about reading the room and understanding the mood of the people you’re trying to communicate with.
    #13

    Once Upon A Time

    Vintage black and white meme about whistling as a compliment, highlighting personality through the memes shared online.

    reddit.com Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you’re the only woman and a group of men is leering at you and acting like monkeys in the zoo mâstûrbating, that’s scary as hell. You’re outnumbered, and what if they decide not to stop at whistling and making crude comments?

    #14

    Are They For Real?

    Meme about student loan forgiveness and tool payment forgiveness with a person standing in front of red tool cabinets.

    LastEvergracePlayer Report

    mediumgolem avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact: You actually can write off tools that you buy. So you can get tool payment forgiveness, so long as you have evidence to support that your tools are intended for business, and not just personal expenses. Since a degree is meant to help you get INTO business...

    #15

    Why Is The 3rd Guy A Pirate?

    Comparison meme showing four groups of people labeled book, movie, video game, and Netflix with varied figures illustrating differences in preferences.

    HotelScootis Report

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, not that wrong though. The german comedian and author Felix Lobrecht refused to sell the film rights of his book "Sonne und Beton" (Sun and Concrete) to Netflix because they wanted to change the gang he got in trouble with when he was young from boys with a middle eastern migration backround into a multi-cultural lesbian streetgang. (He himself mentioned that in an interview)

    As Janssen-Boyd points out, humor can be a powerful communication tool, particularly in uplifting others. However, if you must go down this route, you must be aware of the norms you’re violating and the people you may offend in the process. 

    “It is important to ensure that any violations made are not significant enough to damage your future reputation,” she wrote.
    #16

    Top Tier Boomer Meme

    Cartoon of a man on a laptop asking a woman why she spent the day topless at the beach, highlighting meme humor and personality.

    TrashyCure Report

    #17

    Yeah That American Is Definitely 25

    Comparison meme showing lifestyle and interests of 25 year old European versus American, illustrating personality through shared memes.

    PipOutBoi Report

    mediumgolem avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They skipped the image that shows the father and mother take out their frustrations on their children because the parents felt the need to get married early regardless of whether or not it would result in a healthy marriage.

    #18

    Terrible Salt Shaker

    Young man praying at table with salt art of Christ, illustrating how you can tell a lot about a person by the memes they share.

    Kaz3girl4 Report

    #19

    Why?

    Meme comparing non-veg animals as fit and active and veg animals as obese and lazy, illustrating meme humor.

    elonmusk6215 Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Outrun a hippo and tell me they're lazy. I dare you.

    #20

    Next Time I'll Remember My Money Duplicator

    Comparison meme illustrating differences between rich and poor men, highlighting money versus material returns, related to memes shared.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    Found In The Wild

    Meme questioning the definition of invasion by comparing Russian and American border crossings.

    GingerSnap13420 Report

    #22

    Probably Not Made By A Landlord, Right?

    Cartoon meme showing renters benefiting from welfare, while landlords receive small rent payments.

    Smiling_longhair6870 Report

    #23

    Damn Never Thought Bout It Like That

    Comparison meme showing Greenland in 1045 AD with lush landscape and in 2015 covered in ice, infuriating climate change example.

    reddit.com Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What version of the iPhone was used to take the 1045 AD picture?

    #24

    Saw On Twitter… These People And Their Overprotective Lion Memes Make Me Chuckle

    Angry lion meme with text leave the children alone paired with tweet about vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

    mrguppypants Report

    #25

    Looolll!!😂😂😂

    Meme showing a humorous conversation about privacy followed by a reaction image illustrating infuriating memes shared online.

    rob_de_boer Report

    #26

    Checkmate Atheists, I Own You

    Meme comparing what should be taught in school with images of eyewitness accounts and a prehistoric creature.

    Real-Programmer-548 Report

    #27

    Just Found This After A Recent Snow Storm

    Missing poster meme showing ambitious young adults shoveling snow, reflecting personality traits shared through memes.

