Hirotaka Hamasaki is a high school art teacher and a graphic designer from Nara, Japan who has a special formula to inspire students before a class starts. He reproduces world-known art masterpieces or popular characters on his blackboard by using only chalk! From Sailor Moon to Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night", there's nothing that Hirotaka couldn't recreate to astonish many students entering the room. 

This is not the first article showing Hirotaka's chalk drawing skills. For some more of his impressive creations, check out our previous post by clicking here.

#1

We got in touch with Hirotaka to ask him more about his drawings and himself. The teacher shared that the concept of chalkboard art came to him when he was brainstorming ideas on how to entertain his students before classes. "I love them and I always want to bring joy through my art."
#2

#3

shiny shinx
shiny shinx
Community Member
1 minute ago

what exactly is this character?

0
0points
reply

We asked the teacher about how long it takes to create one drawing. Hirotaka shared that it depends a lot on the art he is about to do on the blackboard, "it can last 3 minutes, 3 hours, or even 3 days, so it differs from one drawing to another".
#4

#5

Hirotaka revealed that he hopes his students appreciate and like his art. "It's wonderful to feel that I can entertain them in some way, and, of course, I am happy to see my students' art too."
#6

#7

In addition to the blackboard art, the teacher also makes interesting leaf collages on the ground. Hirotaka shared that all this is born from his heart. "I always want to be creating an attractive lesson, I really want my students to have fun."
#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

