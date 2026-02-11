Teacher Gets Blacklisted In The Entire City As Her Malicious Threats Send A Coworker To The ER

ADVERTISEMENT

The office fling is a minefield of bad decisions and next-day regrets. It’s a space where professional boundaries can get a little blurry, and a seemingly harmless moment of festive cheer can have some very unfestive consequences.

Usually, those consequences are just a mild case of the Sunday Scaries and a vow to never drink tequila again. But for one man, a “very, very short fling” during the holidays led to an awkward January, but it also led to a months-long stalking campaign that ended with a hospital visit and a career-ending decision.

More info: Reddit

A workplace fling comes with instant regret, but it shouldn’t spiral into months of stalking and mental games

Female teacher and male coworker in office setting, highlighting impact of malicious threats and workplace conflict.

Image credits: nensuria / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After a quick fling between two teachers, the woman became paranoid about her reputation at work and launched a weeks-long gaslighting campaign

Stressed teacher sitting at desk in classroom with math formulas on chalkboard, dealing with blacklisting and coworker threats.

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She was convinced her hookup told the whole staff about the encounter, and blasted him with threats and baseless accusations

Woman teacher carrying a moving box looking serious after being blacklisted in the city for malicious threats at work.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The flood of violent messages started to affect his mental health, and he ended up in the hospital with a severe panic attack as he feared for his safety

Image credits: YMISleepy

He had to report the incident to his supervisor, getting her instantly fired and also flagged for future jobs in their school district

A guilt-ridden man took to the internet to tell netizens about his workplace fling that spiraled into a career-ending catastrophe. It started with a “very, very short,” and mutually agreed upon, holiday fling between two teachers. They decided to end it on good terms and remain cordial, a mature, adult decision that was about to be completely ignored by one of them.

After the holidays, the woman became “extremely paranoid,” convinced he had told everyone at work about their fling. She launched a weeks-long campaign of gaslighting and manipulation, sending him a barrage of threatening texts to try and force a false admission. The pestering became so intense that it triggered a “very scary anxiety attack” that landed him in the hospital during the workday.

His supervisors, seeing his distress and fearing for the safety of the students, demanded an explanation. Faced with the possibility of being suspended himself, he did the only thing he could: he told them everything. He showed them the documented proof, the threatening text messages, and laid out the entire story of her relentless, paranoid campaign against him.

The woman was immediately removed from her position and “flagged” in the district, effectively ending her career in public schools. Now, she’s working at a sketchy private school, facing eviction, and begging for help on Facebook. The narrator, while knowing he had to protect himself, is left wrestling with a heavy dose of guilt, wondering if he’s responsible for the “sad” and desperate state of this single mom’s life.

Man sitting on a couch holding his head in distress, reflecting on a teacher's malicious threats causing serious consequences.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The narrator’s guilt, while a natural and empathetic response, is very misplaced. Marriage therapist Gabrielle Hoang says it’s crucial to distinguish between healthy guilt (feeling bad for something you did wrong) and unhealthy guilt (feeling responsible for something that wasn’t your fault). He is not responsible for the consequences of her own actions. His guilt is a sign of his empathy, not his culpability.

The woman’s behavior goes far beyond a simple workplace spat, and it meets the clinical definition of stalking. Life coaches at Greator explain that stalking involves repeated, unwanted contact that creates a sense of fear, exactly what she did with her relentless, threatening texts. Her actions were a form of psychological cruelty that had a direct impact on his mental and physical health.

His decision to report her was his last resort, but a much-needed step. As a teacher, he has a responsibility to maintain a safe and stable environment for his students. His supervisors correctly identified that his own mental health crisis, directly caused by her harassment, was a potential risk to the children. By reporting her, he was also fulfilling his professional duty.

The narrator handled the initial situation exactly as an expert would advise. Therapist Jessica Swenton emphasizes the need to “keep it professional” and “maintain your boundaries” after a workplace fling. He did this perfectly. It was she who violated every professional and personal boundary, and the devastating consequences that followed are a result of her own dangerous and escalating behavior.

Have you ever had to deal with a workplace romance gone wrong? Spill the beans in the comments section!

The internet reassured him that his guilty feelings are normal, albeit unwarranted, as she had what was coming for her

Reddit conversation showing a teacher’s malicious threats leading to a coworker’s emergency and citywide blacklisting.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a teacher's malicious threats causing harm and blacklisting in the city.

Alt text: User comments discussing a teacher's malicious threats at the workplace leading to coworker harassment and emotional distress.

Comments discussing a teacher blacklisted in the city after malicious threats send a coworker to the ER.

Screenshot of a social media conversation discussing consequences of toxic workplace behavior and learned lessons.

Screenshot of forum comments discussing a teacher’s malicious threats causing a coworker to be sent to the ER.

Online discussion about a teacher getting blacklisted in the city after threats sent a coworker to the ER.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a teacher getting blacklisted for malicious threats causing a coworker to be hospitalized.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a teacher blacklisted in the city after malicious threats send a coworker to the ER.

Comments discussing a teacher's malicious threats causing anxiety and safety concerns leading to blacklisting in the city.

Reddit conversation revealing a teacher’s malicious threats causing a coworker to suffer and face serious consequences.

Reddit conversation showing comments about a teacher blacklisted in the city after threats sent a coworker to the ER.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a teacher’s malicious threats leading to a coworker’s ER visit and citywide blacklisting.

Comments discussing a teacher’s threatening behavior and concerns about her being around children due to her temper.

Teacher blacklisted in city after malicious threats lead coworker to emergency room, causing community outrage and concern.

Alt text: Reddit conversation discussing a teacher’s malicious threats causing serious consequences for a coworker.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a teacher's malicious threats causing a coworker to go to the ER.

Screenshot of a discussion about a teacher's malicious threats leading to a coworker being sent to the ER and being blacklisted.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a teacher’s malicious threats causing a coworker to be sent to the ER.

Screenshot of an online discussion about school rules on fraternization and professional conduct among teachers.