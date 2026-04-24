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When two people get married, it doesn’t just bring them together; it also joins their families, which can be a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, even if there is no bad blood between them, their true colors can be revealed in an instant when things go wrong.

This is what a woman realized after losing her ex-husband and being banned from attending his funeral by her ex-father-in-law. She couldn’t believe he’d stop her and her children from grieving, and wondered if he was hiding something from her.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that after her ex-husband departed, she contacted his father and sister and met with them to discuss how to properly honor him

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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They decided to hold a viewing with just family, and during that time, the poster realized that her ex-father-in-law was very defensive and possessive about his late son’s paperwork

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Image credits: zavalishina / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What shocked the woman later was when her ex-father-in-law called her one day and said that neither she nor her kids were welcome at the funeral

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Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman felt that it would be better to disobey the older man and still attend the funeral with her children, as they wanted to grieve the father they adored

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The poster also mentioned that she was the beneficiary of all of her ex’s policies and that she was going to contact an attorney for help with the situation

The poster shared that, even though she had been divorced from her ex-husband, they had remained good friends, and he had always been a devoted father to their children. That’s why when he got into a car accident, she and the little ones were heartbroken over losing him so soon.

Professionals explain that folks might be greatly affected by learning their ex is departed, and this is because even if the relationship has been over for a while, it can still be painful to lose someone you once cared about so strongly.

That’s exactly why the OP wanted to be involved in the funeral planning process for her ex-husband, and she contacted his father and sister to help get the work done. They all spent some time going through the departed man’s paperwork, his insurance information, and figuring out his beneficiaries.

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During that time, the poster’s ex-father-in-law began acting suspiciously, but the woman didn’t think anything of it. This is exactly why lawyers advise grievers to familiarize themselves with the lost person’s paperwork, or else someone could snatch the inheritance and assets right from under their noses.

Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Since the poster and her children had attended the viewing with the family, they also planned to go to the funeral. That was until the woman’s ex-father-in-law called her out of the blue and said that she and her kids weren’t welcome to attend, as they would end up distracting other grieving families.

Even though most people try to have a good relationship with their in-laws, it’s only in times of strife that their true colors are revealed. That’s why experts say it’s important to develop one’s own support system rather than relying on others, as they might have their own agenda to fulfill.

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At first, the OP was definitely shocked by the older man’s order, and she didn’t know whether to disobey him or not. After a lot of thinking, she realized that her children also wanted to pay their respects to their father, and that regardless of what anyone else thought, she should take them to the funeral.

She also asked people for advice on how to handle her ex-father-in-law, and many netizens said it seemed he was trying to cut her and the children out of their inheritance. That’s made her realize that she probably needed to contact a lawyer to help figure out how she could protect her ex-husband’s assets from being snatched.

Why do you think the older man tried to ban his ex-daughter-in-law from attending the funeral? Do share your honest thoughts on this matter and how you would have dealt with the situation if you were in her place.

People were suspicious of the father-in-law’s motives and advised the woman to protect the interests of herself and her children

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