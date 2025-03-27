ADVERTISEMENT

SUNDAE KIDS' comics beautifully illustrate the essence of love through charming depictions of a couple in everyday moments. With warmth and simplicity, Pratchaya and Kavin, a creative duo based in Bangkok, capture the quiet joys, unspoken worries, and tender connections that make relationships so special.

Who hasn’t felt their heart race at the sight of "typing…" or overanalyzed a message that never came? Through soft lines and subtle expressions, SUNDAE KIDS transforms these everyday experiences into poetic reflections on love, vulnerability, and the silent conversations between hearts.

Each comic resonates like a familiar memory, reminding us that beneath the anxiety, the pauses, and the unspoken words, there is always something deeper to be felt.

More info: Instagram | sundaekids.com