Parents Steal $990 From Daughter, Call Her Selfish And Ungrateful For Refusing To Give More
Family, Relationships

Parents Steal $990 From Daughter, Call Her Selfish And Ungrateful For Refusing To Give More

Some say money magnifies what people already are, and for one teen, it created a difficult family dilemma. An 18-year-old shared on Reddit that her parents withdrew close to a thousand dollars from her savings without her permission.

“Your money is our money,” they claimed and asked her to transfer more the next day.

The teen, who works for her father and has been putting away whatever she can, refused to hand over additional funds and it has led to a heated argument.

Image credits: Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwAwayWho818

    As her story went viral, the teenager joined the discussion in the comments

    Pretty much everyone said that her parents have crossed the line

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    travelingladyrailfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    IF Dad employs 18 yo daughter and "pays her really well" to be a tax dodge to hide money, that should have been communicated (you'll work for $10/hr but I'm paying you $20/hr, I'll need half back later) otherwise it's STEALING. Taking her phone, laughing while transferring her money out over protests IS stealing. Asking 18 to daughter to contribute towards household costs is not unheard of but using her as a chump is. (They're manipulative and too prideful to ask so they just take). And the whole " we raised you, you owe us" is baloney. Parents have a legal obligation to provide food/shelter/etc for their offspring. You don't owe them 18 yrs of rent. How you ended up with morals to teach your little bro, living in that environment, is a mystery.

    gezgin
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    "Tax dodge" is the first thing that came to my mind too. I'd want to have a look at the business's books.

    kristensharp
    Kristen Sharp
    Kristen Sharp
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    My dad did that to me a few times. I'd get a nice tax return and get my check in the mail. I'd hide it... "Hey, where's' that check you got?" "Um, I have it somewhere. Why?" All the sudden, my room is ransacked, my name forged on the check and he has my money, which I did have a purpose for!! "DAD, WHY DID YOU STEAL MY MONEY? I WAS GOING TO USE THAT FOR XX!!" "Well, too bad, your mother and I needed it. Sorry. We'll pay you back." 20+ years later and he's passed on. Never paid me back. Still quite salty.

    schnitzelson
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Been there and done that! My dad TOOK my inheritance from granddad because "he'd been paying so much during my childhood". I am actually eternally grateful for my parents s****y ways because I now have a perfect canvas for what NOT to do if I ever were to become a parent.

