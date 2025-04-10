Animals In Unexpected Landscapes: 30 Surreal Paintings By Chris AustinInterview With Artist
Chris Austin is a Canadian artist known for painting surreal scenes where animals—especially sharks and orcas—drift through unexpected landscapes. In his work, you might see a shark gliding through a misty forest or an orca cruising down an empty city street, like they’ve slipped into the wrong world. But instead of appearing dangerous, these creatures seem calm, even ghostly, as if they’re quietly searching for something.
Austin’s art explores themes of dislocation, inner turmoil, and unlikely connection, often using wildlife as symbols of human emotion. The animals he paints—sometimes from entirely different habitats—seem to thrive in each other’s company, suggesting harmony in the face of chaos.
We reached out to Austin to learn more about the inspiration behind his art, his creative process, and the message he hopes to convey through his unique depictions of animals.
Austin shared that his journey as an artist began at a very young age. "I used art as an escape… I was probably 6-7 years old."
When asked what inspired him to focus on animals like orcas and sharks in his art, Austin shared that his work is a deeply personal reflection of his life’s journey—one that explores the contrasting forces that shaped him, with wildlife serving as symbolic characters. "The interplay of different species represents the influences that either led me astray or guided me back.
Central to this narrative, marine life embodies a higher consciousness—moments of clarity and peace that I sought amidst the chaos of my youth. Through this work, I confront fears, embrace contradictions, and reflect on the human experience."
"I enjoy playing with contrasts and opposites, particularly through the lens of wildlife and nature. This approach allows me to challenge expectations and norms, drawing the viewer into a surreal world where the natural becomes unnatural. By placing animals from different habitats together—like a shark interacting with a deer—I create a space that questions the boundaries of environment and companionship."
Austin's work is not just amusing in its absurdity—it also encourages reflection on themes like interconnectedness and adaptability by portraying animals flourishing in habitats where they normally wouldn't be found. "These friendships between different species invite viewers to consider relationships and survival beyond logic or instinct, exploring themes of harmony and tension within nature.
I hope that viewers of my work find peace and serenity amongst the chaos of everyday life. Perhaps depicting themselves in my surreal landscapes, escaping for a moment in time."