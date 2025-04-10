ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Austin is a Canadian artist known for painting surreal scenes where animals—especially sharks and orcas—drift through unexpected landscapes. In his work, you might see a shark gliding through a misty forest or an orca cruising down an empty city street, like they’ve slipped into the wrong world. But instead of appearing dangerous, these creatures seem calm, even ghostly, as if they’re quietly searching for something.

Austin’s art explores themes of dislocation, inner turmoil, and unlikely connection, often using wildlife as symbols of human emotion. The animals he paints—sometimes from entirely different habitats—seem to thrive in each other’s company, suggesting harmony in the face of chaos.

More info: Instagram | chrisaustinart.bigcartel.com

#1

A shark emerges from bed sheets in a surreal, dimly lit room, representing animals in unexpected landscapes.

chrisaustinart Report

We reached out to Austin to learn more about the inspiration behind his art, his creative process, and the message he hopes to convey through his unique depictions of animals.

Austin shared that his journey as an artist began at a very young age. "I used art as an escape… I was probably 6-7 years old."
    #2

    A surreal painting of a shark swimming through a misty forest, combining animals and unexpected landscapes by Chris Austin.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #3

    Orcas swimming through a dense forest, blending animals with unexpected landscapes in surreal art.

    chrisaustinart Report

    When asked what inspired him to focus on animals like orcas and sharks in his art, Austin shared that his work is a deeply personal reflection of his life’s journey—one that explores the contrasting forces that shaped him, with wildlife serving as symbolic characters. "The interplay of different species represents the influences that either led me astray or guided me back.

    Central to this narrative, marine life embodies a higher consciousness—moments of clarity and peace that I sought amidst the chaos of my youth. Through this work, I confront fears, embrace contradictions, and reflect on the human experience."

    #4

    A shark floats through a sunlit forest, showcasing surreal animal placement in a landscape.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #5

    A surreal painting of animals in unexpected landscapes, featuring sharks swimming through an overgrown, sunlit building.

    chrisaustinart Report

    "I enjoy playing with contrasts and opposites, particularly through the lens of wildlife and nature. This approach allows me to challenge expectations and norms, drawing the viewer into a surreal world where the natural becomes unnatural. By placing animals from different habitats together—like a shark interacting with a deer—I create a space that questions the boundaries of environment and companionship."
    #6

    Surreal painting of whales flying over a rugged, snowy mountain landscape at dusk.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #7

    Surreal painting of orcas flying over a city tram at dusk, capturing animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

    Austin's work is not just amusing in its absurdity—it also encourages reflection on themes like interconnectedness and adaptability by portraying animals flourishing in habitats where they normally wouldn't be found. "These friendships between different species invite viewers to consider relationships and survival beyond logic or instinct, exploring themes of harmony and tension within nature.

    I hope that viewers of my work find peace and serenity amongst the chaos of everyday life. Perhaps depicting themselves in my surreal landscapes, escaping for a moment in time."
    #8

    Surreal painting of orcas in a savannah landscape alongside wild dogs, showcasing animals in unexpected settings.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #9

    Shark swimming in urban landscape at night, surrounded by buildings and cars, showcasing surreal animal theme by Chris Austin.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #10

    Surreal painting of sharks swimming through a forest, a person in a yellow coat observes the unexpected landscape.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #11

    Person in snowy forest encountering orcas in surreal landscape painting by Chris Austin.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #12

    Sharks swimming between cars on a city street, surreal animals in urban landscape.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #13

    Surreal painting of sharks swimming through a snowy, lit-up urban landscape.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #14

    Surreal painting of orcas floating above snowy urban landscape at dusk, with a solitary figure below.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #15

    A surreal painting of a shark hovering in a forest with a person in a yellow raincoat observing.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #16

    Swimming orcas in a burning forest, surreal painting by Chris Austin featuring animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #17

    A surreal painting of an orca swimming through a cloudy sky, showcasing animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #18

    Surreal painting of an orca floating in a snowy forest with a fox nearby, showcasing animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #19

    Orcas gracefully swimming through a starry night sky, illustrating animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #20

    A surreal painting of a shark floating beside a lamppost in a vivid, unexpected landscape.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #21

    Orca floating through a burning forest, showcasing an animal in an unexpected landscape.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #22

    Orcas floating over a forest road with a parked jeep nearby, illustrating animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #23

    Surreal painting of a shark swimming through a sunlit forest, illustrating animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #24

    Surreal painting of a shark hovering over a lush, green landscape, illustrating animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #25

    Surreal painting of two orcas swimming above a lush, green landscape.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #26

    A surreal painting by Chris Austin of an orca emerging from a forest road next to a parked van.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #27

    Surreal painting of a killer whale floating over a pastoral landscape, illustrating animals in unexpected settings.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #28

    Three orcas floating through a forest, near a vintage trailer and a person in an orange coat, create a surreal scene.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #29

    Orca soaring over a pastoral landscape, showcasing animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

    #30

    Shark swimming past a utility pole in a surreal landscape at dusk, highlighting the theme of animals in unexpected landscapes.

    chrisaustinart Report

