Teen Calls Out Stepdad For Ignoring Him, Mom Says He’s “95% Dad” And To Let It Go

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
The word stepparent has two parts: step and parent. And while a lot of people put all the weight on the “step,” the “parent” part still means something. If you take on that role, you take on responsibility, and part of that is being involved in the child’s life. If someone can’t handle that, it’s fair to question whether they should get the title at all.
One teen had his stepdad in his life for as long as he could remember. But over the years, the man made it clear he didn’t see him as his real son and kept prioritizing his biological children. So after one more reminder of where he stood, the teen stopped calling him dad.
Turns out it’s not so easy to stomach that treatment when you’re on the receiving end of it. Read the full story below.
RELATED:
The teen had his stepfather in his life for as long as he could remember, yet the man never treated him like a real son
Teen talks to stepdad at home, expressing feelings of being ignored while mom says stepdad is 95 percent dad.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
28
1