    C3KO117 Report

    #28

    Unironically Identifying With Homelander To Own The Feminists

    Meme showing a conversation about last names highlighting personality traits you can tell from memes shared.

    jayclaw97 Report

    #29

    Simple Curiosity Makes You Christian Apparently?

    Twitter meme showing a polar bear praying in front of a cross, highlighting infuriating memes people share.

    al_gonzorio Report

    #30

    But But I Like When The Baddies Win

    Man in superhero costume with cheeks puffed, caption about excitement and shows turning into lectures, meme about shared personality.

    ShadowNick Report

    #31

    Why Do People Still Believe We Didn't Land On The Moon?

    Meme comparing moonlight over the ocean with an astronaut on the moon, highlighting humor in memes shared online.

    Knownoname98 Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, because we all know the moon famously glows with it's own light, that's why it has no phases and is always completely full.

    #32

    Doctors Hate This One Trick

    Child holding a bar of soap with angrily expressive face illustrating memes people share about childhood experiences.

    HamsterSlapping Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't have a tetrahedron but know the feel of a basket, what's your point?

    #33

    We Should Stop Hating Single Moms And Hate On Lousy Dads More

    SpongeBob meme showing divorced moms influencing their son, illustrating how memes reveal personality traits.

    Beer_Barbarian Report

    #34

    Think Harder

    Meme showing Statue of Liberty's foot with broken chain, highlighting memes that reveal a person's character.

    yeetwagon Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It stands on a broken shackle and chain at its feet, a symbolic representation of freedom from oppression and the abolition of slavery.

    #35

    Wife Talking = Bad

    Woman ignoring man who is happily working on tractor, illustrating memes about personal emotions and relationships.

    kupo_kupo_wark Report

    #36

    I Saw This One Awhile Back

    Group of young women taking selfies above a digital art figure glowing with light, highlighting memes about self-awareness.

    Small-Floor-946 Report

    #37

    They Absolutely Do

    Child covering nose near meat skewer and shopping cart with dogs and raw meat, showing memes about meat replacement.

    Deedogg11 Report

    #38

    My Grandma Just Shared This

    Meme contrasting men 500 years ago facing war with men today upset over McDonald’s fries, showcasing infuriating humor.

    Turbulent_Eagle5901 Report

    #39

    Eating Twice As Much Meat

    Close-up of a rare cooked steak with a meme text about eating meat and vegan impact, showcasing infuriating meme examples.

    Knownoname98 Report

    #40

    Im Disappointed That I Found This On Reddit

    Cartoon meme of a woman wishing for intelligence, logic, and driving skills with a surprising whimsical twist.

    reddit.com Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 90s called. It said this was sexist even then.

    #41

    Words Are Gone

    Meme comparing reactions of non-believers and believers when Jesus returns, highlighting personality through shared memes.

    Abysmal_2003 Report

    #42

    Terrible Truths

    Cartoon meme depicting narrative vs reality with Russia as a bear and Ukraine, U.S., NATO, Britain resisting.

    Emotionaltraumatose Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, no. Attacking Georgia, annexing Crimea, and increasing Ukraine - that's not protecting their own, that's sticking their paws into the hornets nest. Sometimes I wonder if having a limited war in Ukraine is the right idea, because if Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and anyone else who's sick of their meddling, if they all decided to team up and kick them in their respective theatres, Russia can't handle a war on that many fronts.

    #43

    Bat Person

    Person dressed as Batman in a patterned suit holding a pink bag, illustrating memes about identity and social issues in 2050.

    WTFrickFrackCadillac Report

    #44

    The Dumb Ages

    Customer and cashier separated by plexiglass at checkout, highlighting memes about protection and social distancing.

    daywrecker2012 Report

    #45

    Can't Even Order A Coffee Anymore

    Cartoon meme showing a customer repeatedly ordering black coffee, highlighting humor in memes people share.

    Flat-Compote-7854 Report

    #46

    Never?

    Four photos showing a girl’s changing looks through college years as a meme about college and youth trends.

    Thin_Arachnid6217 Report

    mediumgolem avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All four people are cute... but not going to lie the hat in the last one is kind of 'meh' for me.

    #47

    I Lose Brain Cells Every Time I See This Man's Comics

    Cartoon meme showing a woman labeled Mother Nature spanking a man, with weather and environmental elements around.

    Slushcube76 Report

    #48

    Children

    Cartoon meme showing contrasting views on virginity and relationships, illustrating personality through shared memes.

    Maxinator10000 Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t think an ugly right-wing husband with a beard and an armful of screaming babies is what I want to find.

    #49

    Title

    Meme comparing effects of 70 years in ice versus 20 years with wife on a man, highlighting humorous results.

    psycholaugher Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oof, failed math on this one! He goes back to the 40s.

    #50

    Yass Queen Slay Them!!!

    Comparison meme showing Pixar characters from 1995 and 2022, highlighting changes in themes and animation style.

    freakinky995 Report

    #51

    Stumbled On This One Today In My Feed. Pretty Terrible If You Ask Me

    Black and white meme showing a couple arguing in bed, illustrating themes common in memes people share.

    fleshpress Report

    #52

    It's The War On Christmas!

    Three kids sitting outside the principal's office, each saying different "words," illustrating memes people share.

    silentknight111 Report

    #53

    Woman And Biden Bad

    Woman lounging on cluttered couch with meme text about work, illustrating the memes people share reveal personality traits.

    atay508 Report

    #54

    Washing Your Science Away

    Cartoon debating the relationship between God and science, highlighting perspectives shared in popular memes.

    PotatoMonster1010 Report

    #55

    They Posted This Using Internets And Did The Artist Do This In Commission

    Cartoon comparing a boy’s 12th and 13th birthday, highlighting internet culture and identity memes people share.

    Mental_Log4115 Report

    #56

    Our Generation Used To Be Smarter🤡

    Illustration showing two booths labeled half a million and nine hundred thousand with long and short lines, meme reflecting generational humor.

    matei673 Report

    #57

    Sag Bad. Jeans Good. Me Cowboy Now

    Images showing different ways men wear jeans, illustrating personality through fashion choices in memes shared online.

    Equivalent_Whereas87 Report

    #58

    I Have So Many Questions. . . A Spoon?? 22.9 Million??

    Meme text about winning 23 million and uncle needing surgery, reflecting personality through shared memes.

    ConsistentAd3861 Report

    #59

    .....i Found This One And I Just Woke Up.... Too Early For This

    Cartoon meme illustrating different cultural views on eating pets like cows and dogs, highlighting meme sharing personality traits.

    Shizuo35 Report

    #60

    A True Patriot

    Man in a Brady jersey saluting while watching American Sniper, illustrating dedication in popular memes shared online.

    Expwar Report

    #61

    Promoting Child Abuse…. Found In The Wild

    Old-fashioned discipline meme showing a woman spanking a child to teach respect, obedience, and honesty, reflecting meme sharing traits.

    WilliesWonka Report

    #62

    It’s On A Jeep It Must Be True

    Spare tire cover on a Jeep with a meme about a millennial anti-theft device featuring a manual transmission gear shift pattern.

    hercs247 Report

    #63

    Jesus Christ

    Comparison meme showing a woman as a girlfriend versus wife, highlighting humor in memes people share about relationships.

    YaBoi0506 Report

    #64

    What Does This Mean

    Cows wearing masks in front of a slaughterhouse, one cow alerts farmer that Larry is not wearing his mask meme.

    Malchikwrack Report

    #65

    Atheism Is When Lamp Posts In Different Countries Look Different

    Comparison meme showing an ornate 19th century lamp post versus a simple 20th century street light, highlighting meme sharing.

    evilrobotjeff Report

    #66

    How Do They Think It Didnt Happen

    Handwritten meme listing failed environmental predictions from the 1960s to 2000s, highlighting humor in shared memes and personality.

    kyraa9 Report

    #67

    Not Sure Why They Think This Will Help Their Cause

    Apocalyptic meme with people running and text about Jesus coming soon and Bible not just a storybook.

