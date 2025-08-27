ADVERTISEMENT

Santiago Oliveros, known as "SakoAsko," is a Colombian artist and illustrator whose bold murals and illustrations fuse surreal storytelling with social commentary. His work often explores human choices, cultural identity, and emotional struggles through vibrant, larger-than-life characters and symbolic elements like animals, stars, and flowers.

By mixing fables, folklore, and everyday dilemmas, SakoAsko creates art that is both playful and thought-provoking, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own inner worlds. With a style that balances raw emotion and striking visual design, his murals transform walls into spaces of dialogue and imagination.

More info: Instagram | sakoasko.com

#1

Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko depicting two children riding a fierce tiger with fantasy and surreal elements.

    #2

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko featuring vibrant humanoid stars interacting with a large pink figure on a wall.

    #3

    Colorful mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko depicting a child drawing fantastical creatures and scenes on a building wall.

    #4

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko showing a crying flower blending fantasy and reality with bold colors.

    #5

    Colorful mural blending fantasy and reality by Colombian artist SakoAsko on an exterior building wall near a window.

    #6

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko showing two men imagining beach and laptop scenes blending fantasy and reality.

    #7

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko showing stylized smiling figures blending fantasy and reality in vibrant colors.

    #8

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko showing a seated man with a speech bubble about comfort and home.

    #9

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko featuring black and white fantasy and reality elements in a striking outdoor artwork.

    #10

    Vibrant Colombian artist SakoAsko mural blending fantasy and reality with surreal characters and symbolic imagery on urban wall.

    #11

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko depicting surreal yellow figures blending fantasy and reality on a colorful urban wall.

    #12

    Colorful mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko featuring large eyes and geometric patterns on a street installation.

    #13

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko depicting a surreal blend of fantasy and reality with vibrant colors on a wall.

    #14

    Colorful mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko featuring fantasy elements and two children surrounded by flames and skulls.

    #15

    Vibrant mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko blending fantasy and reality with colorful, surreal imagery on an urban wall.

    #16

    Black and white mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko featuring a man, a large bird in a cage, and surreal fantasy elements.

    #17

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko showing a distressed man imagining a roasted figure blending fantasy and reality.

    #18

    Black and white mural artwork by Colombian artist SakoAsko blending fantasy and reality in an indoor space with detailed figures.

    #19

    Colorful mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko depicting hands holding a heart and brain, blending fantasy and reality themes.

    #20

    Colombian artist SakoAsko stands between two vibrant murals blending fantasy and reality in a narrow, dimly lit space.

    #21

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko featuring vibrant red figures blending fantasy and reality on a large outdoor wall.

    #22

    Colorful mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko featuring fantasy and reality elements with bold shapes and vibrant colors on a wall.

    #23

    Mural by Colombian artist SakoAsko showing a pink figure hugging a black textured object with a blue and red background.

    #24

    Colorful murals by Colombian artist SakoAsko blending fantasy and reality, displayed on an outdoor wall surrounded by autumn leaves.

