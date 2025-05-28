Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Neighbor Complains About Woman’s Outfit Because Her Husband Keeps Staring At Her
Woman in casual outfit cleaning a table with spray bottle indoors, related to neighbor complains about woman's outfit.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Neighbor Complains About Woman’s Outfit Because Her Husband Keeps Staring At Her

Some people don’t want friendly relationships with their neighbors. One survey found that 65% of Americans hide from their neighbors, and 48% interact with them once a month or less.

One woman decided to shame her female neighbor for cleaning her house in workout clothes. The reason? Her husband was watching her through the windows and it was making the wife uncomfortable.

But the neighbor stood her ground, refusing to let a woman dictate how she should be dressing in her own house and suggested she keep her husband in check instead.

    A woman got shamed by her neighbor for cleaning her house in revealing clothes

    Image credits: Jason An (not the actual photo)

    It turns out her husband was ogling the neighbor, but the wife chose to blame the woman

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    Image source: GhettoHippie757

    Commenters were weirded out by the Peeping Tom and questioned why the wife isn’t blaming him

    Commenters also offered some hilarious and on-point comebacks: “So your husband is a pervert?”

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

