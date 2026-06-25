Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: “Girls Don’t Really Count”

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After someone becomes a parent, they usually need some time to adjust to their new “job.” After all, it’s one thing to read about how to feed and change a baby, but another to actually do it on little to no sleep.

However, one young mom—whose first child, a beautiful baby girl, was just a few months old—recently learned she was pregnant again. The news was a complete shock, since she and her husband had been strictly using birth control. That is, until they discovered a horrifying truth: his mother was so disappointed with the gender of her new grandchild that she took matters into her own hands to force a male “heir.”

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This woman learned she was pregnant just a few months after giving birth to her first child

Image credits: itovailona/Envato (not the actual photo)

And as it turns out, it was all because of her mother-in-law

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The lady was desperate for a male “heir” to “secure” her family’s bloodline

Image credits: MaplesImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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The young woman clarified a few important details

Image credits: MamaThrowaway143

She also answered some of people’s biggest questions

Those who read the woman’s story were absolutely appalled by her mother-in-law’s behavior

Eventually, the woman released an update on her difficult situation

Image credits: Matilda Wormwood/Pexels (not the actual photo)