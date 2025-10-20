ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Limon’s art blurs the line between what’s living and what’s long gone. Known for his hauntingly intricate acrylic paintings, Limon often “peels back” reality to reveal skeletons beneath embroidered animals or faded scenes of nature hiding decay just beneath the surface. His work explores time’s quiet erosion, using texture, pattern, and symbolism to connect beauty and impermanence.

Each canvas feels like an artifact unearthed from another era, combining elements of folk art, surrealism, and anatomical study in a way that makes viewers linger between wonder and melancholy. Through this unique visual language, Limon reminds us that even in deterioration, there is a story still unfolding.

More info: Instagram | limon-art.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A detailed painting by Jason Limon showing a bird and the skeleton hidden behind nature scenes.

jasonlimon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Horse painting revealing skeleton behind torn canvas in a rustic outdoor scene by Jason Limon’s art style.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Detailed painting by Jason Limon showing skeletons hidden behind intricate nature scenes with a snake and floral patterns.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Intricate painting showing a skeleton hidden behind a detailed embroidered nature scene by Jason Limon.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Painting by Jason Limon showing a skeleton hidden behind a natural scene with a rabbit and mushrooms.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Artwork by Jason Limon showing a detailed frog with embroidered patterns and a crocodile skull with a skeleton figure.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Painting of a rabbit with its skeleton revealed beneath nature elements, showcasing Jason Limon’s skeleton art style.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Intricate painting by Jason Limon showing a skeleton owl hidden behind a tapestry in a natural wood setting with eggs.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Skeleton painted with intricate nature-inspired patterns blending into butterfly wings in Jason Limon's art style.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Surreal painting of a cat with skeletons hidden behind nature elements by Jason Limon in muted colors and intricate embroidery.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Painting by Jason Limon showing a bird perched on flowers with hidden skeletons behind a torn nature scene.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Intricate painting by Jason Limon showing an owl with skeletons hidden behind natural elements on a tree branch.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Half of an embroidered floral design revealing a painted skull hidden behind in Jason Limon’s skeleton art.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Skeleton art by Jason Limon featuring detailed bones and a hand holding a rosary in a nature-inspired scene.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Fish skeleton revealed behind embroidered nature scene with a small skeleton figure in underwater setting by Jason Limon.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Painting by Jason Limon revealing a bird skeleton hidden behind a nature scene with a large egg and nest.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Intricately painted squirrel transforming into a detailed skeleton hidden behind natural elements by Jason Limon.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Detailed painting of skeletons intertwined with a bird, showcasing Jason Limon's style of skeletons hidden behind nature scenes.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Intricate artwork by Jason Limon showing skeletons blended with floral and nature-inspired embroidered patterns.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Skeletons hidden behind nature painted by Jason Limon, featuring a skeleton riding a decorated duck in a dark, patterned environment.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Intricate butterfly with skeletal figure and embroidered wings surrounded by detailed flowers in Jason Limon skeleton art.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Intricately painted skeletons holding a banner beneath a detailed bat with floral patterns, highlighting hidden scenes of nature.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Surreal painting by Jason Limon showing a skeleton inspecting a cat-shaped box filled with small cats inside.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Intricate painting by Jason Limon featuring skeletons hidden behind floral nature elements in a decorative scene.

    jasonlimon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!