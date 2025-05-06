There have been many rewarding moments for Beetow. "Often, a portrait is a memorial, and when the owner sees the finished work for the first time, they will both laugh and cry because I’ve captured that spirit they felt was lost when their pet passed. It is pretty humbling to know that my art will always be there when they need that reminder of those wonderful moments they shared with their companion.

Not all of my portraits are memorials, however, and I often will get photos of pets sitting next to their portraits, and that is always a blast to see. Lastly, it is nice to see pictures of my art hanging in the homes, often from repeat clients, and seeing a whole wall covered with portraits of all their pets, past and present. I like to think that my work is always there for the owner when they need a smile, a laugh, and a little reminder of how important their animals are in their lives."