Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Is Heartbreaking”: Teddi Mellencamp’s Dad Planning Her Funeral Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle
Celebrities, News

“This Is Heartbreaking”: Teddi Mellencamp’s Dad Planning Her Funeral Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Teddi Mellencamp, the daughter of John Mellencamp, said her father has already started planning her burial as she battles stage 4 cancer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that the rocker called her multiple times to have the difficult conversation.

“Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little.’ He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum,'” Teddi recalled on her Two T’s In A Pod podcast.

Highlights
  • Teddi Mellencamp’s father, John Mellencamp, called her to ask if she wanted to be buried in the family mausoleum.
  • The reality star was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, which progressed to stage 4 earlier this year.
  • The melanoma has spread to her brain and lungs, and Teddi says she’s “fighting for [her] life.”

The 43-year-old then asked whether there would also be space in the future for her three children: 12-year-old Slate, 10-year-old Cruz, and 5-year-old Dove, whom she shares with ex Edwin Arroyave.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:

    Teddi Mellencamp’s father, rocker John Mellencamp, has started planning for her to be buried in the family mausoleum amid her battle with stage 4 cancer
    Blonde woman in a green dress, related to ongoing cancer battle.

    Image credits: teddimellencamp

    “[My father’s] like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried,'” she explained.

    “He goes, ‘You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.'”

    Teddi agreed to be in the family mausoleum, explaining to listeners that she would travel to Indiana to visit the burial site.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also joked that she would have “hot girls never d*e” engraved on the tombstone.

    Teddi was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022.

    Father and daughter standing together at an event, highlighting an ongoing cancer battle.

    Image credits: Bravo / Getty

    The mom of three shared in February that she was rushed into surgery after doctors discovered “multiple tumors” that “had been growing for at least six months.”

    “I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors in my lungs. These are all metastases of my melanoma,” she wrote on Instagram.

    “I am feeling positive— that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Melanoma is a kind of skin cancer that starts in the melanocytes, the cells that make the pigment (melanin) that gives skin its color. It is the most invasive skin cancer and can spread to other areas of the body.

    Teddi was diagnosed with melanoma, an invasive kind of skin cancer, in 2022

    A smiling family moment with Teddi Mellencamp, her dad, and a child outdoors.

    Image credits: teddimellencamp

    Teddi went to the doctor earlier this year after experiencing migraines and extreme pain.

    “I was having migraines, and taking medication didn’t help. I was shaking and feeling crazy. Then one day, I was like, ‘Something is really wrong.’ I couldn’t see,” she told Us Weekly.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Edwin took me to the emergency room in Tarzana; the pain had become something I’d never felt before. They diagnosed me with multiple brain tumors. They all came from melanoma that metastasized into these tumors inside of my body.”

    Teddi revealed she is battling stage 4 cancer. “I’m fighting for my life, but also for my family’s life and all the people I love,” she told the outlet.

    Man in denim jacket sitting with others, sharing a solemn moment, related to Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle.

    Image credits: Icon Sportswire / Getty

    The podcaster said one of her coping mechanisms to face the idea of her mortality is sarcasm. 

    “I’d rather joke about it and have the best possible outcome than be completely in denial and have my heart broken.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also tries to stay positive by planning things she looks forward to. “A lot of people — not doctors, strangers on the internet — said [I] shouldn’t be riding, but it’s one of the things I love doing with my daughter.”

    Teddi clarified that the conversation was “light-hearted” and she’s “having to deal with things [she] wouldn’t otherwise”

    Teddi Mellencamp discusses funeral planning humor amid cancer battle, clarifies media portrayal.

    Image credits: teddimellencamp

    Woman in a beige sweater with short hair, smiling softly, symbolizing hope during a cancer battle.

    Image credits: teddimellencamp

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teddi said she “didn’t care much” about shaving her head, though her perspective on how she looks changes daily.

    “There are some days [where] I think you’re allowed to say, ‘I don’t feel confident right now, I feel very uncomfortable and I want to wear a wig.’ And there are some days that I’m like, ‘It is what it is.’

