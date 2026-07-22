This Photographer Creates Surreal Photos By Submerging Her Subjects In Water (27 Pics)
Tamara Dean is a critically acclaimed Australian photo media artist whose practice spans photography, installation, and moving image. Her carefully constructed works explore humanity’s relationship with nature, the vulnerability of the body, feminine intimacy, and the rites of passage that shape contemporary life. Through her distinctive use of light, landscape, and movement, Dean creates sensual, dreamlike scenes in which people appear absorbed into the environments surrounding them. Her work has received numerous major photography awards and is held in collections including the National Gallery of Australia, the Art Gallery of South Australia, Parliament House Art Collection, and the Francis J. Greenburger Collection in New York.
The photographs featured here come from several bodies of work created between 2018 and the present: “In Our Nature,” “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas,” “Palace of Dreams,” “The Suspended Moment,” “The Flower Duet,” and the forthcoming series “The Garden.” Despite the otherworldly appearance of several images, the works from “Palace of Dreams,” “The Suspended Moment,” and “The Flower Duet” were photographed in Dean’s purpose-built underwater studio. This selection also offers an early glimpse of “The Garden,” which will be presented in her forthcoming solo exhibition at Michael Reid Gallery in Chippendale, Sydney, in February 2027.
Scroll down to explore Dean’s immersive photographic worlds, and visit her website and social media pages to discover more of her work and upcoming exhibitions.
More info: Instagram | michaelreid.com.au | Instagram
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“Elephant Ear (Alocasia Odora) In Autumn”
Photo series: “In Oun Nature”
Year of production: 2017
Dean’s connection to the natural world is especially apparent in “In Our Nature,” a site-responsive series staged in the Adelaide and Mount Lofty botanic gardens for the 2018 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art. Inspired by her first encounter with the Sacred Lotus in full bloom, she spent more than a year revisiting the gardens as they changed with the seasons. Her subjects ranged in age from 2 to 80 and included dancers from the Australian Dance Theatre, allowing Dean to connect different stages of human life with the growth, flowering, collapse, and renewal of the surrounding plants. By positioning the body within these larger natural cycles, she reminds viewers that humanity does not exist apart from nature but forms part of the same vulnerable and interconnected ecosystem.
“Introversion”
Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
Year of production: 2021
“Tumbling Through The Tree Tops”
Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
Year of production: 2021
The artist took on an unusually personal role in “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas,” created during the isolation and anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working in private gardens, Dean became the photographer, director, and central figure in the images. She placed herself among thick foliage and flowering shrubs, climbing, contorting, hiding, and moving through the landscape in ways she had previously asked of her models. The process challenged her physically and emotionally, but it also changed the way she viewed her own body. Rather than focusing on perceived imperfections, she found herself recognizing courage, agility, humor, strength, curiosity, and vulnerability in the woman moving through the photographs.
“Equilibrium”
Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
Year of production: 2022
“I've Always Wondered When Soon Is”
Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
Year of production: 2022
Water later became both a practical setting and a powerful metaphor within Dean’s work. “In Palace of Dreams,” figures and familiar objects appear caught between falling and flying as the world turns upside down around them. The series reflects the strange tension of continuing ordinary life while facing increasingly visible environmental disasters, rising water levels, and widespread climate anxiety. The Suspended Moment develops these concerns through compositions inspired by 17th-century Dutch Vanitas paintings. Traditional still-life arrangements are submerged, while fruit, flowers, fabrics, and domestic objects escape gravity and seem to dance through flooded spaces. The beauty of the scenes draws viewers closer, but beneath it lies a warning about instability, transience, and the consequences of a changing climate.
“Lilac”
Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
Year of production: 2024
“Honey Flower”
Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
Year of production: 2024
Creating these images involves far more than placing a subject underwater. Dean constructs intricate sets using backdrops, natural materials, flowers, fabrics, and carefully selected objects, then works with buoyancy, movement, reflection, and controlled light to transform them. Underwater, clothing expands, hair drifts, objects become animated, and familiar rules of balance and perspective disappear. In “The Flower Duet,” whose title refers to the celebrated duet from Léo Delibes’ opera Lakmé, performers move among camellias, roses, jasmine, and lush garden foliage in a celebration of feminine power, beauty, grace, and renewal. The resulting photographs blur the boundary between the organic and the constructed, producing scenes that may appear digitally imagined but are rooted in physical sets, natural elements, and Dean’s careful photographic process.
“Jasmin”
Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
Year of production: 2024
“Endless Summer”
Photo series: “The Garden”
Year of production: 2026
“Bright Eyes”
Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
Year of production: 2026
“Going Bananas”
Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
Year of production: 2026
“Passion”
Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
Year of production: 2026
“I Wrap My Face In Her Cloak Of Petals And Breathe Deeply”
Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
Year of production: 2021
“Turbulance”
Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
Year of production: 2022
“The Suspended Moment”
Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
Year of production: 2026
“Crossing Realms”
Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
Year of production: 2022
“Sleeping Waking”
Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
Year of production: 2022
“Camelia”
Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
Year of production: 2024
“Peony”
Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
Year of production: 2024
“Rose”
Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
Year of production: 2024
“Snowball”
Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
Year of production: 2024
“Fruitfulness”
Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
Year of production: 2026
“The Lovers”
Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
Year of production: 2026
“Fleeting”
Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
Year of production: 2021
“High Jinks In The Hydrangeas”
Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
Year of production: 2021
“Jacaranda”
Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
Year of production: 2024
“Hot Pink”
Photo series: “The Garden”
Year of production: 2026