Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Calls Out Stepdad For Ignoring Him, Mom Says He’s “95% Dad” And To Let It Go
Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while sitting on stairs during a serious family conversation at home.
Family, Relationships

Teen Calls Out Stepdad For Ignoring Him, Mom Says He’s “95% Dad” And To Let It Go

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
1

28

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The word stepparent has two parts: step and parent. And while a lot of people put all the weight on the “step,” the “parent” part still means something. If you take on that role, you take on responsibility, and part of that is being involved in the child’s life. If someone can’t handle that, it’s fair to question whether they should get the title at all.

One teen had his stepdad in his life for as long as he could remember. But over the years, the man made it clear he didn’t see him as his real son and kept prioritizing his biological children. So after one more reminder of where he stood, the teen stopped calling him dad.

Turns out it’s not so easy to stomach that treatment when you’re on the receiving end of it. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The teen had his stepfather in his life for as long as he could remember, yet the man never treated him like a real son

    Teen talks to stepdad at home, expressing feelings of being ignored while mom says stepdad is 95 percent dad.

    Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual image)

    So he decided to turn the tables on him and stopped calling him “dad”

    Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while mom defends stepdad as 95 percent dad and urges to let it go.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while mom defends him as 95 percent dad in family dynamics conflict.

    Text excerpt about teen feeling ignored by stepdad during family bonding trips, highlighting strained stepdad relationship.

    Teen and stepdad fishing together on dock by lake under cloudy sky, highlighting stepdad and teen family tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while mom says he’s mostly a dad and urges to let it go and accept feelings.

    Alt text: Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him and struggles with the definition of dad in a difficult family dynamic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him, mom insists he’s mostly dad and urges to let the issue go peacefully.

    Teen and stepdad having tense dinner conversation while mom listens, highlighting stepdad and teen family conflict.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a teen confronting his stepdad for ignoring him while his mom says stepdad is 95% like a dad.

    Image credits: Contkad851

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers overwhelmingly agreed the teen wasn’t at fault, and the stepfather was

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him, sharing feelings about adoption and family dynamics.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him with mom saying he is 95% dad.

    Reddit user discusses teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom defending him as 95 percent dad in family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him as mom defends stepdad’s role and urges to let the situation go.

    Comment from Reddit user explaining teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while mom claims he’s 95% dad and to let it go.

    Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while mom claims he’s nearly like a dad and advises to let it go.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while mom defends saying he’s mostly like a dad in family conflict discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment calls out stepdad for ignoring teen as mom claims he’s 95 percent dad in family dispute discussion.

    Comment discussing teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him and mom saying he’s 95% dad with family conflict advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom saying he’s 95 percent dad and to let it go.

    Alt text: Reddit comment calling out stepdad for ignoring teen and criticizing mom for condoning behavior in family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him and family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen emotionally calls out stepdad for neglect while mom claims he is like a dad, sparking family conflict and feelings of rejection.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a user responds to a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him.

    Alt text: Text post discussing teen feeling ignored by stepdad and family boundaries in a complicated family dynamic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment criticizing mom and stepdad for ignoring teen and questioning stepdad’s role as a father figure.

    Comment criticizing stepdad ignoring teen and mom defending him as almost a dad in an online forum discussion.

    Comment from user expressing sympathy for teen calling out stepdad and criticizing mom as enabler in family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom claiming he’s 95% dad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and the mom's response.

    Commenter responding to teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him, with mom defending stepdad as 95% dad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom's response.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him, with mom defending stepdad’s role.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him with a mom saying he is 95 percent dad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a social media post where a teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him, and mom defends the stepdad.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and family dynamics advice.

    Comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and the mom saying he’s mostly like a dad.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him, with mom saying he is 95 percent dad and to move on.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and family conflict perspective.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and family tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad and mom saying he’s like a dad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom defending him as 95% dad.

    Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while mom insists he’s almost like a dad and urges to let it go.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while mom defends stepdad as almost like a dad in family conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him with mom defending and saying hes 95 percent dad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment supporting a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him, discussing family tensions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    step parent

    28

    1

    28

    1

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shame on OP's mother for continuing to raise children with a partner who doesn't love one of their kids.

    3
    3points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shame on OP's mother for continuing to raise children with a partner who doesn't love one of their kids.

    3
    3points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT