TikTok About Why Tenants Should Tip Their Landlords Goes Viral After People Call It Horribly Out Of Touch
Social Issues

Justin Sandberg and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

It’s pretty normal to give the delivery person a bit extra, they did bring something literally to your door. And you might tip your server, because, let’s face it, they do a lot of the work for pretty little pay. Now, imagine it’s the end of the month, and you’re paying rent to your landlord. They take your cash and stand there, expectantly, waiting for a tip.

This is the proposal a Real Estate TikTok channel had in a skit that went viral recently. They argued, with no real evidence, that landlords work harder than service people and deserve tips for charging you money every month. Predictably, the idea did not go over well and the commenters both roasted and shared disbelief at such a bizarre concept.

As housing prices remain affordable and rent increases, tenets are feeling more and more under pressure

Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate

A real estate TikTok account decided to make a skit about a controversial idea

Landlord: Alright, thanks for paying your rent this month. Go ahead and sign here. It’s just gonna ask you a couple of questions.
Tenant: A tip? I’m not tipping my landlord.”

After all, people tip servers and delivery people

Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate

So why not tip your landlord for all the hard work they do?

Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate

Landlord: So you’ll tip a barista who pours overpriced coffee into a cup, but not the guy who’s on call 24/7 to make sure you have a safe home.
Tenant: I’m not tipping you, this isn’t a restaurant.”

They made the argument that landlords provide a bigger service than the people one normally tips

Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate

Landlord: Okay, so you’ll tip an extra 25% for somebody to carry you a basket of chicken wings, but you won’t tip someone who responds for after-hours emergency calls.
Tenant: I…uh…
Landlord: Yep. Well, I guess when it’s time for your lease renewal, I’m gonna make sure gratuity is included in your rent. It’s a little tip I learned from Two Guys Take on Real Estate.”

Including being on call 24/7 to fix any of the tenant’s problems

Image credits: twoguystakeonrealestate

You can watch the full video here

@twoguystakeonrealestate When you’re paying your landlord the rent and a tipping screen appears… #investmentproperty #realestateinvesting #passiveincome ♬ Cooking Time – Lux-Inspira

Commenters share disbelief that this account could post something so out of touch

Others wondered if it was satire and mocked landlords for earning money from doing basically nothing

Image credits: SaeedDiCaprio

Image credits: nickdorazio3rd

Image credits: plasticrarity

Image credits: rhinoceroseosei

Image credits: Notgnihtrow

Image credits: USUHNAME

Image credits: Moliminous

Image credits: iamsikora

Image credits: Iety_6_wave

Image credits: evuhldead

Image credits: DrantonMason

Image credits: JetChanAlt

Image credits: ProgPro

Image credits: daveed_1931

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Join the conversation
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ha. Haha. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHA. If this isn't satire imma start burning things down. I used to be a good, law abiding citizen and y'all greedy f*****s have turned me into an anarchist, l swear to God.

Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ha. Haha. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHA. If this isn't satire imma start burning things down. I used to be a good, law abiding citizen and y'all greedy f*****s have turned me into an anarchist, l swear to God.

2
2points
reply