    “Some days, I’m really sad and really scared, and some days, I’m like, ‘I got this; I’m not worried.'”

    She recently revealed she has stage 4 cancer, with multiple tumors in her brain and lungs that are metastases of the melanoma

    Teddi Mellencamp in hospital bed, showing resilience amid cancer battle.

    Image credits: teddimellencamp

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said her young children know she’s “fighting the hardest [she] possibly can” and she was honest about her cancer diagnosis with them.

    Edwin mentioned they didn’t want to “sugarcoat” the news. “I was upfront with them with what was going on,” he explained, adding that the children “were concerned and scared” for their mother.

    “I was like, ‘There’s some tumors that your mom has in her brain,'” he described. “I said, ‘It sounds worse than what it is, but this is what I think is, this is what we think is going to happen. This is sort of how we’re going to deal with it, and this is why I’m confident that she’s going to make it through.'”

    Group of people, including Teddi Mellencamp's dad, smiling together outdoors amidst cancer battle news.

    Image credits: teddimellencamp

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a recent video, the former reality star shared the words of support she received from her son, Cruz.

    “Sometimes kids say things that really put things into perspective,” she said.

    “Yesterday Cruz said, ‘Why are you worried about that? [referring to the scar on the side of her head from her recent brain surgery], You’ve got enough rizz for that.’ True, I mean I didn’t know what rizz was, but I learned.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The reality star said she has five rounds of immunotherapy left in her treatment

    Woman in a turquoise dress, taking a mirror selfie, showing a bandage on her shoulder, related to ongoing cancer battle.

    Image credits: teddimellencamp

    Teddi has reportedly undergone more than 20 surgeries since being diagnosed with cancer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On April 4, she rang “the good luck bell” to mark her last day of radiation and noted that she still has five rounds of immunotherapy.

    People sent their best wishes to the 43-year-old mom amid her treatment

    Shona Middleton expresses thoughts on a woman's unexpected cancer battle.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Teddi Mellencamp’s ongoing cancer battle and family struggles.

    Comment supporting Teddi Mellencamp amid her ongoing cancer battle, wishing for miracles and speed recovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Chelsie Schamuhn sending healing thoughts amid Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle.

    Comment expressing sadness over Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle, calling it heartbreaking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment offering prayers for Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle; includes emojis for sadness and prayer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heartbreaking comment on Teddi Mellencamp's dad planning her funeral amidst cancer battle.

    Heartbreaking message with broken heart emojis, expressing support amid ongoing cancer battle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing positive thinking amid Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle funeral plans.

    Heartbreaking comment about young children amid cancer battle with heart emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle, highlighting the need to express her wishes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text screenshot about planning amid a cancer battle.

    Text message offering hope for Teddi Mellencamp amid her cancer battle.

    Comment offering prayers and support amid Teddi Mellencamp's ongoing cancer battle.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    People Also Ask

    • What are the signs of melanoma?

      Melanoma can appear as scaly patches, moles, open sores, or raised bumps. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using the ABCDE memory device to learn the warning signs: Asymmetry (one half does not match the other), Border (the edges are not smooth), Color (mottled and uneven), Diameter (if it’s greater than the tip of a pencil eraser), and Evolving (changes in color, shape, or size).

    • What causes melanoma?

      86% of melanomas are caused by solar ultraviolet (UV) rays, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This includes overexposure to sunlight and sunburs as well as UV radiation from tanning beds. Those who have a family history of melanoma have an increased risk for developing this form of cancer.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Oh yeah, life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone…” - lyrics from my favorite John Mellencamp song. It sounds like his daughter still has plenty of fight (and thrill) left in her - let’s maybe not start digging her grave now when she herself is still in good humor about her situation, hmm, BP?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps its prepare for the worst, and hope for the best. I’m hoping for her too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Oh yeah, life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone…” - lyrics from my favorite John Mellencamp song. It sounds like his daughter still has plenty of fight (and thrill) left in her - let’s maybe not start digging her grave now when she herself is still in good humor about her situation, hmm, BP?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps its prepare for the worst, and hope for the best. I’m hoping for her too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda