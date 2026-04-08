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I’m Özgün Öztürk, a tattoo artist based in Istanbul. In my work, I meet people at very different points in their journey with tattoos, some come with deeply personal stories they want to carry with them for life, while others are drawn to the pure aesthetics of form, flow, and visual expression. I’ve always found meaning in both approaches, and over time, my practice has naturally evolved into a balance between the two.

Each design I create is shaped through conversation, where personal experiences, emotions, and ideas are translated into something permanent and visual. Even the most minimal pieces often carry something unspoken beneath the surface. Through this process, I began to realize how many of these tattoos hold stories that go beyond what is immediately visible. With this in mind, I wanted to share a selection of custom tattoos along with the meanings behind them—offering a closer look at the thoughts, memories, and personal connections that shaped each piece.

More info: Instagram