    Nuka_EV Report

    #68

    Are You A Philosopher?

    Cartoon meme of prisoner choosing bread over key to escape, illustrating humor in the memes people share.

    Antique_Door_Knob Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why didn't he just slide between the bats to get the bread?

    #69

    Um... That's Not Really How AI Works

    Cartoon meme showing artificial intelligence solving math and later finding a lucky lottery ticket, highlighting memes people share.

    musicrose1 Report

    #70

    What Even Is The Conspiracy Here?

    Large round metal tank shown with text comparing 60,000 gallons to Boeing 747 fuel capacity in memes shared online.

    The_RubberbandMan Report

    #71

    Gas Isn’t Free!!!

    Electric vehicle charging misuse meme showing a car splicing into another's charging cable with bolt cutters mentioned.

    Klutzy_Word_6812 Report

    #72

    Thought This Belonged Here

    Illustration showing a woman chained and pulled down from climbing stairs labeled kitchen and corporate job meme humor.

    shmason-shmoorheez Report

    #73

    The Memes Cut And Pasted In The Users Faces Is The Cherry On Top

    Screenshot of a meme conversation about feeding a girlfriend to avoid crankiness, highlighting funny meme examples shared online.

    yeahilovegrimby Report

    #74

    Is That How Freedom Works?

    Split image meme comparing freedom on a rural road to control in traffic, reflecting themes in memes people share.

    CinemaslaveJoe Report

    #75

    It's Almost Like Gravity And Air Resistance Are An Important Factor

    Rocket launch pad on Earth contrasted with astronaut on the Moon, illustrating memes people share about space themes.

    Knownoname98 Report

    #76

    Now They're Making Light Of A Serious Situation

    Microscopic image comparing human hair thickness to the smallest 3D print, used in an infuriating meme example.

    Marsupial-731 Report

    #77

    Evolution Is A Lie!

    Meme questioning the theory of evolution with two leaves, highlighting how memes reveal a lot about a person.

    Knownoname98 Report

    #78

    Men Smart Women Bad

    Cartoon showing generational opinions with text about breaking generational feminism and memes revealing personality traits.

    Maximum-Train-1203 Report

    #79

    They’re Going To Take Your Cows/Solar Power Is Bad For Environment

    Cows grazing in a field and solar panels on hills, illustrating memes showing views on saving the planet.

    ImpressiveQuality363 Report

    #80

    Good ‘Ol Auntposting

    Man with glasses and beard in car, sharing a meme about reading the Bible and prison reflecting personal beliefs and memes shared.

    staveeeez Report

    #81

    Because Airplanes Didn't Exist In 2001

    Comparison meme showing Windows XP 2001 with a clear sky and Windows 2025 with a sky full of contrails, highlighting meme humor.

    Knownoname98 Report

    #82

    Zero Engagement 24 Hours After Posting... As It Should Be

    Hand holding a brown tag with a statement about men choosing shy, polite women over arrogant career women, meme quote.

    Testostacles Report

    #83

    Yeah…this Is Just So Weird In General

    Couple surprised in bed reacting to a man entering, illustrating changing meme humor from 1995 to 2024.

    Bubblegumproductions Report

    #84

    What Has Science Ever Done For Us?

    Retro style meme showing a woman and child discussing "trust the science" with infuriating meme humor.

    TesticleezzNuts Report

    #85

    The Hidden Symbolism Of The Oreo

    Oreo cookie design compared to Knights Templar symbols showing hidden meanings in memes people share online.

    echovariant Report

    #86

    Posted In A Primary Teaching Group 😹😭

    Teacher asks a student about great kings, student humorously names Smo-King and Drin-King, meme on personality traits shared.

    jumpmanjack Report

    #87

    Dating According To Incels

    Meme showing a 2024 dating conversation highlighting goals and money, illustrating infuriating meme examples people share.

    Beer_Barbarian Report

    #88

    Funny

    Cartoon meme showing a man spanking a boy with text about memory and comparing past and present childhood discipline.

    Beer_Barbarian Report

    #89

    Those Chemtrails At It Again!!

    Flooded streets in Dubai and Texas showing extreme weather events related to memes people share about climate change.

    TesticleezzNuts Report

    #90

    Totally Your Average Oil Field

    Meme contrasting environmental impact of lithium mining for electric cars versus oil drilling for gas vehicles.

    SwiftSmooth_vZ Report

    #91

    My Father Sent This To Me

    Cartoon meme about husband and wife relationship, highlighting psychological traits and humor in shared memes.

    smurfcat69420 Report

    #92

    Please Tell Me How The Average Home Was 2000 Years Ago

    Meme comparing modern simplicity with ancient Roman bathhouses, highlighting themes from memes people share.

    Knownoname98 Report

    #93

    Wow. Just Wow

    Two unicorns labeled LGB and TQ+, one with a plunger on its horn, illustrating memes people share in a humorous way.

    ManonGaming Report

    mediumgolem avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It bothers me to no end that there are members of the LGB portion that are against the TQ+ portion. It's easier to drop the TQ+ portion... but easier isn't the same thing as right.

    #94

    Latinx

    Meme illustrating a conversation about the term Latinx with cartoon characters and a man wearing a sombrero.

    Xnissasa Report

    #95

    This Got Controversial

    Illustrations of diverse people debating cultural respect and appropriation in memes shared online about identity and culture.

    archorns Report

    #96

    What

    Cartoon showing a child ignoring questions about school, illustrating memes that reveal personal traits and humor.

    mcp99 Report

    #97

    This Is Something Else

    Illustration showing contrast between today's generation outside appearing neutral and inside with hearts and emotions, meme concept.

    freedom_pigeon Report

    #98

    Were They?

    Black and white vintage photo of children in 1950s attire with text about respectful behavior in public shared as a meme.

    cookiedough92 Report

    #99

    Rural

    Police car pulling over a vehicle on a highway with a humorous meme about speeding and traffic shared.

    reddit.com Report

    #100

    Certainly

    Luxury house with pool and slides meme highlighting personality traits through memes shared online.

    BabyShankers Report

    #101

    On My Fb Today

    Meme showing the holy trinity of uselessness with engineer, safety guy, and human resources in a humorous work context.

    blaker719 Report

    #102

    ????

    Cartoon meme showing a person begging and another carrying shopping bags, illustrating memes that reveal personality traits.

    xVifa Report

    nr7xf9tywq avatar
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    White people are just so remarkable! Is that a brick wall he's carrying on his head!!? 🤣🤣🤣

    #103

    This Is Insta! I Am Surprised By The Comments On This!

    Text meme about an 18-year-old boy in Iraq contrasting life struggles with people upset over pronouns, shared as part of memes.

    Familiar_Mango_7509 Report

    #104

    Smaller Cellphone Equals More Cake?

    Cartoon showing evolution of mobile phones from 1980s to 2020s, highlighting changing society and meme culture humor.

    PhoenixisLegnd Report

    #105

    Why Are They So Obsessed With Hating On Their Wives?

    Cartoon showing a woman hanging oversized underwear while a man looks on, illustrating memes people share about personality.

    ___brick___ Report

    nr7xf9tywq avatar
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Making the woman in your life feel ashamed and humiliated = making yourself into an admirable strong man. Something like that?

    #106

    My Crazy Uncle Posted This…

    Man in green costume with question mark, pointing upward, with meme about immigrants and country strength.

    Sweet-Swimming2022 Report

    #107

    20 Million Views

    Cartoon showing people exercising on stationary bikes inside while one outside rides a real bike, highlighting meme sharing humor.

    kayceeharrison Report

    #108

    Aren't They Trying To Make "Handmaid's Tale" A Reality?

    Four women dressed in modest vintage and religious attire illustrating themes in infuriating memes people share.

    Beer_Barbarian Report

