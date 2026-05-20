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Leonard Koscianski’s paintings feel like suburban dreams that have wandered just a little too far into the uncanny. At first, his scenes may seem familiar: glowing windows, moonlit streets, leafy yards, swimmers, runners, birds, fish, and animals moving through carefully built spaces. But the longer you look, the stranger they become. Shadows stretch dramatically, creatures appear oversized or unexpected, and ordinary neighborhoods begin to feel charged with mystery, tension, and imagination.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Koscianski studied under R. Buckminster Fuller and American painter Wayne Thiebaud, receiving his Bachelor’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Art and his Master’s degree from the University of California, Davis. Over the course of his career, his psychologically charged work has been exhibited internationally and included in public and private collections, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Philadelphia Museum, and the Art Institute of Chicago. He has also received major recognition, including a National Endowment for the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship and a Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Fellowship.

Scroll down to explore some of his striking artworks, and be sure to check out his website and Instagram to see more of his work.

More info: leonardkoscianski.com | Instagram