Zhiyong Jing is a Beijing-based painter whose surreal and emotionally charged works blur the line between dream and reality. A graduate of the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts, he explores themes of memory, longing, and the subconscious through soft, atmospheric compositions that balance tenderness with quiet unease.

His paintings often feature ghostlike figures, reflective surfaces, and muted color palettes that evoke both serenity and tension. With each piece, Jing invites viewers into a fragile, poetic world where beauty feels transient and every image seems to hover on the edge of waking and dreaming.

More info: Instagram | jingzhiyong.com