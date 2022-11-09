Hirotaka Hamasaki is a high school art teacher and a graphic designer from Nara, Japan who has a special formula to inspire students before a class starts. He reproduces world-known art masterpieces or popular characters on his blackboard by using only chalk! From Sailor Moon to Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night", there's nothing that Hirotaka couldn't recreate to astonish many students entering the room.

