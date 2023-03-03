TikTok About Why Tenants Should Tip Their Landlords Goes Viral After People Call It Horribly Out Of Touch
It’s pretty normal to give the delivery person a bit extra, they did bring something literally to your door. And you might tip your server, because, let’s face it, they do a lot of the work for pretty little pay. Now, imagine it’s the end of the month, and you’re paying rent to your landlord. They take your cash and stand there, expectantly, waiting for a tip.
This is the proposal a Real Estate TikTok channel had in a skit that went viral recently. They argued, with no real evidence, that landlords work harder than service people and deserve tips for charging you money every month. Predictably, the idea did not go over well and the commenters both roasted and shared disbelief at such a bizarre concept.
As housing prices remain affordable and rent increases, tenets are feeling more and more under pressure
Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate
A real estate TikTok account decided to make a skit about a controversial idea
“Landlord: Alright, thanks for paying your rent this month. Go ahead and sign here. It’s just gonna ask you a couple of questions.
Tenant: A tip? I’m not tipping my landlord.”
After all, people tip servers and delivery people
Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate
So why not tip your landlord for all the hard work they do?
Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate
“Landlord: So you’ll tip a barista who pours overpriced coffee into a cup, but not the guy who’s on call 24/7 to make sure you have a safe home.
Tenant: I’m not tipping you, this isn’t a restaurant.”
They made the argument that landlords provide a bigger service than the people one normally tips
Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate
“Landlord: Okay, so you’ll tip an extra 25% for somebody to carry you a basket of chicken wings, but you won’t tip someone who responds for after-hours emergency calls.
Tenant: I…uh…
Landlord: Yep. Well, I guess when it’s time for your lease renewal, I’m gonna make sure gratuity is included in your rent. It’s a little tip I learned from Two Guys Take on Real Estate.”
Including being on call 24/7 to fix any of the tenant’s problems
Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate
You can watch the full video here
@twoguystakeonrealestate When you’re paying your landlord the rent and a tipping screen appears… #investmentproperty #realestateinvesting #passiveincome ♬ Cooking Time – Lux-Inspira
Commenters share disbelief that this account could post something so out of touch
Others wondered if it was satire and mocked landlords for earning money from doing basically nothing
Image credits: SaeedDiCaprio
Image credits: nickdorazio3rd
Image credits: plasticrarity
Image credits: rhinoceroseosei
Image credits: Notgnihtrow
Image credits: USUHNAME
Image credits: Moliminous
Image credits: iamsikora
Image credits: Iety_6_wave
Image credits: evuhldead
Image credits: DrantonMason
Image credits: JetChanAlt
Image credits: ProgPro
Image credits: daveed_1931
Ha. Haha. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHA. If this isn't satire imma start burning things down. I used to be a good, law abiding citizen and y'all greedy f*****s have turned me into an anarchist, l swear to God.
Ha. Haha. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHA. If this isn't satire imma start burning things down. I used to be a good, law abiding citizen and y'all greedy f*****s have turned me into an anarchist, l swear to God.