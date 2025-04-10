ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Austin is a Canadian artist known for painting surreal scenes where animals—especially sharks and orcas—drift through unexpected landscapes. In his work, you might see a shark gliding through a misty forest or an orca cruising down an empty city street, like they’ve slipped into the wrong world. But instead of appearing dangerous, these creatures seem calm, even ghostly, as if they’re quietly searching for something.

Austin’s art explores themes of dislocation, inner turmoil, and unlikely connection, often using wildlife as symbols of human emotion. The animals he paints—sometimes from entirely different habitats—seem to thrive in each other’s company, suggesting harmony in the face of chaos.

More info: Instagram | chrisaustinart.bigcartel.com