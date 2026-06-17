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Everyone’s relationship with food is different, as some people might be gourmand, while others may just eat to fill their bellies. In between all these folks are the most misunderstood ones who have to struggle with food intolerances that can make their lives a living hell.

That’s what a teen faced all her life due to having celiac disease, but because she hadn’t told her friends about it, they were planning to hold an intervention for her. Unfortunately, she didn’t know if they’d even believe her if she told them the truth.

More info: Reddit

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People often tend to misunderstand autoimmune conditions and think that the folks who have them might be faking it for attention

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster was younger, she’d always get sick eating the junk food at her dad’s house, as he’d force her to eat it, while she was mostly fine at her mom’s place

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Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When she turned sixteen, the girl met someone with celiac disease for the first time, who urged her to get tested, and that moment actually changed her life

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Image credits: namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, the teen’s dad and some of her friends felt she was faking her condition for attention, which made her decide to keep her disease a secret

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One day, the poster’s best friend told her that their friend group was planning to hold an intervention for her, as they felt she was anorexic, since they didn’t know about her disease

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

At first, the teen was nervous about telling others about her condition, but she took gluten-free Chinese food to the intervention and also explained her side of things

Image credits: helphelpceliac

When her friends realized that she didn’t actually have an eating disorder, they offered her a safe food to have, and were respectful of her condition

When the teen was just a little girl, and her parents got divorced, she often had to spend summers with her dad. She didn’t really enjoy the experience of staying at his place because he mainly kept junk food there, and forced her to eat it even though it made her feel sick or caused her to break out in rashes.

Most parents think their children should eat everything they’re given, but experts say that pressuring kids to eat foods they don’t like can make the experience negative for them. Rather than developing a healthy relationship with food, little children might start feeling anxious or nervous about eating certain meals.

This is exactly how the teen used to feel, which is why she often lost a lot of weight whenever she stayed with her father. Eventually, when she met a girl who had celiac disease, she was shocked to learn about it and then got herself tested, which helped her explain so much about her own health issues.

Although people are a bit more aware of gluten intolerance, folks still don’t know much about celiac disease. According to research, it’s an autoimmune condition where eating gluten can cause the body’s natural defense system to attack the small intestine. Even though nearly 1% of the world’s population is affected by this disease, it’s still misunderstood even today.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Once the teen learned more about her condition, she was able to manage it better and make changes in her life. Unfortunately, her friends didn’t seem to understand her health issue and ended up ghosting her over it. That’s why the poster stopped telling most folks about her condition, as she felt they’d just misunderstand her.

The problem with keeping her disease a secret was that her new friends only noticed her avoiding food and losing weight, so they began thinking that she was anorexic. That’s why they secretly planned to stage an intervention for her, and she only got to know about it because her best friend told her.

Even though it can be very helpful to sit a struggling friend down and call them out on their harmful behavior, professionals advise actually researching the condition before holding the intervention. This can help folks to approach the talk with nuance and compassion, rather than blaming the individual for their actions.

It’s clear that the poster’s friends were only looking out for her, which is why, when they finally talked to her about their concerns, she decided to open up. Luckily, everything turned out well, and her new buddies accepted her even more and asked her to tell them what kind of food to put out for her the next time they hung out.

Why do you think people misunderstand autoimmune conditions so much? We’d love to hear your take on this matter.

Folks were glad that things worked out well for the teen, and felt that her dad needs to be called out for his terrible treatment of her