Neighbor Complains About Woman’s Outfit Because Her Husband Keeps Staring At Her

Some people don’t want friendly relationships with their neighbors. One survey found that 65% of Americans hide from their neighbors, and 48% interact with them once a month or less.

One woman decided to shame her female neighbor for cleaning her house in workout clothes. The reason? Her husband was watching her through the windows and it was making the wife uncomfortable.

But the neighbor stood her ground, refusing to let a woman dictate how she should be dressing in her own house and suggested she keep her husband in check instead.

A woman got shamed by her neighbor for cleaning her house in revealing clothes

It turns out her husband was ogling the neighbor, but the wife chose to blame the woman

Commenters were weirded out by the Peeping Tom and questioned why the wife isn’t blaming him

Commenters also offered some hilarious and on-point comebacks: “So your husband is a pervert?”

