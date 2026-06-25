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Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: “Girls Don’t Really Count”
A thoughtful woman with long blonde hair, holding a pregnancy test, realizing a mother-in-law's diabolical act.
Family, Relationships

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: “Girls Don’t Really Count”

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After someone becomes a parent, they usually need some time to adjust to their new “job.” After all, it’s one thing to read about how to feed and change a baby, but another to actually do it on little to no sleep.

However, one young mom—whose first child, a beautiful baby girl, was just a few months old—recently learned she was pregnant again. The news was a complete shock, since she and her husband had been strictly using birth control. That is, until they discovered a horrifying truth: his mother was so disappointed with the gender of her new grandchild that she took matters into her own hands to force a male “heir.”

RELATED:

    This woman learned she was pregnant just a few months after giving birth to her first child

    Image credits: itovailona/Envato (not the actual photo)

    And as it turns out, it was all because of her mother-in-law

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    The lady was desperate for a male “heir” to “secure” her family’s bloodline

    Image credits:  MaplesImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    The young woman clarified a few important details

    Image credits: MamaThrowaway143

    She also answered some of people’s biggest questions

    Those who read the woman’s story were absolutely appalled by her mother-in-law’s behavior

    Eventually, the woman released an update on her difficult situation

    Image credits: Matilda Wormwood/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be hilarious if this second baby was also a girl. As an aside, I'm not going to judge OP for deciding to keep both children at a very young age, but I admit I did chuckle a little when I read how angry OP reacted when someone called her 18 years old and she replied "I am 20, not 18!" That.. is not that far off from 18 in terms of maturity and life prep/savings XD

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be hilarious if this second baby was also a girl. As an aside, I'm not going to judge OP for deciding to keep both children at a very young age, but I admit I did chuckle a little when I read how angry OP reacted when someone called her 18 years old and she replied "I am 20, not 18!" That.. is not that far off from 18 in terms of maturity and life prep/savings XD

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