Teen Calls Out Stepdad For Ignoring Him, Mom Says He’s “95% Dad” And To Let It Go

The word stepparent has two parts: step and parent. And while a lot of people put all the weight on the “step,” the “parent” part still means something. If you take on that role, you take on responsibility, and part of that is being involved in the child’s life. If someone can’t handle that, it’s fair to question whether they should get the title at all.

One teen had his stepdad in his life for as long as he could remember. But over the years, the man made it clear he didn’t see him as his real son and kept prioritizing his biological children. So after one more reminder of where he stood, the teen stopped calling him dad.

Turns out it’s not so easy to stomach that treatment when you’re on the receiving end of it. Read the full story below.

The teen had his stepfather in his life for as long as he could remember, yet the man never treated him like a real son

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual image)

So he decided to turn the tables on him and stopped calling him “dad”

Text excerpt about teen feeling ignored by stepdad during family bonding trips, highlighting strained stepdad relationship.

Teen and stepdad fishing together on dock by lake under cloudy sky, highlighting stepdad and teen family tension.

Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual image)

Teen and stepdad having tense dinner conversation while mom listens, highlighting stepdad and teen family conflict.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

Image credits: Contkad851

Readers overwhelmingly agreed the teen wasn’t at fault, and the stepfather was

Screenshot of an online discussion where a teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him, sharing feelings about adoption and family dynamics.

Screenshot of an online conversation about a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him with mom saying he is 95% dad.

Reddit user discusses teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom defending him as 95 percent dad in family conflict.

Comment from Reddit user explaining teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him while mom claims he’s 95% dad and to let it go.

Reddit comment calls out stepdad for ignoring teen as mom claims he’s 95 percent dad in family dispute discussion.

Comment discussing teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him and mom saying he’s 95% dad with family conflict advice.

Reddit comment discussing teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom saying he’s 95 percent dad and to let it go.

Alt text: Reddit comment calling out stepdad for ignoring teen and criticizing mom for condoning behavior in family conflict.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him and family dynamics.

Teen emotionally calls out stepdad for neglect while mom claims he is like a dad, sparking family conflict and feelings of rejection.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user responds to a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him.

Alt text: Text post discussing teen feeling ignored by stepdad and family boundaries in a complicated family dynamic.

Reddit comment criticizing mom and stepdad for ignoring teen and questioning stepdad’s role as a father figure.

Comment criticizing stepdad ignoring teen and mom defending him as almost a dad in an online forum discussion.

Comment from user expressing sympathy for teen calling out stepdad and criticizing mom as enabler in family conflict.

Comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom claiming he’s 95% dad.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and the mom's response.

Commenter responding to teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him, with mom defending stepdad as 95% dad.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom's response.

Screenshot of an online comment where a teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him, with mom defending stepdad’s role.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him with a mom saying he is 95 percent dad.

Comment text on a social media post where a teen calls out stepdad for ignoring him, and mom defends the stepdad.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and family dynamics advice.

Comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and the mom saying he’s mostly like a dad.

Comment from a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him, with mom saying he is 95 percent dad and to move on.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and family conflict perspective.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and family tension.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad and mom saying he’s like a dad.

Comment discussing a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him and mom defending him as 95% dad.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him with mom defending and saying hes 95 percent dad.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment supporting a teen calling out stepdad for ignoring him, discussing family tensions.

