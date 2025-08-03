“Clearly Had Nothing Better To Do”: Teen Refuses To Be Live-In-Babysitter For Parents

ADVERTISEMENT

Being an only child has its upsides. You get to enjoy the undivided attention from your parents and develop a closer bond with them. You also develop a sense of independence and self-sufficiency early in life.

So what happens when a newborn sibling suddenly comes into the picture? As this story shows, potential for chaos. A 15-year-old described it as a “nightmare” situation, having to care for their baby sister. The parents have also become reliant on their firstborn to help out with babysitting, further complicating the family dynamic.

The author has since planned out an “escape,” but wonders if it is the right thing to do.

Some people prefer not to have siblings, having been only children their entire lives

This teenager began struggling upon the birth of their baby sister

The situation began to get heated when the parents wanted the author to remain living nearby

Things eventually reached a boiling point as the teen began to plan an “escape”

A sudden addition to the family may make a former only child feel displaced

The 15-year-old’s strong reactions to their newborn sibling may be a result of them feeling displaced within the family dynamic. According to pediatric clinical psychologist Dr. Michelle Fardella of WonderTree, it’s likely because the teenager also feels the sudden division in parental attention.

The older child may also feel like they were being thrust into a “parentified” role, according to licensed mental health counselor Danielle Wald, LMHC. Similarly, it’s also rooted in unmet needs, which may result in attention-seeking behaviors.

“The dynamic shift often involves parents asking more of the teenager, which can leave the teenager feeling like a third parent,” Wald told Bored Panda.

In the story, the author felt they were obligated to care for the newborn, especially when the parents asked them to attend a nearby school for college. The rift could’ve been prevented if the parents had instead validated their child’s feelings by “Maintaining consistent one-on-one time (such as a parent-teen date once a week or month), and including them in the transition in meaningful ways,” Dr. Fardella said, adding that it makes the teenager feel like a “valued member of the team” and not replaced by the baby.

Wald brought up an important point: discussing expectations, particularly regarding chores and responsibilities. She also emphasized that these discussions must include a “game plan” that prioritizes the older child’s needs.

In the story’s case, the parents could’ve sat down with the teen and discussed how things would change, instead of suddenly piling it all on them. For the author’s part, they could’ve expressed their emotions without lashing out.

A few people sided with the author

Some faulted everyone involved

While many readers faulted the teenager for their “hatefulness” toward the newborn sibling

