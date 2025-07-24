ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy humor that’s clever, philosophical, and just a little dark, then Port Sherry Comics by Pedro Arizpe might become your new favorite series. With a unique blend of wit and surrealism, these comics dive into life’s big questions—often in the weirdest and most unexpected ways.

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured Pedro’s work, so if you enjoy this batch, be sure to check out our previous posts highlighting some of his earlier creations.

Now, without further ado, scroll down to explore some of the sharpest, strangest, and most thought-provoking comics recently shared on Arizpe’s Instagram.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | portsherry.com | ko-fi.com | x.com | portsherry.tumblr.com