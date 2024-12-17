Parents Steal $990 From Daughter, Call Her Selfish And Ungrateful For Refusing To Give More
Some say money magnifies what people already are, and for one teen, it created a difficult family dilemma. An 18-year-old shared on Reddit that her parents withdrew close to a thousand dollars from her savings without her permission.
“Your money is our money,” they claimed and asked her to transfer more the next day.
The teen, who works for her father and has been putting away whatever she can, refused to hand over additional funds and it has led to a heated argument.
IF Dad employs 18 yo daughter and "pays her really well" to be a tax dodge to hide money, that should have been communicated (you'll work for $10/hr but I'm paying you $20/hr, I'll need half back later) otherwise it's STEALING. Taking her phone, laughing while transferring her money out over protests IS stealing. Asking 18 to daughter to contribute towards household costs is not unheard of but using her as a chump is. (They're manipulative and too prideful to ask so they just take). And the whole " we raised you, you owe us" is baloney. Parents have a legal obligation to provide food/shelter/etc for their offspring. You don't owe them 18 yrs of rent. How you ended up with morals to teach your little bro, living in that environment, is a mystery.
"Tax dodge" is the first thing that came to my mind too. I'd want to have a look at the business's books.Load More Replies...
My dad did that to me a few times. I'd get a nice tax return and get my check in the mail. I'd hide it... "Hey, where's' that check you got?" "Um, I have it somewhere. Why?" All the sudden, my room is ransacked, my name forged on the check and he has my money, which I did have a purpose for!! "DAD, WHY DID YOU STEAL MY MONEY? I WAS GOING TO USE THAT FOR XX!!" "Well, too bad, your mother and I needed it. Sorry. We'll pay you back." 20+ years later and he's passed on. Never paid me back. Still quite salty.
Been there and done that! My dad TOOK my inheritance from granddad because "he'd been paying so much during my childhood". I am actually eternally grateful for my parents s****y ways because I now have a perfect canvas for what NOT to do if I ever were to become a parent.
