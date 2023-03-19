Everyone tells you to think about the future before getting a tattoo. That conversation is typically aimed at ensuring you’ll be able to get a job and that you won’t have any regrets, but have you ever considered when your future tattoos will be in the perfect place at the perfect time?

Below, we’ve compiled a list of photos where tattoos perfectly coincided with the situations they were in. From aligning beautifully with clothing items to hilariously matching up with bug bites, these tattoos seem to have manifested their futures. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might inspire your next tat, and remember to upvote the moments you’re glad were captured on camera!

#1

My Pineapple Shirt Lines Up With My Pineapple Tattoo

My Pineapple Shirt Lines Up With My Pineapple Tattoo

#2

This Bee Landed On A Tattoo Of A Honeycomb

This Bee Landed On A Tattoo Of A Honeycomb

the tattoo is just too real ig

#3

Got My Vaccine, My Tattoo Got Stabbed In The Eye And Needs An Eyepatch

Got My Vaccine, My Tattoo Got Stabbed In The Eye And Needs An Eyepatch

this was definitely on purpose, and it was funny.

Deciding on the perfect tattoo for yourself can be an incredibly challenging task. If you’re as indecisive as I am, you’ve likely spent months researching inspiration pics and scouring the internet for photos that will help you explain your vision to an artist. There are so many decisions to be made: the subject, the style, the color, the size, the location, the perfect artist for the job, and more. You can easily drive yourself crazy making sure that this permanent piece of artwork doesn’t lead to any regrets. But it’s important to be extremely confident in your tattoo-decisions because you will have to look at your ink for the rest of your life. There’s no need to rush into anything…

On the other hand, when you do have the most fitting piece of ink for a situation you find yourself in, it can feel like the stars have aligned. Somehow, that bumble bee knew exactly where to crawl on you, or maybe that mosquito had a sense of humor when deciding where to bite you. Despite the fact that tattoos are permanent art pieces, they can still undergo changes through bruises, bug bites, pimples, sunburns, etc., and these shifts seem to only make them more exciting. 

#4

A Dragon Fly Landed On My Friends Foot And Mirrored Its Own Tattoo

A Dragon Fly Landed On My Friends Foot And Mirrored Its Own Tattoo

#5

It Looks Like My Coworker’s Tattoo Is Petting The Kitten

It Looks Like My Coworker's Tattoo Is Petting The Kitten

#6

My Tattoo Got Her Covid Shot In The Exact Same Location That I Did

My Tattoo Got Her Covid Shot In The Exact Same Location That I Did

All tattoos are special, and for many of the ones featured on this list, the meaning behind them is a mystery to us. But they were all special enough for someone to decide to permanently place them on their bodies, and they became even more cherished after coincidentally matching up perfectly with a specific situation. If you’re wondering how on Earth someone could choose the perfect tattoo for themself though, have no fear. We’ve consulted this article from Byrdie to help readers have absolutely “no ragrets” when it comes to getting some inkwork done. 

The very first tip that writer Jodie Michalak provides for prospective tattoo canvases is to ask yourself why you want body art. "As a tattooer, I find that when people get tattoos for themselves or for their loved ones (family, sometimes friends) they cherish them forever," tattoo artist Jaz Paulino told Byrdie. "A tattoo can be a tribute to a transitioned loved one, a present mother/family member, a long term best friend, or a lifelong partner. When you get something for someone with good intentions it's almost always a good move."
#7

The Way My Shirt And Tattoo Meld Together

The Way My Shirt And Tattoo Meld Together

#8

I Found A Lovely Cicada The Moment I Stepped Out Of The Tattoo Shop

I Found A Lovely Cicada The Moment I Stepped Out Of The Tattoo Shop

#9

This Woman Has A Tattoo On Her Shoulder That Is The Exact Same As The Design On This Guys Shirt

This Woman Has A Tattoo On Her Shoulder That Is The Exact Same As The Design On This Guys Shirt

If you’ve decided you definitely want a tattoo but are having a hard time picking the perfect design, the next step should be consulting an artist you trust. Explain the idea behind the tattoo and what you’re envisioning, and they can help create a unique piece of artwork for you. Even if it’s something simple, like a plant or animal, there are a million ways it can be interpreted. An artist can provide a few options of sketches in various styles to help you understand exactly what you’re looking for (and what you would rather not have). At this stage, it will also be important to discuss the place and size of the tattoo. How visible do you want it to be? And how detailed can the artist make their design? These are important factors to consider as well.
#10

I Got A Mosquito Bite On My Greyscale Tattoo. It Looks Like Pink Blush On The Cheek

I Got A Mosquito Bite On My Greyscale Tattoo. It Looks Like Pink Blush On The Cheek

#11

A Butterfly Landing On My Moth Tattoo

A Butterfly Landing On My Moth Tattoo

#12

Came Across A Balloon That Resembles My Tattoo

Came Across A Balloon That Resembles My Tattoo

Michalak also notes that it’s crucial to make sure your future tattoo makes you happy. Never get a tattoo just to impress or appease someone else. It’s on your body, so you are the most important person to consider when getting it. How will you feel in 5, 10 or 15 years about this tattoo? And if you need inspiration for what you’ll find meaningful forever, look to what you find sentimental. Everyone has a favorite quote, song, plant, season, location, and more. Is there a nickname your family calls you that could be turned into a cute tattoo? If you’re stumped, feel free to reach out to your loved ones as well, as they’ll likely be able to share fond memories and stories that you may not have even considered incorporating in your body art.  
#13

The Way My Girlfriend's Shirt Lines Up With Her Tattoo

The Way My Girlfriend's Shirt Lines Up With Her Tattoo

#14

Table At Mcdonald’s Matched My Leg Tattoo

Table At Mcdonald's Matched My Leg Tattoo

#15

My Invisible (White) Tattoo Is Currently Visible

My Invisible (White) Tattoo Is Currently Visible

If you really need advice when it comes to picking the perfect, regret-free tattoo for yourself, who would be better to consult than professional tattoo artists themselves? Lucky for us, Chelsea Ritschel at The Independent spoke to several experts in 2019, and they provided some words of wisdom to help people walk out of the studio feeling on top of the world with their fresh ink. One important tip from Luki, who works at Good Times Tattoo in London, is to take your time before scheduling an appointment. “We could suggest thousands and thousands of designs, but ultimately, it needs to be something they will be happy with forever, so it’s not something to be rushed into,” she told The Independent. 
#16

My Oscar Wilde Tattoo Is Peeling And It Looks Like The Picture Of Dorian Gray

My Oscar Wilde Tattoo Is Peeling And It Looks Like The Picture Of Dorian Gray

#17

This Hearing Impaired Persons Tattoo Next To Her Hearing Aid

This Hearing Impaired Persons Tattoo Next To Her Hearing Aid

#18

This Little Pimple That Has Formed On My Skin Within My Tattoo Looks Like A Sunset

This Little Pimple That Has Formed On My Skin Within My Tattoo Looks Like A Sunset

Artists also recommend finding someone who’s an expert in the specific style you want to have placed on your body, whether that’s watercolor, fine line, traditional or old school style, tribal, realism, classic Americana, blackwork, or another type of art. “While most artists are adept at tattooing the basics - flowers, birds, important names - some artists are more skilled than others, especially when it comes to certain techniques such as portraits or geometric work,” Ritschel explains. “Instagram is an excellent outlet to find a specialist artist whose work you like, and most tattoo artists suggest you look at their past work before deciding.”
#19

My Tattoo Made The Same Face That I Do When Waking Up With A Pimple On My Nose

My Tattoo Made The Same Face That I Do When Waking Up With A Pimple On My Nose

#20

Grabbed A Can Of Arizona Green Tea At My Friends House And Noticed My Tattoo And Shirt Match The Can

Grabbed A Can Of Arizona Green Tea At My Friends House And Noticed My Tattoo And Shirt Match The Can

#21

My Cat Scratched Me Perfectly In Line With My Golden Spiral Tattoo

My Cat Scratched Me Perfectly In Line With My Golden Spiral Tattoo

While the artwork may be the most important part of any tattoo, there are other factors that must be considered as well, such as the placement and size. Would you like everyone to be able to spot your tattoo from a mile away, or would you prefer it to be more discreet and only visible when you choose? Subtle places for getting a tattoo are behind the ears, on the ribs, on the ankle, or the back of the neck. On the other hand, more obvious places that will show off your tattoos are the hands, fingers, arms and chest.  
#22

Met A Woman Today Who Also Has A Tattoo Of Larry David On Her Calf

Met A Woman Today Who Also Has A Tattoo Of Larry David On Her Calf

#23

This Bruise Nearly Colours My Bee Tattoo

This Bruise Nearly Colours My Bee Tattoo

#24

How My Tank Top Straps Symmetrically Align With My Tattoo!

How My Tank Top Straps Symmetrically Align With My Tattoo!

The pain of getting a tattoo is temporary (although it may not feel like that in the moment), but if discomfort is a factor you’re concerned about, artists have some recommendations for people with low-pain tolerances. Avoid the ribs, elbows, tops of the feet, inner arm area, sternum and kneecaps if you're unsure you'll be able to handle the intensity. But we all want our tattoos to last a long time too, so if you want to make sure you don’t choose a fading-prone location, you might want to skip any finger or mouth tattoos. And never forget to moisturize and use plenty of SPF on your tattoos that see sunlight!  
#25

This Water Droplet Landed Perfectly On My Arm To Make It Look Like My Scorpion Tattoo Was Holding It

This Water Droplet Landed Perfectly On My Arm To Make It Look Like My Scorpion Tattoo Was Holding It

#26

I Saw A Stranger With A Pizza Tattoo Holding A Pizza

I Saw A Stranger With A Pizza Tattoo Holding A Pizza

#27

My Tattoo Is Peeling And It Looks Like The Petals Are Falling

My Tattoo Is Peeling And It Looks Like The Petals Are Falling

Are you thinking of planning your next tattoo around a shirt that you currently own or based on the butterflies that tend to say hello when you’re outside gardening? Whether art imitates life or life imitates art, it’s always fun to realize that our tattoos are in the perfect place at just the right time. We hope you’re enjoying these satisfying pics, pandas, and if you’ve got any examples of times your tattoos were perfectly fitting, feel free to share them in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring awesome tattoos that come to life when their canvases move, look no further than right here
#28

My 92 Y.o. Grandma Got An Infinity Tattoo When She Was 18

My 92 Y.o. Grandma Got An Infinity Tattoo When She Was 18

#29

I Found A Turtle That Matches My Tattoo

I Found A Turtle That Matches My Tattoo

#30

I Have Three Freckles That Looks Like Orion’s Belt, So I Tattooed The Rest Of The Constellation

I Have Three Freckles That Looks Like Orion's Belt, So I Tattooed The Rest Of The Constellation

#31

This Cicada On My Cicada Tattoo

This Cicada On My Cicada Tattoo

#32

This Surgery Required An Incision Right Through The Center Of My Tattoo

This Surgery Required An Incision Right Through The Center Of My Tattoo

#33

Some Random Guy I Met At A Concert Had The Same Tattoo I Did

Some Random Guy I Met At A Concert Had The Same Tattoo I Did

#34

My New Rei Credit Card Has An Eerily Similar Design To My Year Old Tattoo

My New Rei Credit Card Has An Eerily Similar Design To My Year Old Tattoo

#35

This Dragonfly Landed On My Dragonfly Tattoo

This Dragonfly Landed On My Dragonfly Tattoo

#36

The Way The Surgeon Made This Incision On My Boyfriend’s Arm To Keep His Tattoo As Unchanged As Possible After He Tore His Bicep

The Way The Surgeon Made This Incision On My Boyfriend's Arm To Keep His Tattoo As Unchanged As Possible After He Tore His Bicep

#37

This Ring I Bought That Unintenyionally Fits My Tattoo Perfectly…

This Ring I Bought That Unintenyionally Fits My Tattoo Perfectly…

#38

My Friend Got His Covid Vaccine Shot, And It Gave His Tattoo A Blindfold

My Friend Got His Covid Vaccine Shot, And It Gave His Tattoo A Blindfold

#39

Friend Visiting From Overseas And A Bartender In Town Have The Same Tattoo

Friend Visiting From Overseas And A Bartender In Town Have The Same Tattoo

#40

I Got A Mosquito Bite Next To A Tattoo And It Made The Letters Swell Up Into 3D

I Got A Mosquito Bite Next To A Tattoo And It Made The Letters Swell Up Into 3D

#41

A Random Guy At The Bar I Work At And I Found Out We Have Very Similar Tattoos On The Same Body Part

A Random Guy At The Bar I Work At And I Found Out We Have Very Similar Tattoos On The Same Body Part

#42

My Mom Ran Into Someone With The Same Tattoo As Her In The Same Spot As Her Just Mirrored

My Mom Ran Into Someone With The Same Tattoo As Her In The Same Spot As Her Just Mirrored

#43

Tattooed Socks

Tattooed Socks

#44

Healing Bruise Gives Color To My Tattoo

Healing Bruise Gives Color To My Tattoo

#45

I Tattooed A Solar System On My Forearm And Later Got A Mole On Jupiter Which Now Represents Its Great Red Spot

I Tattooed A Solar System On My Forearm And Later Got A Mole On Jupiter Which Now Represents Its Great Red Spot

#46

I Got A Sunburn On My Tattoo And Only The White Ink Blistered

I Got A Sunburn On My Tattoo And Only The White Ink Blistered

#47

The Position Of A Cut On My Ankle Makes It Look Like My Spearfishing Tattoo Shot Me

The Position Of A Cut On My Ankle Makes It Look Like My Spearfishing Tattoo Shot Me

#48

The Blood On My New Tattoo Looks Like It Is Supposed To Be Part Of The Artwork

The Blood On My New Tattoo Looks Like It Is Supposed To Be Part Of The Artwork

#49

My Tattoo Got A Mosquito Bite Right Where The Nipple Should Be

My Tattoo Got A Mosquito Bite Right Where The Nipple Should Be

#50

The Way The Bruises On My New Tattoo Look Like Flowers On The Branches

The Way The Bruises On My New Tattoo Look Like Flowers On The Branches

#51

This Lady On The Train With The Same Flower On Her Dress And Her Tattoo

This Lady On The Train With The Same Flower On Her Dress And Her Tattoo

#52

I Have The Same Tattoo (Flower Of Life) In The Same Spot As My Cyberpunk 2077 Character

I Have The Same Tattoo (Flower Of Life) In The Same Spot As My Cyberpunk 2077 Character

#53

My Dad’s Circle Tattoo Got Misaligned From A Surgery On A Ruptured Tendon

My Dad's Circle Tattoo Got Misaligned From A Surgery On A Ruptured Tendon

#54

The Boarder Of My Tattoo Turned Into A Stretch Mark During My First Pregnancy, Now It Looks 3D

The Boarder Of My Tattoo Turned Into A Stretch Mark During My First Pregnancy, Now It Looks 3D

#55

This Fresh Cut On My Old Tattoo

This Fresh Cut On My Old Tattoo

#56

My Poison Ivy Rash Right Next To My Poison Ivy Tattoo. (I Got The Tat In Hopes It Would Protect Me. So Far, No Rash On The Actual Tattoo)

My Poison Ivy Rash Right Next To My Poison Ivy Tattoo. (I Got The Tat In Hopes It Would Protect Me. So Far, No Rash On The Actual Tattoo)

#57

Got A Tattoo Of Icarus And, Appropriately, The Wings Are Shedding

Got A Tattoo Of Icarus And, Appropriately, The Wings Are Shedding

#58

This Bruise Is All The Same Colors As My Tattoo (It’s A Tornado)

This Bruise Is All The Same Colors As My Tattoo (It's A Tornado)

#59

I Just Noticed That My Tattoo And My Shirt Are The Same Shade Of Pink

I Just Noticed That My Tattoo And My Shirt Are The Same Shade Of Pink

#60

The Way I Burned Myself (Accidentally) Aligns Perfectly With My Tattoo

The Way I Burned Myself (Accidentally) Aligns Perfectly With My Tattoo

#61

A Small Cut On My Arm Made It Look Like My Tattoo Was Crying Blood

A Small Cut On My Arm Made It Look Like My Tattoo Was Crying Blood