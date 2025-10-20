ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Limon’s art blurs the line between what’s living and what’s long gone. Known for his hauntingly intricate acrylic paintings, Limon often “peels back” reality to reveal skeletons beneath embroidered animals or faded scenes of nature hiding decay just beneath the surface. His work explores time’s quiet erosion, using texture, pattern, and symbolism to connect beauty and impermanence.

Each canvas feels like an artifact unearthed from another era, combining elements of folk art, surrealism, and anatomical study in a way that makes viewers linger between wonder and melancholy. Through this unique visual language, Limon reminds us that even in deterioration, there is a story still unfolding.

More info: Instagram | limon-art.com