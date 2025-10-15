ADVERTISEMENT

Zhiyong Jing is a Beijing-based painter whose surreal and emotionally charged works blur the line between dream and reality. A graduate of the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts, he explores themes of memory, longing, and the subconscious through soft, atmospheric compositions that balance tenderness with quiet unease.

His paintings often feature ghostlike figures, reflective surfaces, and muted color palettes that evoke both serenity and tension. With each piece, Jing invites viewers into a fragile, poetic world where beauty feels transient and every image seems to hover on the edge of waking and dreaming.

More info: Instagram | jingzhiyong.com

#1

Surreal painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a lone figure beneath a large bridge with a city skyline in the background.

jingzhiyong Report

    #2

    Couple standing between two trees on a grassy hill in a surreal painting by artist Zhiyong Jing.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #3

    Woman in a red dress standing at a bar counter in a dimly lit room, painted by artist Zhiyong Jing.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #4

    Surreal painting by Zhiyong Jing featuring a diver illuminated by a giant floating hat beam over dark water.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #5

    Surreal landscape painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a man meeting a figure by a black car on a country road.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #6

    Painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a tense scene with a ghost figure, exploring the space between dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #7

    Astronaut figure standing in a deep blue ocean, illustrating the space between dreams and reality in a surreal painting.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #8

    Two people leaning against a red car on a roadside, painted by artist Zhiyong Jing capturing space between dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #9

    Astronaut painting on a textured moon surface, representing the space between dreams and reality in Zhiyong Jing's art.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #10

    Dark night scene with a solitary figure in a lit phone booth, capturing the space between dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #11

    Painting by artist Zhiyong Jing depicting a shadowy urban scene exploring the space between dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #12

    Surreal painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a figure with a pumpkin head seated in a dimly lit room.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #13

    Surreal artwork by Zhiyong Jing depicting a glowing mountain under a moonlit sky, blending dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #14

    Surreal painting by Zhiyong Jing featuring a glider in a deep blue sky, blending the space between dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #15

    Empty chair on a dock overlooking a city skyline at sunset, a painting by Zhiyong Jing exploring dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #16

    Man holding a hand mirror reflecting a somber face in a dark setting, painted by artist Zhiyong Jing.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #17

    Winter landscape painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a blue car among leafless trees in a snowy field between dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #18

    Painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a person reflected in a bathroom mirror above a white sink in muted tones.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #19

    Woman in pink dress standing on a porch at night in a painting by artist Zhiyong Jing exploring dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #20

    Silhouette of a person in a hat facing a glowing figure in a dark landscape, painting by Zhiyong Jing.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #21

    Surreal painting of a billiards room with ghost figure and abstract art, exploring the space between dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #22

    Painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a solitary building and car in a snowy landscape, reflecting space between dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #23

    Portrait painting by artist Zhiyong Jing showing a man in a hat with a cigarette, blending dreams and reality themes.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #24

    Surreal painting by artist Zhiyong Jing showing a person in a helmet diving horizontally above a pool.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #25

    Surreal painting by Zhiyong Jing showing a figure in a phone booth with a Christmas tree in a snowy landscape at night.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #26

    Painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting two figures near trees in a surreal landscape exploring dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #27

    Surreal painting by Zhiyong Jing featuring a lone figure fishing near a minimalist white structure by deep blue water.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #28

    Surreal winter scene by Zhiyong Jing with figures in Santa hats decorating a glowing tree under a dark sky and blue moon.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #29

    A painting by Zhiyong Jing showing a lone figure on a road surrounded by green fields with a truck approaching.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #30

    Surreal painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a quiet street with a hotel and a figure holding a giant dollar bill.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #31

    A painting by artist Zhiyong Jing showing a snowy road with a person in a yellow jacket walking away from a black vehicle.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #32

    Surreal painting by artist Zhiyong Jing showing a car driving past two tall trees on a road with vibrant green and brown fields.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #33

    Surreal painting by Zhiyong Jing showing a figure parachuting above dark mountains against a blue sky.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #34

    Surreal painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a large ship on a snowy landscape with a vivid red river running through it.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #35

    Painting by Zhiyong Jing showing a car on a dirt road in a green field under a blue sky with a small plane flying above.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #36

    Painting by Zhiyong Jing depicting a solitary figure in front of the White House blending dreams and reality.

    jingzhiyong Report

    #37

    Three astronauts in space suits carrying a large cylindrical object in an abstract painting by Zhiyong Jing.

    jingzhiyong Report

