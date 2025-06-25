Family Vacation Turns Sour As Dad Upgrades One Kid To Business Class, Tells Other To Deal With It
Sometimes, the real turbulence happens before takeoff.
As this teen packed for a trip with her parents and younger sister, she found out she’d be the only one flying economy. The rest of the family had been upgraded to business class—but by the time they got to her, the miles had run out.
She brought it up, tensions rose, and eventually, she turned to Reddit. Reactions were all over the place: some supported her frustration, others said she was lucky to be going at all.
Where do you stand?
As this teen packed for a vacation with her family, she discovered she was the only one flying economy
Image credits: shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)
Her parents and sister had secured business class seats, and she wasn’t happy about it
Image credits: Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: laddawanpunna/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: noonewilleverknoww
Some readers felt she was acting completely ungrateful
Others thought everyone involved could’ve handled things better
But many agreed she had every right to feel hurt by the unfair treatment
Thankfully, she later revealed in an update that they were able to find a solutionFamily vacation
I agree with this kid about the parents leaving her alone in a section of the plane, there are way 2 many creeps in the world. She's right about them showing favoritism towards her sister. It's not even a choice for the kids to go or not. The parents should have spread their points between all of the tickets in both directions.
Don't you love the 'life is not fair' comment? It has nothing to do with fair: it has to do with making an effort and acknowledging where the other person comes from. 'Life is not fair' is often just an excuse for favoritism, negligence and downright poor parenting.
Are there other instances of "favoritism," or is this an isolated incident? If the latter, OP is incredibly spoiled. If it's been a frequent thing, then clearly there's a deeper issue. Airplane seats are not a hill I'm willing to die on though, and I certainly wouldn't scream at my parents over it.
Are there other instances of "favoritism," or is this an isolated incident? If the latter, OP is incredibly spoiled. If it's been a frequent thing, then clearly there's a deeper issue. Airplane seats are not a hill I'm willing to die on though, and I certainly wouldn't scream at my parents over it.
