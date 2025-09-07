Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
31YO Woman With Dwarfism Who Had Height Surgery As A Teen Stuns Fans With Transformation
31YO woman with dwarfism smiling, showing transformation after height surgery during her teenage years.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

31YO Woman With Dwarfism Who Had Height Surgery As A Teen Stuns Fans With Transformation

Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
A Maryland native who was born with dwarfism and endured painful months-long limb-lengthening procedures is using her experience (and new look) to raise awareness for the genetic disorder.

Chandler Crews, 31, who heads up the nonprofit Chandler Project, tells a heartrending tale of expecting to grow up and be just like her sister, but was sorely disappointed.

Highlights
  • Chandler Crews, 31, was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.
  • She underwent multiple limb-lengthening surgeries starting at age 16.
  • Her procedures corrected bowed legs, reduced pain, and allowed her to live more independently.

Then, when she turned 16, the answer came in the form of three bone-cutting and stretching operations for her legs and arms, which, fortunately, were deemed necessary and thus covered by her life insurance.

Today, she stands a proud 4 feet 11 and is using every inch to spread the word.

    Chandler Crews could say the word achondroplasia by the time she was 2

    31YO woman with dwarfism smiling, showing transformation after height surgery as a teen in a casual setting.

    Image credits: chancrews

    “I knew the word ‘achondroplasia’ by the time I was able to talk.

    “At 2 years-old I was able to say, ‘I have achondroplasia.’” 

    This utterance came despite Crews’ young mind not being able to comprehend the word’s meaning.

    “[I] didn’t fully understand what it meant,” she wrote of the most common version of dwarfism that is triggered by an FGFR3 gene, and characterized by a normal-sized torso, but a larger forehead and disproportionately smaller limbs.

    31YO woman with dwarfism wearing purple outfit taking a mirror selfie showing her height surgery transformation.

    Image credits: chancrews

    “By the time I was about 4, I knew having achondroplasia was the reason why I was smaller than all the girls in my dance class. As I got older, I began to understand it more and more,” she continued.

    Crews’ childhood was characterized by hospital visits 

    The mutation’s effects surpass size and appearance. In Crews’ case, it had her mother living with the fear that it would suddenly take her daughter’s life.

    31-year-old woman with dwarfism and height surgery as a teen posing with a man in a brightly lit indoor space.

    Image credits: chancrews

    This fear stemmed from a string of comorbidities faced by individuals with achondroplasia, including ear infections, bowed legs, spinal curvature, and hearing loss.

    The bigger peril came from the threat of a brainstem compression and severe sleep apnea.

    Thanks to these symptoms, Crews’ childhood is characterized by hospital trips.

    People had the habit of patting Crews on head like she was a “show dog”

    31YO woman with dwarfism before and after height surgery, showing stunning transformation and increased height standing indoors.

    Image credits: chancrews

    In retrospect, what hurt the now 31-year-old the most was the way people treated her.

    “For so long, the compliments and kind remarks I received, and thought were genuine, were really just a facade,” she recalled.

    While her brother was being complimented for his intelligence and her sister lauded for her art, Crews would get a pat on the head for “just being…me.”

    She remembers feeling like a “show dog” because of the head patting and people wanting to shake her hand.

    Her assertiveness resulted in calls for her parents to discipline her because she was “unmannered.”

    Aside from the pain that influenced her decision to get the limb-lengthening procedures, she “just wanted to be normal”

    Crews started her limb-lengthening procedures at the same age.

    “At 16, I spent seven months in and out of a wheelchair,” she recalled, and then underwent the procedure again three years later.

    These detracted from her parents’ narrative on embracing her dwarfism. 

    31YO woman with dwarfism taking a mirror selfie wearing black crop top and high-waisted jeans showing transformation after height surgery.

    Image credits: chancrews

    She explained her motivation, saying: “My choice to lengthen was first and foremost for my health. My legs were so bowed I was going to need to straighten them. And with their malalignment, it was causing hip and back pain.”

    Her second biggest priority was: “I also just wanted to be normal.”

    “I wanted to go to college and live in the dorm with my best friend, and walk class to class across campus. I didn’t want to ask for help from Student Disability Services. I wanted to drive a car with no adaptations,” she explained.

    31YO woman with dwarfism smiling outdoors with friend, showcasing transformation after height surgery as a teen.

    Image credits: chancrews

    “Today, at 26,” she wrote on Love What Matters in 2020. “I’m happily walking independently and pain-free, while some women my age with achondroplasia are confined to a wheelchair for the rest of their [lives], just because of their condition.

    “I’m in no way saying lengthening would have prevented that for them. But when it comes to achondroplasia, you just never know what cards you’re going to be dealt.”

    Crews says her longer arms mean the most to her 

    31YO woman with dwarfism in a sparkling purple gown posing with a taller woman in a black dress against a floral backdrop

    Image credits: chancrews

    Crews’ Instagram account depicts a proactive advocate for the achondroplasia cause. 

    “When it comes to limb lengthening, height gets all the hype,” she captioned a video of herself doing exercises.

    “But in hindsight, I feel like it’s more about length over height.”

    In another photo, she can be seen standing with associates in front of a banner bearing the name Chandler Project, her nonprofit initiative offering support and advocacy for people with dwarfism.

    Many achondroplasia cases stem from incorrect DNA replication, with conceiving late in life adding to the risk

    The National Library of Medicine notes that one in every 15,000 to 40,000 people in the U.S. has the condition, while its prevalence is considerably less (between 1:20,000 and 1:30,000) in Europe.

    31YO woman with dwarfism standing beside advocacy banner with two other women at an indoor event.

    Image credits: chancrews

    A study by Stat Pearls explains that the word achondroplasia means “without cartilage formation,” and notes that 80 percent of all cases stem from errors during DNA replication.

    It further notes that conception at an advanced paternal age increases the risk, while individuals with the disorder have an average lifespan of 61 years.

    Netizens think she “looks cute either way”

    31YO woman with dwarfism showcasing her transformation after height surgery as a teen, smiling confidently.

    31-year-old woman with dwarfism sharing her height surgery journey and impressive transformation, inspiring fans online.

    31YO woman with dwarfism posing confidently after height surgery transformation, smiling outdoors in casual outfit

    31-year-old woman with dwarfism who had height surgery as a teen shares stunning transformation with fans online

    31YO woman with dwarfism sharing her experience and transformation after height surgery as a teen in a candid online comment.

    Comment on a post about a 31YO woman with dwarfism who had height surgery, discussing personal choice about body decisions.

    Comment text reading support for 31YO woman with dwarfism who had height surgery, praising her improved appearance and happiness.

    31YO woman with dwarfism smiling confidently outdoors, showcasing her transformation after height surgery as a teen

    Comment on forum expressing support for 31YO woman with dwarfism after height surgery, emphasizing personal choice and wishing her well.

    31YO woman with dwarfism showing stunning transformation after teen height surgery, radiating confidence post procedure

    31YO woman with dwarfism sharing her height surgery transformation, stunning fans with inspiring journey and new look

    31-year-old woman with dwarfism who underwent height surgery as a teen shows stunning transformation and inspires fans online

    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's had to be excruciating. So brave for enduring all that pain and I'm glad it's made life easier for her.

    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's had to be excruciating. So brave for enduring all that pain and I'm glad it's made life easier for her.

