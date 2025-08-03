Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Clearly Had Nothing Better To Do”: Teen Refuses To Be Live-In-Babysitter For Parents
Teen refusing to be live-in babysitter holds baby with a tired and reluctant expression at home.
Family, Relationships

“Clearly Had Nothing Better To Do”: Teen Refuses To Be Live-In-Babysitter For Parents

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Being an only child has its upsides. You get to enjoy the undivided attention from your parents and develop a closer bond with them. You also develop a sense of independence and self-sufficiency early in life. 

So what happens when a newborn sibling suddenly comes into the picture? As this story shows, potential for chaos. A 15-year-old described it as a “nightmare” situation, having to care for their baby sister. The parents have also become reliant on their firstborn to help out with babysitting, further complicating the family dynamic. 

The author has since planned out an “escape,” but wonders if it is the right thing to do.

RELATED:

    Some people prefer not to have siblings, having been only children their entire lives

    Image credits: nataliaderiabina (not the actual image)

    This teenager began struggling upon the birth of their baby sister

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The situation began to get heated when the parents wanted the author to remain living nearby

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Things eventually reached a boiling point as the teen began to plan an “escape”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: [deleted]

    A sudden addition to the family may make a former only child feel displaced 

    The 15-year-old’s strong reactions to their newborn sibling may be a result of them feeling displaced within the family dynamic. According to pediatric clinical psychologist Dr. Michelle Fardella of WonderTree, it’s likely because the teenager also feels the sudden division in parental attention. 

    The older child may also feel like they were being thrust into a “parentified” role, according to licensed mental health counselor Danielle Wald, LMHC. Similarly, it’s also rooted in unmet needs, which may result in attention-seeking behaviors. 

    The dynamic shift often involves parents asking more of the teenager, which can leave the teenager feeling like a third parent,” Wald told Bored Panda.

    In the story, the author felt they were obligated to care for the newborn, especially when the parents asked them to attend a nearby school for college. The rift could’ve been prevented if the parents had instead validated their child’s feelings by “Maintaining consistent one-on-one time (such as a parent-teen date once a week or month), and including them in the transition in meaningful ways,” Dr. Fardella said, adding that it makes the teenager feel like a “valued member of the team” and not replaced by the baby. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wald brought up an important point: discussing expectations, particularly regarding chores and responsibilities. She also emphasized that these discussions must include a “game plan” that prioritizes the older child’s needs. 

    In the story’s case, the parents could’ve sat down with the teen and discussed how things would change, instead of suddenly piling it all on them. For the author’s part, they could’ve expressed their emotions without lashing out. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few people sided with the author

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some faulted everyone involved

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing a teen refusing to be a live-in babysitter for parents during the pandemic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While many readers faulted the teenager for their “hatefulness” toward the newborn sibling

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well... OP "could" have said it with more Diplomacy (and the part about not seeing friends to avoid causing a risk to the baby was just basic decency), but she isn't that much of an AH. She didn't decide to be a mother at 15 but her parents still made her take that role. And now instead of the free babysitter they hoped, they have a daughter who wants to leave far from them and 2 children who probably won't get along until the youngest is at least 19 years old. So I wish the best of luck to OP and her sister, and I give a sarcastic applaud to their parents for their wonderful parenting techniques.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well... OP "could" have said it with more Diplomacy (and the part about not seeing friends to avoid causing a risk to the baby was just basic decency), but she isn't that much of an AH. She didn't decide to be a mother at 15 but her parents still made her take that role. And now instead of the free babysitter they hoped, they have a daughter who wants to leave far from them and 2 children who probably won't get along until the youngest is at least 19 years old. So I wish the best of luck to OP and her sister, and I give a sarcastic applaud to their parents for their wonderful parenting techniques.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT