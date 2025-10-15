You Can Tell A Lot About A Person By The Memes They Share, And These 112 Infuriating Examples Prove It (New Pics)
Memes are generally known to bring entertainment. The ones that you see going viral have enough comedic value to make people want to share them around.
However, not every meme ends up drawing laughter, despite its intended purpose. Some of these supposedly funny images fall flat and may even cause slight irritation to their audience because of how bad they can get. These are the kind of memes you’re about to see on this list.
We’ve collected these facepalm-worthy posts from the Terrible Facebook Memes subreddit, an online group that needs no further introduction. Scroll through to see some of the worst memes online today.
Okay…
... and they think this proves DINOSAURS didn't exist? More of that weird "logic"
My Mother Shared This In Our Family Group Chat
This Is The Future That My Uncle Fears
Many argue that humor is subjective. What may seem funny to one person may have the exact opposite effect on another. And as consumer psychologist Catherine Jansson-Boyd confirms, people tend to find humor in something that violates a norm, as long as it doesn’t affect them.
“What determines whether it is (a benign violation) is linked to how bad something is and how far removed we are from it. In terms of personal experience,” she wrote in an article for Psychology Today.
Thanks Grandpa
Imagine being so pathetic as to be unable to handle someone using the restroom for its intended purpose. If we're so worried about it raising the odds of s*x-based crimes, maybe we should focus on preventing s*x crimes rather that discouraging people from using the bathroom for its intended purpose?
A Family Friend Posted This
Sounds like a good day. They forgot to include “hates America,” “cuddles up with same s*x partner,” and “donates to feminist causes,” though. 😈
Found This One Out In The Wild
Jansson-Boyd even described humor as something risky because certain jokes can be subject to misinterpretation, especially in cross-cultural contexts. This is why many encourage using caution when telling jokes, particularly those that may be perceived as offensive.
For example, Jansson-Boyd used April Fool’s Day jokes by companies as a marketing tool, which may or may not sit well with the audience.
“(These jokes) can cause the teller to lose status, raising some questions about whether it is good PR to engage in joke telling, even if it is for April Fool’s,” she wrote.
I Always Hate It When I'm In A Plane And My Dinner Flies Away
My Mil Has Reached A New Level Of Paranoia
Uncle Posted This
If conservatives were actually just conservative anymore, that would be fine, but these days, "conservative" is roughly synonymous with "right-wing authoritarian bigots who want their political opponents to shut up permanently if not disappear permanently." I'm sure those Young Republicans who were saying things like "R**e is based" and "I love Hitler" think they're actually conservative.
So, how do you prevent jokes from falling flat? Tampa-based comedy club Side Splitters offered some suggestions. If you’re an aspiring comedian, for example, researching your audience is a critical first step, and it goes without saying.
One way to do this is by attending open mic nights to experience firsthand how jokes land with different people.
My Uncle Posted This
I mean... for once I agree. Well, not that neither are offensive, but rather that both are offensive. One side being more vocal doesn't make the other one less offensive.
Wake Up
🤔
Applying this concept to a real-world situation outside of the comedy club, it’s more about reading the room and understanding the mood of the people you’re trying to communicate with.
Once Upon A Time
When you’re the only woman and a group of men is leering at you and acting like monkeys in the zoo mâstûrbating, that’s scary as hell. You’re outnumbered, and what if they decide not to stop at whistling and making crude comments?
Are They For Real?
Fun fact: You actually can write off tools that you buy. So you can get tool payment forgiveness, so long as you have evidence to support that your tools are intended for business, and not just personal expenses. Since a degree is meant to help you get INTO business...
Why Is The 3rd Guy A Pirate?
Honestly, not that wrong though. The german comedian and author Felix Lobrecht refused to sell the film rights of his book "Sonne und Beton" (Sun and Concrete) to Netflix because they wanted to change the gang he got in trouble with when he was young from boys with a middle eastern migration backround into a multi-cultural lesbian streetgang. (He himself mentioned that in an interview)
As Janssen-Boyd points out, humor can be a powerful communication tool, particularly in uplifting others. However, if you must go down this route, you must be aware of the norms you’re violating and the people you may offend in the process.
“It is important to ensure that any violations made are not significant enough to damage your future reputation,” she wrote.
Top Tier Boomer Meme
Yeah That American Is Definitely 25
They skipped the image that shows the father and mother take out their frustrations on their children because the parents felt the need to get married early regardless of whether or not it would result in a healthy marriage.
Terrible Salt Shaker
Why?
Next Time I'll Remember My Money Duplicator
Found In The Wild
Probably Not Made By A Landlord, Right?
Damn Never Thought Bout It Like That
Saw On Twitter… These People And Their Overprotective Lion Memes Make Me Chuckle
Looolll!!😂😂😂
Checkmate Atheists, I Own You
Just Found This After A Recent Snow Storm
Unironically Identifying With Homelander To Own The Feminists
Simple Curiosity Makes You Christian Apparently?
But But I Like When The Baddies Win
Why Do People Still Believe We Didn't Land On The Moon?
Doctors Hate This One Trick
We Should Stop Hating Single Moms And Hate On Lousy Dads More
Think Harder
Wife Talking = Bad
I Saw This One Awhile Back
They Absolutely Do
My Grandma Just Shared This
Eating Twice As Much Meat
🙄 This person clearly has too much time on their hands.
Im Disappointed That I Found This On Reddit
Words Are Gone
Terrible Truths
Yeah, no. Attacking Georgia, annexing Crimea, and increasing Ukraine - that's not protecting their own, that's sticking their paws into the hornets nest. Sometimes I wonder if having a limited war in Ukraine is the right idea, because if Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and anyone else who's sick of their meddling, if they all decided to team up and kick them in their respective theatres, Russia can't handle a war on that many fronts.
Bat Person
The Dumb Ages
Can't Even Order A Coffee Anymore
Never?
All four people are cute... but not going to lie the hat in the last one is kind of 'meh' for me.
I Lose Brain Cells Every Time I See This Man's Comics
Children
I don’t think an ugly right-wing husband with a beard and an armful of screaming babies is what I want to find.
Title
Yass Queen Slay Them!!!
Stumbled On This One Today In My Feed. Pretty Terrible If You Ask Me
It's The War On Christmas!
Woman And Biden Bad
Washing Your Science Away
They Posted This Using Internets And Did The Artist Do This In Commission
Our Generation Used To Be Smarter🤡
Sag Bad. Jeans Good. Me Cowboy Now
I Have So Many Questions. . . A Spoon?? 22.9 Million??
.....i Found This One And I Just Woke Up.... Too Early For This
A True Patriot
Promoting Child Abuse…. Found In The Wild
It’s On A Jeep It Must Be True
Jesus Christ
What Does This Mean
Atheism Is When Lamp Posts In Different Countries Look Different
How Do They Think It Didnt Happen
Not Sure Why They Think This Will Help Their Cause
Are You A Philosopher?
Um... That's Not Really How AI Works
What Even Is The Conspiracy Here?
Gas Isn’t Free!!!
Thought This Belonged Here
The Memes Cut And Pasted In The Users Faces Is The Cherry On Top
Is That How Freedom Works?
It's Almost Like Gravity And Air Resistance Are An Important Factor
Now They're Making Light Of A Serious Situation
Evolution Is A Lie!
Men Smart Women Bad
They’re Going To Take Your Cows/Solar Power Is Bad For Environment
Good ‘Ol Auntposting
Because Airplanes Didn't Exist In 2001
Zero Engagement 24 Hours After Posting... As It Should Be
Yeah…this Is Just So Weird In General
What Has Science Ever Done For Us?
The Hidden Symbolism Of The Oreo
Posted In A Primary Teaching Group 😹😭
Dating According To Incels
Funny
Those Chemtrails At It Again!!
Totally Your Average Oil Field
My Father Sent This To Me
Please Tell Me How The Average Home Was 2000 Years Ago
Wow. Just Wow
It bothers me to no end that there are members of the LGB portion that are against the TQ+ portion. It's easier to drop the TQ+ portion... but easier isn't the same thing as right.