If you enjoy humor that’s clever, philosophical, and just a little dark, then Port Sherry Comics by Pedro Arizpe might become your new favorite series. With a unique blend of wit and surrealism, these comics dive into life’s big questions—often in the weirdest and most unexpected ways.

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured Pedro’s work, so if you enjoy this batch, be sure to check out our previous posts highlighting some of his earlier creations.

Now, without further ado, scroll down to explore some of the sharpest, strangest, and most thought-provoking comics recently shared on Arizpe’s Instagram.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | portsherry.com | ko-fi.com | x.com | portsherry.tumblr.com

#1

Person reading an SMB economic growth report, confused, then realizing with a humorous twist in a Port Sherry comic style.

    #2

    Black and white Port Sherry comic showing an artist burned out, resting, then out of practice with exaggerated expressions.

    #3

    Funny Port Sherry comics showing absurd twists on mythical creatures like Bigfoot, snowman, and a vampire monster in cartoon style.

    #4

    Port Sherry comic panels showing kids tricking a witch with a chicken bone in a dark, humorous fairy tale scene.

    #5

    Comic strip from Port Sherry showing characters recalling nature and birds with an absurd twist in everyday moments.

    #6

    Two boys lying on a hot floor in a comic strip from Port Sherry, reacting to heat and being told to clean up immediately.

    #7

    Funny Port Sherry comic showing a woman with headphones stressed by another singing dog barks to distract her.

    #8

    Comic panel from Port Sherry featuring a money-covered character telling a child to buy a new Xbox.

    #9

    Comic strip from Port Sherry showing a conversation about pumpkin spice with an elderly woman in a hospital bed.

    #10

    Comic panels from Port Sherry show a child reaching for the moon then floating among angry stars in a funny twist.

    #11

    Comic from Port Sherry showing space rocks with a hopeful twist in a funny everyday moment with absurd humor.

    #12

    Port Sherry comic panels showing fairies, an evil witch, a mysterious cradle, and a therapy session with laughs and twists.

    #13

    Port Sherry comic with babies discussing hours of sleep and the absurd twist on hustle culture in everyday moments.

    #14

    Comic strip from Port Sherry showing a funny twist on Odysseus’ name mix-up with absurd dialogue and expressions.

    #15

    A Port Sherry comic strip showing a frustrated character struggling to remember where the battery charger was last seen.

    #16

    Comic from Port Sherry showing a man in a coffin with sock puppets and zombies rising from graves at night.

    #17

    Port Sherry comic strip showing a group of girls having a chaotic pillow fight with playful expressions and energy.

    #18

    Port Sherry comic panel with cartoon vampire biting a man’s neck, mixing everyday moments with absurd twists.

    #19

    Comic strip from Port Sherry showing a robot humorously setting conditions with absurd twists on everyday moments.

    #20

    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a person monitoring cats via surveillance camera and discussing it with a friend.

    #21

    Two cartoon mice argue over a song while a character plays music in a humorous Port Sherry comic panel.

    #22

    Funny Port Sherry comic with bears and a sleeping girl, blending everyday moments with absurd twists in a black and white style.

    #23

    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels blending everyday family moments with absurd and dark twists about baby shoes.

    #24

    Port Sherry comic panel featuring cartoon creatures in a courtroom scene with humorous dialogue and absurd twists.

    #25

    Comic strip by Port Sherry showing a man humorously counting grapes while reflecting on wishes and everyday thoughts.

    #26

    Funny Port Sherry comic strip showing video game consoles debating with humorous and absurd twists in everyday moments.

    #27

    Cartoon of a cake parade with funny characters and two people discussing New Year’s resolutions in a Port Sherry comic style.

    #28

    Comic panels from a Port Sherry comic showing a girl’s step toward freedom with humorous and absurd twists.

    #29

    Comic panel from Port Sherry depicting Mario turned doctor with funny everyday moments and absurd twists.

    #30

    Port Sherry comic strip showing a tragic fairy tale with characters reacting emotionally to the story's absurd twist.

    #31

    Comic from Port Sherry showing a tiny devil in an ear and a frustrated man reacting to it.

    #32

    Port Sherry comic strip with two characters sharing a humorous conversation referencing Naboo in a warm-toned background.

    #33

    Alien characters in a comic strip debating eating humans, illustrating funny Port Sherry comics with absurd twists and humor.

    #34

    Port Sherry comic showing a character humorously balancing warmth by cutting covers to cover only some body parts.

    #35

    Comic strip of a seagull using taps and a megaphone to trick worms, showcasing Port Sherry’s funny everyday moments with absurd twists.

    #36

    Cartoon showing the inner workings of an eye-roll with a brain exchanging sarcastic remarks in a Port Sherry comic.

    #37

    Port Sherry comic panel showing children pleading to visit a candy house, blending everyday moments with absurd twists.

    #38

    Port Sherry comic panels featuring a blue character with space and Earth humor in a funny everyday moment style.

    #39

    Comic from Port Sherry showing a surprised woman consulting a fortune teller with a crystal ball in black and white.

    #40

    Funny Port Sherry comic panels show a man humorously struggling with his knees clashing during sleep.

    #41

    Comic panel from Port Sherry showing a humorous knock-knock joke with absurd twists and a confused character.

    #42

    Comic strip of the moon getting hit by a cup, blending everyday moments with absurd twists in Port Sherry comics style.

    #43

    Black and white Port Sherry comic panels showing a humorous argument between a couple with absurd twists.

    #44

    Cartoon scene inspired by Beauty and the Beast with characters in a funny Port Sherry comic style and absurd twists.

    #45

    Funny Port Sherry comic shows kids playing a wild version of the floor is lava with absurd and chaotic twists.

