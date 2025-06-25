Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Vacation Turns Sour As Dad Upgrades One Kid To Business Class, Tells Other To Deal With It
Frustrated young woman at airport terminal with yellow backpack, capturing family vacation turns sour business class upgrade tensions.
Family, Relationships

Family Vacation Turns Sour As Dad Upgrades One Kid To Business Class, Tells Other To Deal With It

Sometimes, the real turbulence happens before takeoff.

As this teen packed for a trip with her parents and younger sister, she found out she’d be the only one flying economy. The rest of the family had been upgraded to business class—but by the time they got to her, the miles had run out.

She brought it up, tensions rose, and eventually, she turned to Reddit. Reactions were all over the place: some supported her frustration, others said she was lucky to be going at all.

Where do you stand?

    As this teen packed for a vacation with her family, she discovered she was the only one flying economy

    Image credits: shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Her parents and sister had secured business class seats, and she wasn’t happy about it

    Image credits:  Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:  laddawanpunna/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: noonewilleverknoww

    Some readers felt she was acting completely ungrateful

    Others thought everyone involved could’ve handled things better

    But many agreed she had every right to feel hurt by the unfair treatment

    Thankfully, she later revealed in an update that they were able to find a solution

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with this kid about the parents leaving her alone in a section of the plane, there are way 2 many creeps in the world. She's right about them showing favoritism towards her sister. It's not even a choice for the kids to go or not. The parents should have spread their points between all of the tickets in both directions.

    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you love the 'life is not fair' comment? It has nothing to do with fair: it has to do with making an effort and acknowledging where the other person comes from. 'Life is not fair' is often just an excuse for favoritism, negligence and downright poor parenting.

    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are there other instances of "favoritism," or is this an isolated incident? If the latter, OP is incredibly spoiled. If it's been a frequent thing, then clearly there's a deeper issue. Airplane seats are not a hill I'm willing to die on though, and I certainly wouldn't scream at my parents over it.

