SUNDAE KIDS' comics beautifully illustrate the essence of love through charming depictions of a couple in everyday moments. With warmth and simplicity, Pratchaya and Kavin, a creative duo based in Bangkok, capture the quiet joys, unspoken worries, and tender connections that make relationships so special.

Who hasn’t felt their heart race at the sight of "typing…" or overanalyzed a message that never came? Through soft lines and subtle expressions, SUNDAE KIDS transforms these everyday experiences into poetic reflections on love, vulnerability, and the silent conversations between hearts.

Each comic resonates like a familiar memory, reminding us that beneath the anxiety, the pauses, and the unspoken words, there is always something deeper to be felt.

#1

Cute comic by Sundae Kids illustrating love and modern anxiety in relationships through sweet, everyday moments.

    #2

    Comic panel illustrating modern anxiety with figures labeled work, worry, health, sadness, stress, life hitting a person.

    Pratchaya and Kavin began their creative journey a decade ago during their final year at university, diving into the world of comics, illustrations, animations, and various other forms of design.

    The creative duo shared in an interview with Bored Panda that their inspiration comes from pretty much everywhere.

    "Movies, books, songs, a conversation we overheard, our friends’ experiences, or even ours," they said.
    #3

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids depicting love and modern anxiety in daily relationship moments.

    #4

    A comic by Sundae Kids showing two people sharing the burden of life's stress and anxiety.

    When asked if they had ever created comics inspired by deeply personal experiences or challenges, SUNDAE KIDS revealed that they had—specifically for their latest exhibition in Bangkok. However, they chose not to share these pieces on their social media.

    "Since we don’t usually share our personal stuff, we think those stories make our fans know more about us and understand us a little more," the duo explained.
    #5

    Couple enjoying everyday moments together, depicting love and modern anxiety in Sundae Kids' cute comics.

    #6

    Cute Sundae Kids comic showing couple dealing with anxiety, offering comfort and support.

    Working from home has become the perfect setup for Pratchaya and Kavin, giving them the chance to fully immerse themselves in their craft and build their own rhythm.

    "We begin with breakfast and a good cup of coffee—or two!—and then we're ready to dive into work."
    #7

    Cute comic of a boy supporting a girl with balloons, expressing modern love and anxiety themes.

    #8

    Cartoon characters assembling puzzle pieces, illustrating love and modern anxiety themes.

    #9

    Couple navigating challenges in cute comic, illustrating love and modern anxiety in Sundae Kids' style.

    #10

    Illustration of a couple expressing love in various cute scenarios, highlighting love and modern anxiety in Sundae Kids comics.

    #11

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids shows love brightening stormy days with a heartwarming embrace.

    #12

    Couple discussing love and feelings in Sundae Kids comic.

    #13

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing love and support, addressing feelings of anxiety and offering comfort.

    #14

    Comic by Sundae Kids depicting love and modern anxiety, transitioning from a storm to a rainbow scene.

    #15

    Couple enjoying daily life together in a Sundae Kids comic.

    #16

    Comic depicting love and modern anxiety by Sundae Kids, showing a girl feeling blue and comforted by a hug.

    #17

    Couple showing love and anxiety in Sundae Kids comic strip.

    #18

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing love and modern anxiety as two kids help each other with homework in a classroom.

    #19

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids depicting love and modern anxiety with a giant pink heart.

    #20

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing a couple thinking about each other's love through daily activities.

    #21

    Comic strip depicting love and anxiety in a workday, showing battery levels changing from full to empty then recharged by a hug.

    #22

    A couple at dinner imagining family, money, and drinks, illustrating modern anxiety in a Sundae Kids comic.

    #23

    A girl admires a tall plant with star-shaped flowers in a cute comic about love and modern anxiety.

    #24

    Comic of a girl in bed, overwhelmed by thoughts of work, stress, and anxiety, illustrating modern anxiety.

    #25

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing love and modern anxiety as a woman eventually admits she misses someone.

    #26

    Comic strip by Sundae Kids depicting modern anxiety over unanswered texts with imagined scenarios.

    #27

    Sundae Kids comic depicting a couple expressing love and modern anxiety over the phone.

    #28

    Comic strip by Sundae Kids: a woman repeatedly says she hates flowers, then smiles when given flowers by a man.

    #29

    Couple attempts to fit together a broken heart in Sundae Kids comic, illustrating love and anxiety.

    #30

    Comic illustrating love and modern anxiety, diverse group of friends in colorful clothing by Sundae Kids.

    #31

    Couple struggles to fix a broken heart in Sundae Kids comic, exploring love and anxiety.

    #32

    Two characters share a couch, humorously exchanging a burger and fries, illustrating love and modern anxiety in Sundae Kids' comic.

    #33

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing love and modern anxiety with friends consoling after a breakup.

    #34

    Comic strip by Sundae Kids depicting anxiety through the metaphor of paper being crumpled and torn.

    #35

    Comic about love and anxiety by Sundae Kids: a person emerges from darkness into an embrace.

    #36

    Person hugging a fire, transforming it into a calm embrace. Sundae Kids comic on love and modern anxiety.

    #37

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing love and modern anxiety through silent expressions between a couple.

    #38

    Comic by Sundae Kids showing a couple in conflict and reconciliation, with clouds of anxiety and apology over their heads.

    #39

    Woman realizing love while experiencing modern anxiety in Sundae Kids comic strip.

    #40

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing love and modern anxiety.

    #41

    Couple expressing love under starry sky in Sundae Kids comic.

    #42

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing a party scene with spilled drink mishap, highlighting love and modern anxiety.

    #43

    Three characters inflating red heart balloons, representing love and self-care in Sundae Kids comics.

    #44

    Woman reminiscing over photos with loved ones under moonlight, portraying love and modern anxiety themes by Sundae Kids.

    #45

    Sundae Kids comic panel showing a girl giving gifts to friends, ending with a heart-shaped gift for someone special.

    #46

    Cute comic of a couple hugging, showcasing love and modern anxiety themes.

    #47

    Person opening a door to a scenic landscape, symbolizing opportunities.

    #48

    Illustration of a woman illuminating a path for a child with a flashlight, depicting love in Sundae Kids' cute comics.

    #49

    Couple experiences love and anxiety in Sundae Kids' cute comic, missing each other despite shared moments.

    #50

    Couple sharing cute moments in Sundae Kids comic, phone pictures bring joy and connection.

    #51

    Comic about love and modern anxiety by Sundae Kids; a girl finds comfort with friends and hugs.

    #52

    Young woman feeling lonely in a crowd, from Sundae Kids' comics on love and modern anxiety.

    #53

    Woman reflecting on cherished memories in Sundae Kids’ comic about love and modern anxiety.

    #54

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids shows a couple holding hands, capturing love and modern anxiety themes.

    #55

    Cartoon character overwhelmed by love and anxiety in Sundae Kids comic.

    #56

    Comic of a boy growing up, dreaming of playing guitar, then working an office job, reflecting love and modern anxiety.

    #57

    Comic by Sundae Kids showing love and memories persisting despite modern life's changes and anxiety.

    #58

    Comic by Sundae Kids depicting a couple falling in love but eventually parting ways, illustrating modern love and anxiety.

    #59

    Girl imagines future careers, ponders happiness in Sundae Kids comic.

    #60

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids depicting love and modern anxiety in a playful, humorous interaction between a couple.

    #61

    Couple assembling a heart-shaped puzzle, symbolizing love and overcoming modern anxiety in Sundae Kids' comic.

    #62

    A cute comic by Sundae Kids showing a boy kissing a girl with reindeer antlers, creating a sweet holiday moment.

    #63

    Two characters express concern and comfort in cute comic about love and modern anxiety by Sundae Kids.

    #64

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing love and modern anxiety, with a couple experiencing different emotions together.

    #65

    Sundae Kids comic showing love and modern anxiety; person uneasy with others, happy hugging partner.

    #66

    A couple expresses love and modern anxiety in a Sundae Kids comic, showing an apology and a hug on a couch.

    #67

    Comic of a couple with anxiety, showing love calming their thoughts.

    #68

    Comic of a person inside a heart on a girl's sweater, illustrating love and modern anxiety, by Sundae Kids.

    #69

    A cute comic by Sundae Kids showing two characters recharging each other with love and eliminating modern anxiety.

    #70

    Cute comic by Sundae Kids showing a couple navigating love and modern anxiety through heartfelt hugs.

