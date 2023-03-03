TikTok About Why Tenants Should Tip Their Landlords Goes Viral After People Call It Horribly Out Of Touch

It’s pretty normal to give the delivery person a bit extra, they did bring something literally to your door. And you might tip your server, because, let’s face it, they do a lot of the work for pretty little pay. Now, imagine it’s the end of the month, and you’re paying rent to your landlord. They take your cash and stand there, expectantly, waiting for a tip.

This is the proposal a Real Estate TikTok channel had in a skit that went viral recently. They argued, with no real evidence, that landlords work harder than service people and deserve tips for charging you money every month. Predictably, the idea did not go over well and the commenters both roasted and shared disbelief at such a bizarre concept.

As housing prices remain affordable and rent increases, tenets are feeling more and more under pressure

A real estate TikTok account decided to make a skit about a controversial idea

“Landlord: Alright, thanks for paying your rent this month. Go ahead and sign here. It’s just gonna ask you a couple of questions.

Tenant: A tip? I’m not tipping my landlord.”

After all, people tip servers and delivery people

So why not tip your landlord for all the hard work they do?

“Landlord: So you’ll tip a barista who pours overpriced coffee into a cup, but not the guy who’s on call 24/7 to make sure you have a safe home.

Tenant: I’m not tipping you, this isn’t a restaurant.”

They made the argument that landlords provide a bigger service than the people one normally tips

“Landlord: Okay, so you’ll tip an extra 25% for somebody to carry you a basket of chicken wings, but you won’t tip someone who responds for after-hours emergency calls.

Tenant: I…uh…

Landlord: Yep. Well, I guess when it’s time for your lease renewal, I’m gonna make sure gratuity is included in your rent. It’s a little tip I learned from Two Guys Take on Real Estate.”

Including being on call 24/7 to fix any of the tenant’s problems

You can watch the full video here

Commenters share disbelief that this account could post something so out of touch

Others wondered if it was satire and mocked landlords for earning money from doing basically nothing

