Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Boy Starts Wanting To Snuggle With His Dad: “Something Must Be Wrong”
Parenting

Teen Boy Starts Wanting To Snuggle With His Dad: “Something Must Be Wrong”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

My son is turning 6 very soon… I’ve lost track of the number of times people have told me, “Cherish these years—they grow up so fast.” But it’s a lot. And I guess it’s true. One moment you’re changing diapers, and the next, your child is having their own children. It’s tempting to want to hold onto them tightly, hoping they’ll stay small and cute. But inevitably, at some point, parents have to let go.

One dad has been left puzzled after his 16-year-old son suddenly started being unusually affectionate with him. The topless teen cuddled up to his father on the couch without saying a word. The man says that, while he doesn’t want to complain, his wife thinks it’s “weird” and has accused him of being too touchy with their son. The dad is seeking advice…

RELATED:

    This dad decided to cherish the moment his 16-year-old son decided to cuddle up to him

    Image credits: ImageSourceCur / envato (not the actual photo)

    But his wife has him second-guessing himself after she called the interaction “weird”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mverkhoturtseva / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwaway03042025

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research shows that giving your teen physical affection can help keep them out of trouble

    People generally don’t bat an eyelid when a parent shows physical affection to their young child. But some question whether it’s still appropriate to hug, kiss, cuddle, or tickle an older kid. Not only is it normal, say the experts—it’s actually really good. For several reasons…

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research has shown that teenagers are much less likely to seek unhealthy physical affirmation when they have regular healthy affirmation from parents. This is especially true if it comes from their dads.

    “They are less likely to get into legal trouble and less likely to get into major school trouble,” notes the Hope For Your Family site. “In short, adolescents with a strong, healthy bond (marked by healthy physical affection) have a stronger sense of self and healthier boundaries.”

    What this leads to is a better self-image. And, in turn, better relationships. And that’s definitely not a bad thing.

    The experts over at Teen Therapy OC tend to agree. “Your kid is developing a sense of what they perceive as ‘normal’ for their adult life based on the way things work in your home,” writes therapist Lauren Goodman on the site. She explains that physical affection is an important part of love.

    It’s also an area where you can make a quick impact on how your teenager feels. “If you continue to hug them and kiss them before they leave for school, sit right next to them on the couch, or rub their shoulders from time to time, you will maintain more emotional closeness,” says Goodman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not all teens feel the same way, though. Some get the ick when their parents get too close. But it can depend upon who sees them getting a hug, kiss, or cuddle. One survey found that 58% of moms believe it’s acceptable for a mother to show affection to her teenage son “anytime, anywhere.”

    Teenage boys said, “Not true!” 59% of the teen guys polled felt that moms should only ever show them affection at home, away from the public eye.

    550 U.S. moms of sons aged 10-17 took part in the Wakefield Research survey, while the same number of American boys also gave their opinions. 

    “It’s called love”: many netizens reassured the dad that his son’s behavior was normal

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some disagreed and felt it was totally “weird”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    3

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mobeydrunk avatar
    Mobey Drunk
    Mobey Drunk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine if the genders were reversed. A dad holding his daughter would be concerned a sweet gesture. However, males are told to reject any comforting touch. So, it's weird that a son would do it. We don't need double standards, one standard will do just fine.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of people who think this is weird and has sêxual undertones is concerning. Hug your sons! (and daughters but i guess that's seen as "normal").

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is physical affection being seen as sexual by some, like yeah it's very slightly weird in this case but it's just laying on the sofa

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    mobeydrunk avatar
    Mobey Drunk
    Mobey Drunk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine if the genders were reversed. A dad holding his daughter would be concerned a sweet gesture. However, males are told to reject any comforting touch. So, it's weird that a son would do it. We don't need double standards, one standard will do just fine.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of people who think this is weird and has sêxual undertones is concerning. Hug your sons! (and daughters but i guess that's seen as "normal").

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is physical affection being seen as sexual by some, like yeah it's very slightly weird in this case but it's just laying on the sofa

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda