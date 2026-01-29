Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Tells Guy He’s Not Her Dad, Is Shocked He Refuses To Give Her Any Money
Teen covering eyes in frustration while man looks on, depicting teen telling guy he's not her dad refusing money.
Family, Relationships

Teen Tells Guy He’s Not Her Dad, Is Shocked He Refuses To Give Her Any Money

Rokas Laurinavičius Senior Writer
Relationships are rarely straightforward, and many of the potential problems you might run into with someone aren’t obvious until the two of you are actually together.

Reddit user Extension_Accountant thought he knew how tricky his girlfriend’s ex could make their life, and he still moved in with the woman and her daughter, taking care of their housing, schooling, and other expenses.

However, the more time the girl spent with her biological dad, the messier things got, and when he started feeling like an ATM, the man turned to the internet to get some perspective. Here’s what he wrote.

    This man wanted to be a father figure for his girlfriend’s daughter since her biological dad wasn’t really in the picture

    Teen girl upset and covering her face while a man looks on, depicting a story about refusal to give money.

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    But the girl wasn’t treating him like part of the family

    Text post about a teen telling a guy she’s not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

    Text excerpt discussing a teen's on again/off again relationship with a guy she tells he’s not her dad.

    Text excerpt discussing a teen’s experience with a part-time dad who refuses to give child support money.

    Text excerpt about a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

    And when she got into trouble, he realized their relationship was getting worse

    Police officer standing in a mall, symbolizing authority in a teen tells guy he's not her dad story.

    Image credits: scaliger99 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text on a white background describing a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

    Teen shocked as guy firmly refuses to give her money after she tells him he’s not her dad.

    Teen tells guy he's not her dad, shocked as he refuses to give her money, discussing apologies to security and store employees.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation where a teen speaks in a strong, affirmative voice about punishing Dio while in the car.

    Teen girl with a pink neck pillow sitting in the backseat of a car, looking out the window, wearing a seatbelt.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a fatherly tone lecture about not stealing and not tolerating thieves or police involvement in a household.

    Teen tells guy he's not her dad and is shocked when he refuses to give her any money, showing tension in their interaction.

    Text excerpt showing a man explains paying for a teen's needs despite not being her dad, facing refusal to give money.

    Text excerpt showing a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and his refusal to give her money causing shock.

    Now, he refuses to give her money, and tensions have skyrocketed

    Man sitting on the floor with hand on face, appearing shocked and frustrated in a modern living room setting.

    Image credits: dusanpetkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Teen tells guy he’s not her dad and is shocked when he refuses to give her money for sport uniform accessories.

    Text on screen showing a man refusing to pay after a teen tells him he is not her dad.

    Text snippet showing a teen telling a guy he is not her dad, highlighting a refusal to give her money.

    Image credits: Extension_Accountant

    As the man’s story went viral, he provided more information on what had been happening

    Screenshot of an online discussion where users debate financial responsibility between a teen’s mom and her boyfriend.

    Comment discussing a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money, expressing concern.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing tipping security guards and managers in an awkward situation involving money.

    Many think everyone involved should do better

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and refusing money.

    Comment explaining a teen’s difficult home life and challenges with puberty in a story about a teen telling guy he's not her dad.

    Teen tells guy he's not her dad and is shocked when he refuses to give her any money in a tense parenting discussion.

    Comment discussing frustration over a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and his refusal to provide money.

    Or that the man isn’t responsible for the situation

    Comment from anon explaining that someone is either the dad or not, addressing the teen’s claim about paternity and money refusal.

    Reddit comment discussing a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and refusing to give money.

    Comment discussing the refusal to be a father figure and the consequences of not paying for the kid’s upbringing.

    Teen tells guy he's not her dad and is shocked when he refuses to give her money in a family money dispute.

    Comment explaining a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give money, seen on Reddit.

    Comment on a forum discussing a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give money.

    Screenshot of a forum comment debating a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and issues about money and boundaries.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a teen telling a guy he’s not her dad and his refusal to give money.

    But some believe that he, in fact, is the problem

    Comment on a forum thread where a teen tells a guy he's not her dad and is shocked he refuses to give her money.

    Comment expressing criticism about a teen telling a guy he's not her dad and his refusal to give her money.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be the adult person in this case and continue to support the kid, even without apology, under a written agreement that she will never steal again. If a second strike the agreement is null and void.

    0
    0points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TBF, I would have probably done the same as OP and thrown it back in her face about not being her father. Would it be the right thing? No. will she realise that words hurt and you don't get to tell someone they are not your father then expect them to father you? Hopefully.

    0
    0points
    reply
    glenncuneo avatar
    Glenn Cuneo
    Glenn Cuneo
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the dad figure, the one boinking mom, should leave. Those have to be the most jacked up / stupid assed names I've ever read.

    0
    0points
    reply
