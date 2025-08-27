ADVERTISEMENT

Santiago Oliveros, known as "SakoAsko," is a Colombian artist and illustrator whose bold murals and illustrations fuse surreal storytelling with social commentary. His work often explores human choices, cultural identity, and emotional struggles through vibrant, larger-than-life characters and symbolic elements like animals, stars, and flowers.

By mixing fables, folklore, and everyday dilemmas, SakoAsko creates art that is both playful and thought-provoking, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own inner worlds. With a style that balances raw emotion and striking visual design, his murals transform walls into spaces of dialogue and imagination.

More info: Instagram | sakoasko.com