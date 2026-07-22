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Tamara Dean is a critically acclaimed Australian photo media artist whose practice spans photography, installation, and moving image. Her carefully constructed works explore humanity’s relationship with nature, the vulnerability of the body, feminine intimacy, and the rites of passage that shape contemporary life. Through her distinctive use of light, landscape, and movement, Dean creates sensual, dreamlike scenes in which people appear absorbed into the environments surrounding them. Her work has received numerous major photography awards and is held in collections including the National Gallery of Australia, the Art Gallery of South Australia, Parliament House Art Collection, and the Francis J. Greenburger Collection in New York.

The photographs featured here come from several bodies of work created between 2018 and the present: “In Our Nature,” “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas,” “Palace of Dreams,” “The Suspended Moment,” “The Flower Duet,” and the forthcoming series “The Garden.” Despite the otherworldly appearance of several images, the works from “Palace of Dreams,” “The Suspended Moment,” and “The Flower Duet” were photographed in Dean’s purpose-built underwater studio. This selection also offers an early glimpse of “The Garden,” which will be presented in her forthcoming solo exhibition at Michael Reid Gallery in Chippendale, Sydney, in February 2027.

Scroll down to explore Dean’s immersive photographic worlds, and visit her website and social media pages to discover more of her work and upcoming exhibitions.

More info: Instagram | michaelreid.com.au | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Elephant Ear (Alocasia Odora) In Autumn”

Hands are reaching around a large green leaf, creating surreal photos of a subject surrounded by lush foliage.

Photo series: “In Oun Nature”
Year of production: 2017

Tamara Dean Report

9points
POST

Dean’s connection to the natural world is especially apparent in “In Our Nature,” a site-responsive series staged in the Adelaide and Mount Lofty botanic gardens for the 2018 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art. Inspired by her first encounter with the Sacred Lotus in full bloom, she spent more than a year revisiting the gardens as they changed with the seasons. Her subjects ranged in age from 2 to 80 and included dancers from the Australian Dance Theatre, allowing Dean to connect different stages of human life with the growth, flowering, collapse, and renewal of the surrounding plants. By positioning the body within these larger natural cycles, she reminds viewers that humanity does not exist apart from nature but forms part of the same vulnerable and interconnected ecosystem.
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    #2

    “Introversion”

    Multiple figures in light blue dresses are interspersed among dense green bushes and flowers, making surreal photos.

    Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
    Year of production: 2021

    Tamara Dean Report

    8points
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    #3

    “Tumbling Through The Tree Tops”

    A flexible person is inverted, delicately balanced on a tree branch, creating surreal photos against a dark background.

    Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
    Year of production: 2021

    Tamara Dean Report

    7points
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    The artist took on an unusually personal role in “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas,” created during the isolation and anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working in private gardens, Dean became the photographer, director, and central figure in the images. She placed herself among thick foliage and flowering shrubs, climbing, contorting, hiding, and moving through the landscape in ways she had previously asked of her models. The process challenged her physically and emotionally, but it also changed the way she viewed her own body. Rather than focusing on perceived imperfections, she found herself recognizing courage, agility, humor, strength, curiosity, and vulnerability in the woman moving through the photographs.
    #4

    “Equilibrium”

    A woman in a flowing dress creates surreal photos by submerging herself in water, gracefully touching her reflection.

    Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
    Year of production: 2022

    Tamara Dean Report

    7points
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    #5

    “I've Always Wondered When Soon Is”

    A woman creates surreal photos by submerging herself in water, with autumn leaves falling around her reflection.

    Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
    Year of production: 2022

    Tamara Dean Report

    7points
    POST

    Water later became both a practical setting and a powerful metaphor within Dean’s work. “In Palace of Dreams,” figures and familiar objects appear caught between falling and flying as the world turns upside down around them. The series reflects the strange tension of continuing ordinary life while facing increasingly visible environmental disasters, rising water levels, and widespread climate anxiety. The Suspended Moment develops these concerns through compositions inspired by 17th-century Dutch Vanitas paintings. Traditional still-life arrangements are submerged, while fruit, flowers, fabrics, and domestic objects escape gravity and seem to dance through flooded spaces. The beauty of the scenes draws viewers closer, but beneath it lies a warning about instability, transience, and the consequences of a changing climate.
    #6

    “Lilac”

    Surreal photo of a woman in a red dress submerging in water, with green leaves and purple flowers surrounding her.

    Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
    Year of production: 2024

    Tamara Dean Report

    7points
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    #7

    “Honey Flower”

    Surreal photo of a woman wearing a crown looking up at a dramatic sky, peeking from behind green leaves.

    Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
    Year of production: 2024

    Tamara Dean Report

    6points
    POST

    Creating these images involves far more than placing a subject underwater. Dean constructs intricate sets using backdrops, natural materials, flowers, fabrics, and carefully selected objects, then works with buoyancy, movement, reflection, and controlled light to transform them. Underwater, clothing expands, hair drifts, objects become animated, and familiar rules of balance and perspective disappear. In “The Flower Duet,” whose title refers to the celebrated duet from Léo Delibes’ opera Lakmé, performers move among camellias, roses, jasmine, and lush garden foliage in a celebration of feminine power, beauty, grace, and renewal. The resulting photographs blur the boundary between the organic and the constructed, producing scenes that may appear digitally imagined but are rooted in physical sets, natural elements, and Dean’s careful photographic process.

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    #8

    “Jasmin”

    Surreal photo of a woman in a white dress with a green ruffled collar submerging in water under a starry sky.

    Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
    Year of production: 2024

    Tamara Dean Report

    6points
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    #9

    “Endless Summer”

    Surreal photos of two figures with blue hydrangea flower heads covering their faces, hidden within green foliage.

    Photo series: “The Garden”
    Year of production: 2026

    Tamara Dean Report

    6points
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    #10

    “Bright Eyes”

    Surreal photos of carrots appearing to float above a metal basket and white cloth, against a dark background.

    Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
    Year of production: 2026

    Tamara Dean Report

    6points
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    #11

    “Going Bananas”

    Surreal photos of banana peels floating in water, with a teapot and bowls creating a serene underwater composition.

    Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
    Year of production: 2026

    Tamara Dean Report

    6points
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    #12

    “Passion”

    Surreal photos of peaches bubbling in water, with light streaming through the surface, creating an aquatic still life.

    Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
    Year of production: 2026

    Tamara Dean Report

    6points
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    #13

    “I Wrap My Face In Her Cloak Of Petals And Breathe Deeply”

    A person partially hidden in a vibrant pink flower bush, creating a surreal photo.

    Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
    Year of production: 2021

    Tamara Dean Report

    5points
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    #14

    “Turbulance”

    A woman with long dark hair creates surreal photos, submerged in water with autumn leaves and her reflection.

    Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
    Year of production: 2022

    Tamara Dean Report

    5points
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    #15

    “The Suspended Moment”

    Surreal photos of oranges floating in water, submerged in an artistic still life composition.

    Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
    Year of production: 2026

    Tamara Dean Report

    5points
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    #16

    “Crossing Realms”

    A woman is captured mid-air, diving into water, creating surreal photos with splashes, set against a cloudy sky.

    Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
    Year of production: 2022

    Tamara Dean Report

    4points
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    #17

    “Sleeping Waking”

    A woman creates surreal photos by submerging herself in water, bending over to touch her reflection.

    Photo series: “Palace of Dreams”
    Year of production: 2022

    Tamara Dean Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    “Camelia”

    A woman with red hair creates surreal photos by submerging herself in water, surrounded by roses and their reflection.

    Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
    Year of production: 2024

    Tamara Dean Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    “Peony”

    Surreal photo of a woman submerging in water, her reflection visible, surrounded by green leaves and pink flowers.

    Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
    Year of production: 2024

    Tamara Dean Report

    4points
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    #20

    “Rose”

    Surreal photos of a person with red hair, in a black top, among blooming rose bushes under a cloudy sky.

    Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
    Year of production: 2024

    Tamara Dean Report

    4points
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    #21

    “Snowball”

    Surreal photos of a person in a ruffled white collar and golden dress, swimming underwater among green plants.

    Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
    Year of production: 2024

    Tamara Dean Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    “Fruitfulness”

    Surreal photos of pears and flowers submerged in water, surrounded by bubbles and a floating striped cloth.

    Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
    Year of production: 2026

    Tamara Dean Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    “The Lovers”

    Surreal photos of peeled fruit and bottles submerged in water, creating an ethereal underwater scene.

    Photo series: “The Suspended Moment”
    Year of production: 2026

    Tamara Dean Report

    4points
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    #24

    “Fleeting”

    Two people crouching under purple-tinted flowering branches, forming a surreal photo scene.

    Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
    Year of production: 2021

    Tamara Dean Report

    3points
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    #25

    “High Jinks In The Hydrangeas”

    A woman is partially hidden within a hydrangea bush, reaching up, forming surreal photos with flowers and leaves.

    Photo series: “High Jinks in the Hydrangeas”
    Year of production: 2021

    Tamara Dean Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    “Jacaranda”

    Surreal photo of a woman with long hair in a purple dress reaching for a branch with purple flowers against a starry background.

    Photo series: “The Flower Duet”
    Year of production: 2024

    Tamara Dean Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    “Hot Pink”

    Surreal photos of a person's legs and arm emerging from a vibrant pink flowering bush, with fallen petals.

    Photo series: “The Garden”
    Year of production: 2026

    Tamara Dean Report

    3points
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