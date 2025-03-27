Love And Modern Anxiety In Sundae Kids’ Cute Comics (70 Pics)Interview With Artist
SUNDAE KIDS' comics beautifully illustrate the essence of love through charming depictions of a couple in everyday moments. With warmth and simplicity, Pratchaya and Kavin, a creative duo based in Bangkok, capture the quiet joys, unspoken worries, and tender connections that make relationships so special.
Who hasn’t felt their heart race at the sight of "typing…" or overanalyzed a message that never came? Through soft lines and subtle expressions, SUNDAE KIDS transforms these everyday experiences into poetic reflections on love, vulnerability, and the silent conversations between hearts.
Each comic resonates like a familiar memory, reminding us that beneath the anxiety, the pauses, and the unspoken words, there is always something deeper to be felt.
Pratchaya and Kavin began their creative journey a decade ago during their final year at university, diving into the world of comics, illustrations, animations, and various other forms of design.
The creative duo shared in an interview with Bored Panda that their inspiration comes from pretty much everywhere.
"Movies, books, songs, a conversation we overheard, our friends’ experiences, or even ours," they said.
When asked if they had ever created comics inspired by deeply personal experiences or challenges, SUNDAE KIDS revealed that they had—specifically for their latest exhibition in Bangkok. However, they chose not to share these pieces on their social media.
"Since we don’t usually share our personal stuff, we think those stories make our fans know more about us and understand us a little more," the duo explained.
Working from home has become the perfect setup for Pratchaya and Kavin, giving them the chance to fully immerse themselves in their craft and build their own rhythm.
"We begin with breakfast and a good cup of coffee—or two!—and then we're ready to dive into work."