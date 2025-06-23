Parentified Teen Is Tired Of Babysitting Mom’s 3 Kids Every Week, Mom Refuses To Let Her Stop

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, kids have to grow up way too fast, either because they have nobody to look after them or their parents put all the responsibility on their shoulders. Children who have to deal with this often don’t know how to stop playing the ‘grown-up’ role that they were forced into.

This is what happened to a teenage girl whose parents expected her to babysit their three children for free every single week. They refused to let her stop and actively made it difficult for her to quit or leave, which made her feel trapped.

More info: Reddit

All kids should be allowed to enjoy their childhood instead of being forced into adult roles too soon

Image credits: Tati Odintsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The 14-year-old poster shared that her mom expected her to babysit her three children four times a week without any pay

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the teen lived with her grandparents, she had to keep asking them to drop her back home, but they sometimes delayed doing it when they wanted her to babysit more

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the teen got in a fight with her parents and asked them to take her home, but even after two hours, her mom wasn’t budging

Image credits: Annie Spratt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The teen told her parents that she would never babysit for them again, but they turned on her and said that they’d not let her leave and make her move in with them

Image credits: Otherwise-Table9676

The young girl was trapped with her parents because they refused to let her go back after her threat, and she couldn’t possibly walk back to her grandparents’ house

The teen had been babysitting for a long time, all because her parents were busy with work. She didn’t mind doing it once in a while to help them out, but they expected her to be available for hours on end, four times a week. On top of that, she had to put up with endless tantrums from the kids without complaint, which obviously left her feeling drained.

This type of situation, where a child is expected to take on immense responsibility, is often a sign of parentification. This becomes clear when their tasks and chores begin to take a toll on their emotional and physical well-being. Even if they open up to their parents about their feelings, they might not be heard.

That’s what happened with this young girl as well. When she told her mom how trapped and frustrated she felt, the older woman ignored her completely. In fact, her parents refused to even let her go back home because they expected her to keep babysitting so that they could take a break.

To understand this situation better, Bored Panda reached out to Camilla Miller for her input. She’s a mom to two teenagers, an award-winning blogger, an author, and a master parenting coach at ‘Keeping Your Cool Parenting,’ which helps families understand their children and bring out the best in them.

She explained that “the situation described goes far beyond teaching responsibility. It crosses into expecting a teenager to take on a parenting role that simply isn’t appropriate or fair. It’s not a teenager’s duty to take care of her younger siblings. Expecting a teen to carry that weight is contradictory; it asks them to be responsible for something that truly isn’t their responsibility.”

“Responsibility should empower a child. Parents should start with age-appropriate tasks that build their confidence. True responsibility grows when kids are supported, respected, and allowed to say no when something is too much. That’s how we raise confident, capable children. Not by overwhelming them with duties beyond their years,” she added.

Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster also mentioned that she was expected to babysit her siblings for free, and that only when she threatened to quit, her parents would hand her a 20-dollar bill. Things became immensely difficult for the girl one day when her parents refused to let her leave. They told her that they’d not take her back if she refused to help them out.

It is definitely difficult for a teen to set boundaries with their parents, especially if they have the upper hand, as in a case like this. It’s important to get some distance from controlling parents and then set boundaries with them, or else they might do anything in their power to keep you in check.

Camilla explained that “older children should never be forced to babysit their siblings. Helping out occasionally is one thing—being expected to step into the role of a second parent is something else entirely.”

“What this young girl is describing is not just a case of helping out. It’s a pattern of adultification, where a child is being asked to take on a parenting role far beyond what is fair or appropriate. Teens are not free childcare. They deserve rest, autonomy, and the freedom to be kids. If an older sibling wants to babysit occasionally, and it’s safe, compensated, and clearly agreed upon, that’s fine.”

“This should always be a choice, never an obligation. Parents need to have honest conversations about boundaries, expectations, and consent. When that line gets crossed, it’s no longer about teaching responsibility: it becomes exploitation. At the end of the day, parents have children, and it is their role and duty to raise them, not to use their older children as stand-in parents,” she added.

Hopefully, the young girl manages to escape from her parents’ clutches and get back to her grandparents’ house. No child should be forced into such a situation or be expected to give up their time and mental health for the sake of their parents.

What do you think is the course of action in a situation like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

People sided with the teen, and some advised her to record her parents’ controlling behavior so that she could eventually report them

