Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: “Girls Don’t Really Count”
After someone becomes a parent, they usually need some time to adjust to their new “job.” After all, it’s one thing to read about how to feed and change a baby, but another to actually do it on little to no sleep.
However, one young mom—whose first child, a beautiful baby girl, was just a few months old—recently learned she was pregnant again. The news was a complete shock, since she and her husband had been strictly using birth control. That is, until they discovered a horrifying truth: his mother was so disappointed with the gender of her new grandchild that she took matters into her own hands to force a male “heir.”
This woman learned she was pregnant just a few months after giving birth to her first child
Image credits: itovailona/Envato (not the actual photo)
And as it turns out, it was all because of her mother-in-law
The lady was desperate for a male “heir” to “secure” her family’s bloodline
Image credits: MaplesImages/Envato (not the actual photo)
The young woman clarified a few important details
Image credits: MamaThrowaway143
She also answered some of people’s biggest questions
Those who read the woman’s story were absolutely appalled by her mother-in-law’s behavior
Eventually, the woman released an update on her difficult situation
Image credits: Matilda Wormwood/Pexels (not the actual photo)
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It would be hilarious if this second baby was also a girl. As an aside, I'm not going to judge OP for deciding to keep both children at a very young age, but I admit I did chuckle a little when I read how angry OP reacted when someone called her 18 years old and she replied "I am 20, not 18!" That.. is not that far off from 18 in terms of maturity and life prep/savings XD
It would be hilarious if this second baby was also a girl. As an aside, I'm not going to judge OP for deciding to keep both children at a very young age, but I admit I did chuckle a little when I read how angry OP reacted when someone called her 18 years old and she replied "I am 20, not 18!" That.. is not that far off from 18 in terms of maturity and life prep/savings XD
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