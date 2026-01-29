Teen Tells Guy He’s Not Her Dad, Is Shocked He Refuses To Give Her Any Money

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships are rarely straightforward, and many of the potential problems you might run into with someone aren’t obvious until the two of you are actually together.

Reddit user Extension_Accountant thought he knew how tricky his girlfriend’s ex could make their life, and he still moved in with the woman and her daughter, taking care of their housing, schooling, and other expenses.

However, the more time the girl spent with her biological dad, the messier things got, and when he started feeling like an ATM, the man turned to the internet to get some perspective. Here’s what he wrote.

RELATED:

This man wanted to be a father figure for his girlfriend’s daughter since her biological dad wasn’t really in the picture

Teen girl upset and covering her face while a man looks on, depicting a story about refusal to give money.

Image credits: Zinkevych_D / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

But the girl wasn’t treating him like part of the family

Text post about a teen telling a guy she’s not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a teen's on again/off again relationship with a guy she tells he’s not her dad.

Text excerpt discussing a teen’s experience with a part-time dad who refuses to give child support money.

Text excerpt about a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And when she got into trouble, he realized their relationship was getting worse

Police officer standing in a mall, symbolizing authority in a teen tells guy he's not her dad story.

Image credits: scaliger99 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text on a white background describing a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen shocked as guy firmly refuses to give her money after she tells him he’s not her dad.

Teen tells guy he's not her dad, shocked as he refuses to give her money, discussing apologies to security and store employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a conversation where a teen speaks in a strong, affirmative voice about punishing Dio while in the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl with a pink neck pillow sitting in the backseat of a car, looking out the window, wearing a seatbelt.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a fatherly tone lecture about not stealing and not tolerating thieves or police involvement in a household.

Teen tells guy he's not her dad and is shocked when he refuses to give her any money, showing tension in their interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a man explains paying for a teen's needs despite not being her dad, facing refusal to give money.

Text excerpt showing a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and his refusal to give her money causing shock.

Now, he refuses to give her money, and tensions have skyrocketed

Man sitting on the floor with hand on face, appearing shocked and frustrated in a modern living room setting.

Image credits: dusanpetkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen tells guy he’s not her dad and is shocked when he refuses to give her money for sport uniform accessories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen showing a man refusing to pay after a teen tells him he is not her dad.

Text snippet showing a teen telling a guy he is not her dad, highlighting a refusal to give her money.

Image credits: Extension_Accountant

ADVERTISEMENT

As the man’s story went viral, he provided more information on what had been happening

Screenshot of an online discussion where users debate financial responsibility between a teen’s mom and her boyfriend.

Comment discussing a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money, expressing concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing tipping security guards and managers in an awkward situation involving money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many think everyone involved should do better

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and refusing money.

Comment explaining a teen’s difficult home life and challenges with puberty in a story about a teen telling guy he's not her dad.

Teen tells guy he's not her dad and is shocked when he refuses to give her any money in a tense parenting discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing frustration over a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and his refusal to provide money.

Or that the man isn’t responsible for the situation

Comment from anon explaining that someone is either the dad or not, addressing the teen’s claim about paternity and money refusal.

Reddit comment discussing a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and refusing to give money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing the refusal to be a father figure and the consequences of not paying for the kid’s upbringing.

Teen tells guy he's not her dad and is shocked when he refuses to give her money in a family money dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment explaining a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give money, seen on Reddit.

Comment on a forum discussing a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment debating a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and issues about money and boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and his refusal to give money.

But some believe that he, in fact, is the problem

Comment on a forum thread where a teen tells a guy he's not her dad and is shocked he refuses to give her money.

Comment expressing criticism about a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT