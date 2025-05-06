ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Beetow is an illustrator known for her unique pet portraits that capture the distinct personalities of animals. She creates illustrations that go beyond mere likeness, focusing on the quirks and traits that make each pet special.

Beetow brings out the inner mischief, sweetness, or sass. Each portrait shows what it feels like to know the pet. A cat that creates chaos just for fun, or a dog who hoards every sock in the house—Chris puts these traits front and center. Her work is funny, touching, and playful, showing us the charm animals radiate without even trying.

#1

Portraits by Chris Beetow showcasing the wild, sweet, and silly sides of pets with a happy dog in a digital art style.

We reached out to Chris Beetow to find out what goes into her creative process and what keeps her inspired. Speaking about the beginnings of her pet portrait career, the artist shared that she started by drawing doodles of her own pets—little comics that amused her. When others saw them and found them funny, they began asking her to draw their pets too. "This made me think that making pet portraits that went beyond likeness and somehow told a story about 'who' that pet was might be a really nice take and bring a different perspective to the genre of pet portraits. I wasn’t just making a portrait—I was telling a story."
    #2

    Split image showing a playful portrait of a cat holding a mouse illustration and a close-up photo of a curious cat face.

    #3

    A whimsical pet bird portrait by Chris Beetow showing the wild, sweet, and silly sides of pets.

    When working on a commission, Beetow asks the pet owner to tell her about their pet’s personality, stories, background, and anything else that might help her understand who the animal truly is. "Everyone loves their pets, so when I can get details about their quirks, things they love, good and naughty things they have done, that is where I find the story to tell. I encourage owners not to hold back—novels are fine! The more I know, the more material I have to be inspired by and work with. I try to read the information before I even look at the photos of the pet. When I look at the photos, I instantly get a vision for the story my image needs to tell. If my first reaction to that idea is to laugh out loud, I know I’ve got something special."

    #4

    Portraits by Chris Beetow showing a happy dog with a colorful bandana in wild, sweet, and silly pet moments.

    #5

    Left image shows a playful dog chasing a bird in a colorful outdoor portrait, right image features a sweet fluffy dog resting on a hammock.

    While creative work brings a lot of joy, it also comes with challenges. For Beetow, the biggest one has been realizing that what she’s really capturing isn’t just the pet—it’s the feeling the owner has for them. "Perhaps for the first time, someone besides them [the owners] can look at the art and 'get it'—see why this animal is so loved and how important they are to the owner and family."
    #6

    Side-by-side comparison of a whimsical pet portrait and a real cat with wild, sweet, and silly expressions by Chris Beetow.

    #7

    Left image shows a wild, silly black and white cat portrait illustration. Right image shows a real black and white cat sitting on carpet.

    There have been many rewarding moments for Beetow. "Often, a portrait is a memorial, and when the owner sees the finished work for the first time, they will both laugh and cry because I’ve captured that spirit they felt was lost when their pet passed. It is pretty humbling to know that my art will always be there when they need that reminder of those wonderful moments they shared with their companion.

    Not all of my portraits are memorials, however, and I often will get photos of pets sitting next to their portraits, and that is always a blast to see. Lastly, it is nice to see pictures of my art hanging in the homes, often from repeat clients, and seeing a whole wall covered with portraits of all their pets, past and present. I like to think that my work is always there for the owner when they need a smile, a laugh, and a little reminder of how important their animals are in their lives."
    #8

    Split image showing a whimsical portrait and a real photo of a spotted horse capturing the wild, sweet, and silly sides of pets.

    #9

    Split image showing a whimsical portrait and a real brown and white rabbit, capturing the sweet and silly sides of pets.

    #10

    Split image showing a wild, sweet, and silly pet dog portrait by Chris Beetow, featuring playful and happy expression.

    #11

    Portraits by Chris Beetow showing the wild, sweet, and silly sides of pets with a dog in police costume and a happy dog.

    #12

    Illustration and photo of a curly-haired dog showcasing wild and sweet sides of pets in playful outdoor settings

    #13

    Side-by-side portraits showing the wild, sweet, and silly sides of pets in colorful art and real-life photography.

    #14

    Side-by-side portraits showcasing the wild, sweet, and silly sides of pets in expressive and charming styles.

    #15

    Two dogs beside a birthday cake and a colorful illustrated portrait capturing the wild, sweet, and silly sides of pets

    #16

    Gray cat with wide eyes holding a small dog plush toy, next to a real gray cat lying on the floor, pets portrait.

    #17

    Portraits of a playful and curious cat showing wild, sweet, and silly sides in creative pet photography by Chris Beetow.

    #18

    A playful black dog with a red bandana in a wild and silly pet portrait by Chris Beetow next to a real dog in a chef hat.

    #19

    Illustrated and real cat portraits capturing wild, sweet, and silly sides of pets by Chris Beetow.

    #20

    Split image showing a playful digital pet portrait alongside a real dog resting in sunlight, capturing pets’ wild and sweet sides.

    #21

    Left side shows a playful pet portrait illustration with food, right side a dog sitting on a chair outdoors capturing silly pet moments.

    #22

    Black Labrador holding a doll in an illustrated portrait and a black Lab sitting in a wooden wagon on grass.

    #23

    Portraits of a greyhound pet showing a playful cartoon version wearing a tuxedo and the real dog relaxing with red toys.

    #24

    Two dogs wearing colorful pet-themed shirts, capturing the sweet and silly sides of pets in portrait style.

    #25

    Side-by-side images showing a whimsical pet portrait and photo of a small brown horse highlighting wild and sweet pet expressions.

    #26

    Split image showing a whimsical pet portrait with a heart and a real cat sitting on a chair, capturing wild and silly pet sides.

    #27

    Illustration and photo of a dog capturing the wild, sweet, and silly sides of pets in creative portraits.

    #28

    Black dog portrayed in a lively pet portrait and wearing a colorful party hat on a wooden deck outdoors

