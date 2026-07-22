ADVERTISEMENT

Tamara Dean is a critically acclaimed Australian photo media artist whose practice spans photography, installation, and moving image. Her carefully constructed works explore humanity’s relationship with nature, the vulnerability of the body, feminine intimacy, and the rites of passage that shape contemporary life. Through her distinctive use of light, landscape, and movement, Dean creates sensual, dreamlike scenes in which people appear absorbed into the environments surrounding them. Her work has received numerous major photography awards and is held in collections including the National Gallery of Australia, the Art Gallery of South Australia, Parliament House Art Collection, and the Francis J. Greenburger Collection in New York.

The photographs featured here come from several bodies of work created between 2018 and the present: “In Our Nature,” “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas,” “Palace of Dreams,” “The Suspended Moment,” “The Flower Duet,” and the forthcoming series “The Garden.” Despite the otherworldly appearance of several images, the works from “Palace of Dreams,” “The Suspended Moment,” and “The Flower Duet” were photographed in Dean’s purpose-built underwater studio. This selection also offers an early glimpse of “The Garden,” which will be presented in her forthcoming solo exhibition at Michael Reid Gallery in Chippendale, Sydney, in February 2027.

Scroll down to explore Dean’s immersive photographic worlds, and visit her website and social media pages to discover more of her work and upcoming exhibitions.

More info: Instagram | michaelreid.com.au | Instagram