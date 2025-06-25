Family Vacation Turns Sour As Dad Upgrades One Kid To Business Class, Tells Other To Deal With It

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the real turbulence happens before takeoff.

As this teen packed for a trip with her parents and younger sister, she found out she’d be the only one flying economy. The rest of the family had been upgraded to business class—but by the time they got to her, the miles had run out.

She brought it up, tensions rose, and eventually, she turned to Reddit. Reactions were all over the place: some supported her frustration, others said she was lucky to be going at all.

Where do you stand?

As this teen packed for a vacation with her family, she discovered she was the only one flying economy

Image credits: shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)

Her parents and sister had secured business class seats, and she wasn’t happy about it

Image credits: Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: laddawanpunna/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: noonewilleverknoww

Some readers felt she was acting completely ungrateful

Others thought everyone involved could’ve handled things better

But many agreed she had every right to feel hurt by the unfair treatment

Thankfully, she later revealed in an update that they were able to find a solutionFamily vacation